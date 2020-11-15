ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Sunnyslope at Goldwater

The Sunnyslope Vikings continued their undefeated season with a 24-12 victory over Barry Goldwater in Week 7. Sunnyslope led throughout, but the offense went stagnant for an extended period in the middle two quarters and the Viking defense gave up two late touchdowns after blanking the Bulldogs for nearly three full quarters. Coach Sam Jacobs called it 'winning ugly.' "I told them that to have a successful season, sometimes you have to pull out games like that, and we're happy to move on to the next one," he said.

First-year coach Sam Jacobs addresses Sunnyslope football after beating Barry Goldwater 24-12 (Eric Newman)

With the win, Sunnyslope is 5-0, with two games canceled midseason due to COVID-19. Its 3-0 record in the 5A North region after Friday's game meant Sunnyslope earned a region title in Jacobs' first year. Coming from an assistant coaching position for Sunnyslope in years past, he said the transition, despite coronavirus mucking up preseason training, went smoothly. And an undefeated record heading into the final week of the season is about all he could ask for. "Overall I'm really proud of the way everyone's handled this whole situation and season. We've had our ups and downs, but everyone has done what they can to make sure this season was still great," he said.

Here are five players that stood out in Sunnyslope's victory:

Xander Georgoulis Sunnyslope football (Eric Newman)

Xander Georgoulis, 2022 RB/DB, Sunnyslope

Georgoulis had his way running on Barry Goldwater's defense. He punched in two short runs for two of the Vikings' three touchdowns on the night, but his most impressive play came late in the fourth quarter. Sunnyslope was attempting to run the clock out and secure the victory with just over a minute left, and Georgoulis took a 4th-and-23 run for a first down to allow the Vikings to kneel out the win.

Goldwater 2021 RB Earnest Greenwood (Eric Newman)

Earnest Greenwood, 2021 RB, Goldwater

Greenwood packs a real punch on the field despite his small frame. He was Goldwater's lone bright spot, totaling 147 yards of total offense. He is fast and shifty, and can take a hit pretty well even giving up inches and pounds to most defenders.

Richard Kwete, 2021 OL/DL, Sunnyslope

Kwete might not have had a huge statistical game, but his impact was noticeable on both defense, where he clogged up the middle using his big frame against a Goldwater team that mostly ran the ball, and offense, where he laid down a few good blocks.

Joseph Vakameilalo, 2021 LB, Goldwater

It seemed like Vakameilalo was in on every tackle Goldwater made, though his stats only read 11 total. He showed a good nose for the ball and also made a tremendous sack late in the fourth quarter.

Tanner Daoust Sunnyslope football (Eric Newman)

Tanner Daoust, 2022 QB, Sunnyslope