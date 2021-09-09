TeamAZV Fantasy Football League: Draft Results and Week 1 matchups
The first TeamAZV Fantasy Football League Draft went off without a hitch Wednesday night, as eight of Arizona Varsity's members made their picks and filled their respective rosters.
Arizona Varsity interns Jacob Seliga and Andrew Morgan had the first two picks of the draft, with Seliga providing a bit of a shock early on taking New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara over Carolina's Christian McCaffrey -- who Andrew chose with the second pick.
Jordan Hamm, Ralph Amsden, Eric Newman, Zach Alvira, Chilly and Cody Cameron made up the rest of the picks. The draft was a snake style, meaning while Cody chose last in the first round, he made the first pick in the second.
The league itself is a PPR format through ESPN with eight total teams.
Some members praised each other for their picks in the league group chat, while others (Eric) admitted they chose players they like and not necessarily based off of skill.
Zach said Jordan Hamm took the players he wanted, which included Michael Thomas and Justin Tucker.
Cody, a die-hard San Francisco fan, only drafted one 49er to his roster -- former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Chilly, who was covering a freshman football game at the time, unfortunately was on auto draft. How he felt about his team was unknown at the conclusion of the draft.
At stake this season is a trophy to honor the champion as well as bragging rights. If anyone knows the members of Team AZV, they are very keen at poking fun at each other whenever they can. Especially Eric toward Andrew and at Zach. But don't worry, Zach often returns the favor. Cody has even gotten in on it at times.
Each week there will be an update posted with waiver/trade transactions in the league and how the members faired in their respective matchups.
Week 1 matchups
Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan) vs The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)
Team JC (Chilly) vs Fields of Dreams (Jacob Seliga)
Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron) vs Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)
Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm) vs Zach Alvira (Eric Newman)
Yes, Eric named his team after Zach.
Team draft picks and rosters
Fields of dreams (Jacob Seliga)
Round 1: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Round 2: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
Round 3: Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Round 4: Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
Round 5: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 6: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Round 7: Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
Round 8: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Round 9: Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Round 10: William Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins
Round 11: Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Round 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Round 13: Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
Round 14: Buffalo Bills defense
Round 15: Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
Round 16: Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins
Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan)
Round 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Round 2: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Round 3: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Round 4: Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Round 5: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Round 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Round 7: Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Round 8: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
Round 9: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Round 10: Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 11: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 12: Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Round 13: Washington defense
Round 14: Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots
Round 15: Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team
Round 16: Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams
Team Hamm (Jordan Hamm)
Round 1: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Round 2: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Round 4: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Round 5: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 6: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 7: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 8: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Round 9: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 10: Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
Round 11: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 12: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
Round 13: San Francisco 49ers defense
Round 14: Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Round 15: Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
Round 16: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)
Round 1: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Round 2: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Round 3: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 4: Keenan Allen, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 5: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 6: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 7: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Round 8: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Round 9: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Round 10: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Round 11: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 12: James Connor, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Round 13: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Round 14: AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
Round 15: Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals
Round 16: Jacksonville Jaguars defense
Zach Alvira (Eric Newman ... smh)
Round 1: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Round 2: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Round 3: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Round 4: James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 5: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Round 6: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Round 7: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
Round 8: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Round 9: Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
Round 10: Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
Round 11: Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 12: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
Round 13: Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 14: Pittsburgh Steelers defense
Round 15: Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 16: Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons
The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)
Round 1: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
Round 2: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Round 3: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 4: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Round 5: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Round 6: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Round 7: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Round 8: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
Round 9: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 10: Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Round 11: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Round 12: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
Round 13: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Round 14: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Round 15: Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 16: Los Angeles Rams defense
Team JC (Chilly)
Round 1: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Round 3: A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
Round 4: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 5: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 6: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Round 7: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Round 8: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 9: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Round 10: Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants
Round 11: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Round 12: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 13: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 14: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 15: Baltimore Ravens defense
Round 16: Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks
Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron)
Round 1: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Round 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
Round 4: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Round 5: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
Round 6: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Round 7: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Round 8: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Round 9: Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Round 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense
Round 11: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Round 12: Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
Round 13: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 14: DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 15: Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Round 16: Graham Gano, K, New York Giants
Make sure to check back weekly for updates on the TeamAZV Fantasy Football League.
