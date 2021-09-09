 ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Fantasy Football League: Draft Results and Week 1 matchups
football

TeamAZV Fantasy Football League: Draft Results and Week 1 matchups

Zach Alvira • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ZachAlvira

The first TeamAZV Fantasy Football League Draft went off without a hitch Wednesday night, as eight of Arizona Varsity's members made their picks and filled their respective rosters.

Arizona Varsity interns Jacob Seliga and Andrew Morgan had the first two picks of the draft, with Seliga providing a bit of a shock early on taking New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara over Carolina's Christian McCaffrey -- who Andrew chose with the second pick.

Jordan Hamm, Ralph Amsden, Eric Newman, Zach Alvira, Chilly and Cody Cameron made up the rest of the picks. The draft was a snake style, meaning while Cody chose last in the first round, he made the first pick in the second.

The league itself is a PPR format through ESPN with eight total teams.

Some members praised each other for their picks in the league group chat, while others (Eric) admitted they chose players they like and not necessarily based off of skill.

Zach said Jordan Hamm took the players he wanted, which included Michael Thomas and Justin Tucker.

Cody, a die-hard San Francisco fan, only drafted one 49er to his roster -- former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Chilly, who was covering a freshman football game at the time, unfortunately was on auto draft. How he felt about his team was unknown at the conclusion of the draft.

At stake this season is a trophy to honor the champion as well as bragging rights. If anyone knows the members of Team AZV, they are very keen at poking fun at each other whenever they can. Especially Eric toward Andrew and at Zach. But don't worry, Zach often returns the favor. Cody has even gotten in on it at times.

Each week there will be an update posted with waiver/trade transactions in the league and how the members faired in their respective matchups.

Week 1 matchups

Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan) vs The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)

Team JC (Chilly) vs Fields of Dreams (Jacob Seliga)

Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron) vs Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)

Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm) vs Zach Alvira (Eric Newman)

Yes, Eric named his team after Zach.

Team draft picks and rosters

Fields of dreams (Jacob Seliga)

Round 1: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Round 2: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

Round 3: Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Round 4: Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

Round 5: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 6: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Round 7: Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

Round 8: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Round 9: Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Round 10: William Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins

Round 11: Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Round 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Round 13: Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

Round 14: Buffalo Bills defense

Round 15: Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

Round 16: Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins

Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan)

Round 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Round 2: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Round 3: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Round 4: Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Round 5: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Round 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 7: Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Round 8: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Round 9: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Round 10: Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 11: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 12: Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 13: Washington defense

Round 14: Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots

Round 15: Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team

Round 16: Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams

Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm)

Round 1: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Round 2: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 3: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Round 4: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Round 5: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Round 6: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 7: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 8: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Round 9: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 10: Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

Round 11: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 12: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Round 13: San Francisco 49ers defense

Round 14: Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Round 15: Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

Round 16: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)

Round 1: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Round 2: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Round 3: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Round 4: Keenan Allen, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Round 5: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 6: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 7: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

Round 8: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Round 9: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Round 10: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Round 11: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 12: James Connor, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Round 13: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Round 14: AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

Round 15: Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals

Round 16: Jacksonville Jaguars defense

Zach Alvira (Eric Newman ... smh)

Round 1: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Round 2: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Round 3: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Round 4: James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 5: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Round 6: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Round 7: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Round 8: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

Round 9: Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

Round 10: Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 11: Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 12: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Round 13: Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 14: Pittsburgh Steelers defense

Round 15: Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 16: Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons

The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)

Round 1: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Round 2: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Round 3: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Round 4: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Round 5: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Round 6: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Round 7: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Round 8: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

Round 9: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 10: Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Round 11: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 12: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

Round 13: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Round 14: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Round 15: Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs

Round 16: Los Angeles Rams defense

Team JC (Chilly)

Round 1: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Round 3: A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

Round 4: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 5: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 6: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Round 7: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Round 8: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 9: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Round 10: Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

Round 11: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Round 12: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 13: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 14: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 15: Baltimore Ravens defense

Round 16: Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks

Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron)

Round 1: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Round 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

Round 4: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Round 5: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

Round 6: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Round 7: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Round 8: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Round 9: Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Round 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense

Round 11: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Round 12: Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

Round 13: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 14: DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 15: Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Round 16: Graham Gano, K, New York Giants

Make sure to check back weekly for updates on the TeamAZV Fantasy Football League.


{{ article.author_name }}