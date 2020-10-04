ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Mountain Pointe vs Higley

Higley and Mountain Pointe opened the long-awaited 2020 prep football season Friday night in front of limited fans, no students and an overall unusual atmosphere due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players wore masks on the sideline and had individual buckets for water. Once on the field, however, it offered a sense of normalcy. The two teams traded blows and the game ultimately came down to a fourth-down stop by Higley to secure the 26-18 victory of a much-improved Mountain Pointe team. Here's a look at some of the stand-out players from Higley and Mountain Pointe's nail-biting contest.

Higley 2021 QB Kai Millner (6-2, 195)

It wasn't Higley quarterback Kai Millner's best performance while under center for the Knights, but he was effective. Millner only completed 13 of his 27 pass attempts for 132 yards and a touchdown. He added 54 more yards on the ground and another score. But where he shined was his ability to manage the game. The four-star Cal-Berkeley commit picked up key first downs late in the game that took time off the clock. While it wasn't his best performance statistically, he showed poise in pressure situations to help his team pull off the victory.



Kai Millner calls his own number and dives in for the first score of the game from 5 yards out. 2-point conversion good by Colton Allen.



8-0 Knights | 8:18 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/RHzOWwVoLY — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Higley ATH Kayden Sutter (6-0, 206)

Higley senior Kayden Sutter flat out loves the game of football. Sutter's number was called at running back on several occasions late in the game, and for good reason. The 6-foot, 206-pounder runs the ball as if he is Pittsburgh Steelers great Jerome Bettis in his prime. A hard-nose, down hill runner, Sutter only rushed for 68 yards but kept drives alive for the Knights to milk the clock. On defense, the outside linebacker was involved in nearly every play. "He's a really hard worker," Zubey said of Sutter. "Tough-nosed kid, tough-nosed runner, loves football and he will do whatever it takes to help his team."

Higley answers with a 3-yard TD run by Kayden Sutter. Millner finds Stephen Louis for the 2-point conversion.



26-18 Knights | 4:33 3Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/nxxkE4AgVA — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Higley 2021 WR Branson Heywood (5-11, 170)

Higley senior wideout Branson Heywood hauled in five passes for 61 yards against a Mountain Pointe secondary that limited Millner through the air. But where Heywood stood out was his ability to draw pass interference calls, most of which gave Higley new life in four-down situations.

Mountain Pointe 2022 WR Cam Gillum (5-9, 165)

Mountain Pointe junior running back Cam Gillum is still trying to get a handle on the Mountain Pointe playbook after a late arrival, but his vision at tailback was impressive. Gillum shows patience when running the ball, as he waits for the play to develop and for holes to open. He routinely has two hands on the ball to avoid fumbling and isn't afraid to engage with a defender or make a jump cut to find more space. Gillum rushed for 88 yards in his impressive debut.

Mountain Pointe 2022 QB Amier Boyd (6-1, 170)

Amier Boyd made his Mountain Pointe debut after transferring from South Mountain this past offseason. Boyd, a natural athlete, only passed for 40 yards but rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown. Boyd orchestrated two offensive drives -- one at the end of the first half and the other at the beginning of the second -- that helped Mountain Pointe eliminate a two-score deficit. Boyd helped put the Pride in position to potentially tie the game. While unhappy with his performance, Boyd vowed to improve in the weeks to come. "I should have capitalized on our defense, they played fast an hungry," Boyd said. "We all have to learn from this, I have to learn from this."

Mountain Pointe forces 3 and out for Higley. Offense comes right down the field led by Cam Gillum. Amier Boyd finished the drive with a 6-yard scramble. PAT no good.



18-18 | 8:17 3Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/QxVM3MILXf — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Honorable Mentions

Mountain Pointe 2021 DE Zach Hay The move from middle linebacker to defensive end seems to have paid off for Mountain Pointe senior Zach Hay. The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder was all over the field, pressuring Millner and stuffing Higley's rushing attack. He also saw time at fullback for the Pride, capitalizing in the first quarter with a two-yard touchdown run.

Zach Hay has been EVERYWHERE tonight for Mountain Pointe. Moved from MLB last year to DE #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/awwIszaGCL — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Mountain Pointe 2021 DB Jaden Crockett Mountain Pointe senior defensive back Jaden Crockett, a transfer from Alhambra just before the start of official practices, maintained his status as a physical presence on defense in his debut. Coming down from the safety position, Crockett often went head up with Higley's running backs and on several occasions stopped Millner from gaining more yards while scrambling out of the pocket. Crockett also was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Boyd, an unfamiliar sight to those who watched him play quarterback at Alhambra last season.

Amier Boyd finds Jaden Crockett all alone in the back of the end zone for the 9-yard TD just before the half. Fumbled snap on PAT.



18-12 Knights | :08 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/wbmjyydMoV — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Mountian Pointe Offensive Linemen Deven Bryson (Sr.), Sebastian Enriquez (Jr.), Anthony Ortiz (Sr.), Jack Plote (Jr.), Kahoua Leha (So.) Anytime a team loses several starters and backups on the offensive line to injuries just days and weeks before the start of the season, a team is destined to struggle. While there were times Higley's defense managed to stop the Pride for a loss, Mountain Pointe's offensive line, many making their first-ever varsity start, held their own. Among those sidelined with injury -- which is a lot -- is senior tackle Zereoue Williams, who picked up several power-five offers before taking a snap. But give credit to Mountain Pointe's line Friday night, even a little banged up themselves throughout the game they hung in there and helped give their team a chance to tie the game late.

Higley WR Truitt Robinson Much like Heywood, Higley senior wideout Truitt Robinson had a relatively quiet night overall with four catches for 43 yards. He did, however, haul in a six-yard pass from Millner to extend Higley's lead midway through the second quarter. Heywood also saw time on defense.

Higley strikes again. Millner finds Truitt Robinson for the 6-yard score.



18-6 Knights | 7:56 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/u21S2uFu1G — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020

Higley 2022 DL Colin Kraemer Higley junior defensive lineman Colin Kraemer, much like Sutter, was everywhere for the Knights on defense. He routinely stopped Mountain Pointe's rushing attack and pressured Pride quarterback Amier Boyd when he dropped back to pass. He took advantage of a banged up offensive front for Mountain Pointe and had a strong season opener.

The Referees Disclaimer: this does not apply to the entire referee crew Friday night. Some, including two who I believe are part of the best crew in the state, were fill-ins and were originally scheduled for Chaparral-Saguaro. But most of the refs should have ice packs ready for their shoulders after the performance they had officiating Higley-Mountain Pointe. In the first quarter alone, 13 penalties were called. By the time the game ended, a combined 32 flags were thrown on both teams. Some calls were blatantly obvious. Others, however, were questionable. The first week of the season was a tune-up for everyone, I guess.