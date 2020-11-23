ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Tukee Bowl Top 5: Desert Vista at Mountain Pointe

The 24th rendition of the Ahwatukee Bowl between Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista was unlike those in the past for a variety of reasons. The coronavirus pandemic forced a limitation on the number of fans in attendance, and neither band was allowed to play. On the field, both teams struggled all year and entered the game winless for the first time ever. What was expected to be a close matchup between bitter rivals vying for bragging rights in the community and momentum heading into the offseason turned into a rout in favor of Mountain Pointe, as the Pride knocked off rival Desert Vista 35-7. Here's the top players from this year's Ahwatukee Bowl.

Kevin Sawitzke, 2021 TE, Mountain Pointe

Senior tight end Kevin Sawitzke, still wearing a cast on his left hand, saved his best performance for last this season and in his career. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder hauled in seven passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night. On two of those scores, he showed off his speed, outpacing Desert Vista defenders trailing behind him as he crossed the goal line.

Chris Arviso II, 2023 QB, Mountain Pointe

Sophomore quarterback Chris Arviso II transferred from South Mountain this past offseason and was forced to sit four out of Mountain Pointe's eight total games. He played sparingly in the second half of the season, switching with junior quarterback Amier Boyd every quarter. It took time for Arviso to settle in for Mountain Pointe, but he did it with fashion Friday in the team's biggest game of the year. He completed 18-of-22 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns -- two of which to Sawitzke and the other senior athlete Jaden Crockett.

Amier Boyd, 2022 QB, Mountain Pointe

The other half of Mountain Pointe's two-quarterback system, junior Amier Boyd was named the starter in Week 1 after he also transferred from South Mountain but was granted immediate eligibility. His dual-threat ability was on display Friday night against Desert Vista, as he threw for 48 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 89 and another score.

Quinton Ivey, 2023 RB, Desert Vista

Sophomore running back Quinton Ivey has been the Thunder's lead back on several occasions this year due to lingering injuries to star tailback Devon Grubbs. Friday night agains Mountain Pointe was no different. With Grubbs sidelines, Ivey did what he could against a stout Mountain Pointe defensive line that was near full strength for the first time all season. He was also vital in the return game, setting up the Thunder offense at or near midfield on several occasions.

Kama Huakau, 2021 OL/DL, Desert Vista

Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds calls Huakau the "heart and soul" of this young Thunder team. Huakau played both ways against Mountain Pointe, and never let his motor run out. He has played a key role for three seasons now, and despite being one of the smallest lineman on the team, he plays as if he is the biggest.

Honorable Mention: Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer

Sure, Eric Lauer isn't a player. But he deserves recognition. A longtime assistant under Norris Vaughan, he became accustomed to winning during his first stint at Mountain Pointe. As head coach, however, it hasn't been as easy. He captured his first victory Friday night as head coach of the Pride in arguably the biggest game of the season. Fans thanked Lauer as he headed to the locker room after the game, and others told Athletic Director Aaron Frana the Pride's record doesn't matter as long as they beat their rivals. The energy surrounding this year's one-win season is different than in 2019. Lauer's "Embrace the Chase" culture has not only inspired players at every level of the program but the parents, too. With a young roster, Lauer will look to continue building Mountain Pointe back to its glory days, but with his own twist. Congratulations, Eric Lauer, on your first win as head coach at Mountain Pointe.

Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer has ice water poured on him following his first-ever win as Pride head coach Friday night against Desert Vista. (Pablo Robles/Ahwatukee Foothills News)