TeamAZV Fantasy Football League: Draft Results and Week 1 matchups

The first TeamAZV Fantasy Football League Draft went off without a hitch Wednesday night, as eight of Arizona Varsity's members made their picks and filled their respective rosters. Arizona Varsity interns Jacob Seliga and Andrew Morgan had the first two picks of the draft, with Seliga providing a bit of a shock early on taking New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara over Carolina's Christian McCaffrey -- who Andrew chose with the second pick.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBwaWNrIG9mIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1BWlY8L2E+IEZhbnRhc3kgRm9v dGJhbGwgTGVhZ3VlIERyYWZ0LCBGaWVsZHMgb2YgRHJlYW1zICg8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY29iX3NlbGlnYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFjb2JfU2VsaWdhPC9hPikgc2VsZWN0czogPGJyPjxi cj5BbHZpbiBLYW1hcmEsIFJCLCBOZXcgT3JsZWFucyBTYWludHM8L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBcml6b25hVmFyc2l0eS5jb20g8J+UpVBSRVBT8J+UpSAoQEFaSFNG QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkIvc3RhdHVz LzE0MzU4MDA0MzM0NDkwNTgzMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jordan Hamm, Ralph Amsden, Eric Newman, Zach Alvira, Chilly and Cody Cameron made up the rest of the picks. The draft was a snake style, meaning while Cody chose last in the first round, he made the first pick in the second. The league itself is a PPR format through ESPN with eight total teams. Some members praised each other for their picks in the league group chat, while others (Eric) admitted they chose players they like and not necessarily based off of skill. Zach said Jordan Hamm took the players he wanted, which included Michael Thomas and Justin Tucker. Cody, a die-hard San Francisco fan, only drafted one 49er to his roster -- former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Chilly, who was covering a freshman football game at the time, unfortunately was on auto draft. How he felt about his team was unknown at the conclusion of the draft.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSBzZXZlbnRoIHBpY2sgb2YgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gRmFudGFzeSBG b290YmFsbCBMZWFndWUgRHJhZnQsIFRlYW0gSkMgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASlVTVENISUxMWTwvYT4pIHNlbGVjdHM6PGJyPjxicj5UcmF2aXMgS2Vs Y2UsIFRFLCBLYW5zYXMgQ2l0eSBDaGllZnM8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcml6b25h VmFyc2l0eS5jb20g8J+UpVBSRVBT8J+UpSAoQEFaSFNGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzU4MDE4OTgz NzI2NjUzNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDksIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

At stake this season is a trophy to honor the champion as well as bragging rights. If anyone knows the members of Team AZV, they are very keen at poking fun at each other whenever they can. Especially Eric toward Andrew and at Zach. But don't worry, Zach often returns the favor. Cody has even gotten in on it at times. Each week there will be an update posted with waiver/trade transactions in the league and how the members faired in their respective matchups.

Week 1 matchups

Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan) vs The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira) Team JC (Chilly) vs Fields of Dreams (Jacob Seliga) Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron) vs Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden) Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm) vs Zach Alvira (Eric Newman) Yes, Eric named his team after Zach.

Team draft picks and rosters

Fields of dreams (Jacob Seliga)

Round 1: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints Round 2: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team Round 3: Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders Round 4: Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears Round 5: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys Round 6: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens Round 7: Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans Round 8: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans Round 9: Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons Round 10: William Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins Round 11: Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers Round 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders Round 13: Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos Round 14: Buffalo Bills defense Round 15: Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets Round 16: Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins

Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan)

Round 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers Round 2: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills Round 3: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns Round 4: Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings Round 5: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams Round 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Rams Round 7: Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals Round 8: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos Round 9: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins Round 10: Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles Round 11: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 12: Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams Round 13: Washington defense Round 14: Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots Round 15: Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team Round 16: Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams

Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm)

Round 1: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings Round 2: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers Round 3: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons Round 4: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers Round 5: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Round 6: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 7: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Round 8: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens Round 9: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Round 10: Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots Round 11: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Round 12: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints Round 13: San Francisco 49ers defense Round 14: Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers Round 15: Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens Round 16: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)

Round 1: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans Round 2: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers Round 3: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers Round 4: Keenan Allen, RB, Los Angeles Chargers Round 5: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys Round 6: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 7: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions Round 8: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Round 9: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos Round 10: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Round 11: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Round 12: James Connor, RB, Arizona Cardinals Round 13: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins Round 14: AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers Round 15: Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals Round 16: Jacksonville Jaguars defense

Zach Alvira (Eric Newman ... smh)

Round 1: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants Round 2: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Round 3: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks Round 4: James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 5: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Round 6: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders Round 7: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns Round 8: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team Round 9: Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets Round 10: Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams Round 11: Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Round 12: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans Round 13: Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 14: Pittsburgh Steelers defense Round 15: Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers Round 16: Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons

The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)

Round 1: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers Round 2: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals Round 3: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs Round 4: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears Round 5: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons Round 6: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks Round 7: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Round 8: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins Round 9: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles Round 10: Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers Round 11: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams Round 12: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos Round 13: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers Round 14: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts Round 15: Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs Round 16: Los Angeles Rams defense

Team JC (Chilly)

Round 1: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs Round 2: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Round 3: A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans Round 4: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals Round 5: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Round 6: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams Round 7: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks Round 8: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Round 9: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns Round 10: Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants Round 11: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos Round 12: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 13: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys Round 14: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles Round 15: Baltimore Ravens defense Round 16: Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks

Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron)

Round 1: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Round 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Round 3: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team Round 4: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals Round 5: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions Round 6: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens Round 7: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers Round 8: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers Round 9: Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders Round 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense Round 11: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings Round 12: Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills Round 13: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 14: DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 15: Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns Round 16: Graham Gano, K, New York Giants

Make sure to check back weekly for updates on the TeamAZV Fantasy Football League.

