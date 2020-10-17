ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Sunrise Mountain at Liberty

When Liberty quarterback Brock Mast hit Cailin Knapp for a 78-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage, it appeared the Lions and Sunrise Mountain were in for a shootout on Friday night. That's exactly what happened in Peoria, as visiting Sunrise Mountain defeated Liberty 37-33 in a back-and-forth battle.

Sunrise Mountain senior Tommy Arnold. (Eric Newman)

Here are a few of the game's standout players:

2021 Sunrise Mountain ATH Brandon Bogard (5-11, 180)

Mustang senior Brandon Bogard was all over the place in all three phases of the game. He returned a kick for a score, had several quality runs as running back and recorded two sacks on defense. The second, a strip sack in the fourth quarter, gave Sunrise Mountain the ball back late to run out the clock for a victory.



2021 Sunrise Mountain ATH Tommy Arnold (5-10, 192)

Tommy Arnold with another Mustang TD & PAT is good. Mustangs on top of Lions 37-33 with 2:19 left in the game. Go MUSTANGS! #smhsfootball🐴💛💜💛🏈💜 pic.twitter.com/vddk2wbJQJ — Sunrise Mountain (@SunriseMustangs) October 17, 2020

Mustang senior Tommy Arnold also an impact on both sides of the ball. He had some powerful runs, including a pair of touchdowns. The second score gave the Mustangs the lead they would hold on to. He also made some impactful tackles and a pass deflection from the linebacker spot.

2021 Liberty WR Cailin Knapp (5-11, 190)



Lion senior Cailan Knapp might have been Liberty's top-performing offensive player for the game, and certainly the best in the first half. He had over 150 receiving yards in the first half alone, and took the aforementioned 78-yard pass to the house early in the game. It was just one of senior Brock Mast's three touchdown passes to go along with a rushing score.

2021 Sunrise Mountain DB Micah Scott (6-3, 190)

Sunrise pick-6 by Micah Scott as the third quarter winds down. Mustangs lead 30-26 after Q3 #AZHSFB #TeamAZV — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 17, 2020

A couple other Mustangs forced impactful turnovers. Senior Micah Scott had a pick-six as time expired in the third quarter that gave the Mustangs momentum heading into the fourth quarter. Sophomore Austin Hall fell on a Liberty muffed punt to give the Mustangs good field position that eventually led to a score.

2021 Liberty DB/K Shane Pitts (5-10, 190)

Lion senior Shane Pitts had a couple of big hits for pass breakups as a safety. He also hit two FGs, including a bomb from 43 yards.