ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Glendale at St. Mary's

Here are a few of the players that stood out:

"This is what we've been working for all year, this is amazing," said Glendale senior quarterback Rocco Bruney.

Glendale 2021 WR/RB Colby Derosier (5'9, 165)

Derosier took a screen pass 80 yards for a touchdown on Glendale's first play from scrimmage. He took another screen 59 yards for a score later in the first half. It seemed every time the Cardinals needed an open receiver, he was there. Derosier also tacked on a rushing TD late.

Glendale 2021 QB Rocco Bruney (6'0, 190)

Bruney dominated this one early with his arm, throwing for three TD passes in the first half. But his dominance against St. Mary's came in the running game. He continually ran for long gains and first downs, while winding the clock down with a big lead late in the game. Bruney ended with 5 total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing).

St. Mary's 2021 RB/FS James Atkinson (5'11, 165)

Atkinson was arguably the player of the game in the second half. He had a few bruising runs from the RB spot in the third and fourth quarters, including a pair of 60 and 20-yard touchdowns to keep the score much closer than it had been.

Glendale 2021 DE/ RB Jason Rogers (6'0, 210)

Rogers did not get another sack to add to his 4A-leading 10 in this one, but he had a couple TFLs and controlled the run for much of the game on his side of the defense by sealing the edge. He also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the second half.

St. Mary's 2021 LB/RB Ben Sanford (5'11, 185)

Sanford was a lone bright spot for the Knights' defense. He had 2.5 TFL and a sack, as well as a couple solid runs on offense.

Honorable Mention: Glendale 2022 K Kevin Torres (6'1, 270)

In six weeks, this is the first kicker I've added to a list. Torres put a couple of onside kicks in perfect spots for the Cardinals, who recovered both of them.

Glendale (5-1) will conclude its regular season at Washington on Nov. 13. St. Mary's (4-2) will travel to Shadow Mountain.

