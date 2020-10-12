ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Desert Vista at Highland

Friday's matchup between Highland and Desert Vista got out of hand early as the the Hawks' veteran experience showed against a young Thunder squad. Highland quickly built to a 28-point lead in the first quarter, which eventually led to a 42-10 win over Desert Vista. Here's a look at the top 5 players from the game. Gage Dayley, 2022 QB, Highland Dayley wasted little time setting the tone for the Highland offense. Just a few plays into the Hawks' opening drive, Dayley aired it out for a 69-yard touchdown to Hunter Stewart. It was the first of two touchdown passes Dayley would throw on the night, the second on a fourth down to senior wideout Logan Kingsford. Dayley sat the second half after completing 11 of his 13 passes for 193 yards.

On 4 & 1 Highland QB Gage Dayley finds Logan Kingsford on a WR screen who takes it 41 yards for the TD.



28-0 Hawks | :47 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/VsMXz9zqBF — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 10, 2020

Max Davis, 2021 RB, Highland Davis was electric to start off the night, capitalizing on a young Thunder defense from the opening kick. He rushed nine times for 79 yards and two touchdowns before he was pulled early on in the third quarter.

Max Davis finds the end zone for the first time tonight. This run from 9 yards out.



35-0 Hawks | 3:20 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/YmYxr6w706 — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 10, 2020

Ammon Allen, 2021 DB, Highland Allen was the fourth recipient of the Marquis Cooper Scholarship, an annual award given to the Highland player that holds themself to a higher standard similar to what Cooper did before he tragically passed away in 2010. Before he was awarded the scholarship at halftime, Allen put on a show. The senior intercepted Desert Vista QB Jackson Akins in the first quarter to put Highland up by two scores. He also had 99 total return yards on special teams.

Ammon Allen awarded $3,000 as part of the Marquis Cooper Scholarship in honor of the former Hawk who passed away in 2010 #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/KzRVdzTW28 — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 10, 2020

Michael Allison, 2023 ATH, Desert Vista Allison was a bright spot to the Thunder's tough night against Highland. From special teams, to offense and defense, he did a little bit of everything for Desert Vista. He helped the Thunder capitalize on two fake punts that went for 20 yards or more both times. Allison was also on the receiving end of Desert Vista's only touchdown. Overall, he finished with 138 yards of offense. Jackson Akins, 2023 QB, Desert Vista It took time for Akins to get going, especially against Highland's stingy defense in the first three quarters of the game. He found a rhythm in the fourth though, which Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said despite it being against backups, it gives the team confidence heading into Week 3. Akins finished with 95 passing yards and the Thunder's lone touchdown of the game, a 31-yard pass to Allison.