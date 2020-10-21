ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Desert Vista at Basha

A battle of two storied programs with a young core and winless records gave way to improvement on both sides and the taste of victory. Both Basha and Desert Vista struggled to get over the hump the first two weeks of the season, with the Bears falling just short in both instances and the Thunder struggling to find any rhythm on offense. All of that changed Friday night as Basha defeated a much-improved Desert Vista team, 38-24. Here's the TeamAZV Top 5 from Desert Vista at Basha. Caleb Jones, 2021 RB, Basha Jones had arguably one of the best performances of his career against Desert Vista, as the senior back rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns on the ground. A two-way starter at linebacker on defense, Jones also found himself on the receiving end of a pass from Desert Vista sophomore quarterback Jackson Akins, which Jones returned for a touchdown -- his fourth of the night.

Caleb Jones doing a little bit of everything tonight for Basha. The senior picks off Akins and takes it all the way for the 34 yard score.



31-17 Bears | 2:17 3Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/mcVVF9GYYX — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 17, 2020

Demond Williams Jr., 2024 QB, Basha Williams admitted he was a bit nervous two weeks ago for his first-ever start at the varsity level as a freshman. But it's become clear that all of those pre-season jitters have come and gone. Williams proved himself as a game manager Friday against Desert Vista, orchestrating drives up and down the field that eventually led to Basha's victory. Williams also showed off his arm strength on several occasions, at one point finding athlete Andrell Barney 42 yards down the field before connecting with Barney again on an 11-yard touchdown. Williams finished 8-of-15 for 129 yards and the touchdown. He also added 73 yards on the ground.

A couple plays later Williams rolls right, throws back across the field for Barney who takes it in for the 11 yard TD.



14-7 Bears | 9:43 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/I1MtqbZvsu — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 17, 2020

Andrell Barney, 2021 ATH, Basha Barney emerged as a do-it-all player for Basha last season when several Bears went down with injuries. It's clear Barney has again embraced that role this season. Along with a stellar performance in the defensive secondary, Barney delivered on offense despite limited action. He hauled in three receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards on the ground. Where Barney thrives is his veteran leadership for a young team.

Devon Grubbs, 2022 RB/SS, Desert Vista Grubbs was sidelined early on in Week 1 against Corona del Sol with a knee injury and missed the Thunder's game against Highland last week. In his first game back, he made it count. The junior spent a majority of the first half on defense, manning the Desert Vista secondary and coming down to fill running lanes. He broke through the line on a punt and tipped it, which helped set up Desert Vista for a touchdown. Once used on offense, he showed why he has earned playing time since his freshman year and has opened the eyes of Division I schools, including Arizona State. Grubbs rushed for 60 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Desert Vista answers. Tough running here from Devon Grubbs who takes it in from 19 yards out.



14-14 | 4:31 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/MuTjQvYYXV — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 17, 2020

Jackson Akins, 2023 QB, Desert Vista Friday night against Basha was Akins best performance under center this season. Not only did the sophomore show poise and the ability to scramble, he was confident. Desert Vista looked to air it out early on with Akins, and it proved to be effective. The sophomore completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 300 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards and another touchdown. Desert Vista head coach Dan Hinds praised Akins for his performance, and said his team "turned a corner" despite the loss.

On 4 & goal from the 1 Jackson Akins calls his own number and takes it in.



7-0 Thunder | 6:51 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/p8N51WkvVn — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 17, 2020

Honorable Mention: Michael Allison, 2023 ATH, Desert Vista What can't Michael Allison do? The sophomore speedster has been the bright spot for this Desert Vista team all season. Against Highland, it was his performance on the ground. Against Basha, it was his pass-catching ability. Allison hauled in five passes for 98 yards and was one of four Desert Vista players to have at least 30 receiving yards on the night.

Nice pass on the run here from Jackson Akins to Michael Allison for a 22 yard gain. 1 & goal at the 5 for Desert Vista #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/7Fj4xuDhNl — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 17, 2020