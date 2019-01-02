The 2018 ArizonaVarsity Awards: 4A Semifinalists
Another great season of high school football in the state of Arizona is in the books, and it's time for Awards season! Jake Smith has already been named Gatorade National Player of the Year, and Bijan Robinson was voted winner of the Ed Doherty Award, so now it's time for the crew at ArizonaVarsity.com to figure out who we believe deserves to be honored for their efforts in the 2018 season.
We have three levels of awards, Conference Awards, Region Awards, and All-Conference teams- and they all come from the semifinalist nominees listed below. Let's check out the full list of nominees for the 4A Conference. (some of the final awards will be broken down into more specific position groupings, DL to DT and DE, etc)
4A Player of the Year Semifinalists
Connor Soelle (Saguaro), Bijan Robinson (Salpointe), Austin Clark (Prescott), Jihad Marks (Desert Edge), Tyler Duncan (Greenway)
4A Offensive MVP Semifinalists
Trevor Messing (Thunderbird), Paxton Earl (Arcadia), Alex Nelson (Mingus), Juwaun Price (Peoria), Cameron Williams (Sahuaro)
4A Defensive MVP Semifinalists
Lathan Ransom (Salpointe), D'Angelo Garcia (Gila Ridge), Aaron Greene (Prescott), Connor Scott (Bradshaw Mountain), Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove )
4A Two-Way Player of the Year Semifinalists
Kenneth Lilley (Rio Rico), Brice Gay (Vista Grande), Dayne Bobzien (Moon Valley), Ruben River IV (Pueblo), Torren Union (Marcos de Niza), Taren Rose (Thunderbird), Nainoa Shin (Shadow Mountain), Khalil Cooper (Poston Butte), Bradley Capen (Walden Grove), Dawson Buckley (Coconino), Sam Giordan (Prescott), Kendrew Streck (Mingus), Chaz Taylor (Mingus), Mario Padilla (Salpointe), Will Shaffer (Saguaro), Aaron Gehrle (Greenway), Malachi Potee (Peoria)
4A Underclassman of the Year Semifinalists
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge), Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde), Donovan Moore (Deer Valley), Jordan Richardson (Moon Valley), Alex Moreno (Douglas), Jaheem Rosetta (Buckeye), Joey Jensen (Combs), Trey Brown (Arcadia), Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande), Angel Flores (Casa Grande), Derrick Williams (Catalina Foothills), John Coleman (Estrella Foothills), Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills), Kyle Casados (Coconino), David Cordero (Salpointe), Alani Ma'afu (Saguaro), Quintin Somerville (Saguaro), Isaiah Williams (Desert Edge), Trevion Watkins (Sahuaro), Zach Bennett (Coconino)
4A Breakout Player of the Year Semifinalists
Travion Hughes (Washington), Julian Campos (Amphitheater), Christian Estrella (Douglas), Jace Taylor (Havasu), Kadin Beler (Arcadia), Talon Izbicki (Apache Junction), Renan Duarte (Gila Ridge), Keyshon Upchurch (Seton Catholic), Dellin Boyd (Prescott), Cory Bonstrom (Canyon del Oro), Anthony Flores (Cactus), Luke Regina (Salpointe), Shamon Davis (Salpointe), Izaiah Davis (Sahuaro), Heston Wahner (Sahuaro), Nick Deaver (Greenway), Jovon Scott (Peoria)
4A Coach of the Year Semifinalists
Jason Mohns (Saguaro), Dennis Bene (Salpointe), Kerry Taylor (Arcadia), Mike Moran (Coconino), Mike Chiurco (Seton Catholic), Scott McKee (Sahuaro), Ed Cook (Greenway), Jose Lucero (Desert Edge), Joseph Ortiz (Cactus), Will Babb (Peoria)
4A Assistant Coach of the Year Semifinalists
Brian Berg (Walden Grove), Tom Bruney (Glendale), Gary Cook (Bradshaw Mountain), Danny McDaniel (Greenway), Jim Camarillo (Saguaro), Kendyl Taylor (Arcadia)
4A QB of the Year Semifinalists
Kobe Ganados (Dysart), Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction), Mason Skrimager (Estrella Foothills), Alex Lopez (Walden Grove), Ty Furr (Coconino), Vincent Wallace (Seton Catholic), TJ Owens (Glendale), Zachary Eidenschink (Canyon del Oro), Antoine Zabala (Mingus), Tyler Beverett (Saguaro)
4A RB of the Year Semifinalists
Kevin Daniels (Glendale), Dez Melton (Deer Valley), Bryan Escamilla (Yuma), William Robizona (Mohave), Greg Dotstry (Youngker), Cody White (Combs), Yakeen Baylis (Marcos de Niza), William Lohman (Apache Junction), Dominic Bynum (Catalina Foothills), Pharoah Leggette-Williams), Chandler Coleman (Mesquite), Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro), Anthony Mata (Bradshaw Mountain), Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff), TJ Murphy (Greenway), Israel Benjamin (Saguaro)
4A Receiver of the Year Semifinalists
Kain Ream (Thunderbird), Jordan Lopez (Walden Grove), Andre Neal (Glendale), Zaach Cullop (Cactus), Julian Arias (Greenway), Jacob Walker (Mesquite), Jose Cruz (Canyon del Oro)TE of the Year: Hayden Hatten (Saguaro), Caden Howen-Hughes (Greenway)
4A OL of the Year Semifinalists
JJ Hill (Marcos), Eliye Hill (Marcos), Oscar Mosqueda (Arcadia), Isaiah Navarro (Poston Butte), Jelani Newman (Saguaro), Tye Kassen (Saguaro), Bram Walden (Saguaro), Benjamin Roy Jr (Desert Edge), Jacob Golden (Peoria), Trey Hendrix (Peoria), Brandon Schwartz (Deer Valley), Finn Walter (Estrella Foothills), Andrew Espinosa (Youngker), Keshawn Thompson (Tempe), Tamyrjhai Clay (Shadow Mountain), Josiah Winans (Greenway), Cooper Pinkerton (Moon Valley), Max Flores (Prescott), Jared Wasielewski (Bradshaw Mountain), Zachary Moreno (Mingus), Ivan Madrigal (Glendale), Marcelo Saenz (Glendale), Adam Lopez (Apache Junction), Flavio Gonzalez (Pueblo), Seamus Button (Walden Grove), CJ Franks (Salpointe), Jonah Miller (Salpointe), Kingsley Ugwu (Sahuaro), Diego Lujan (Canyon del Oro), Pouria Mostafizi (Catalina Foothills), Shane Marshall (Peoria)
4A DL of the Year Semifinalists
Jayvon Kimbrough (Youngker), Matt Bathauer (Lee Williams), Nick Wolesky (Havasu), Logan Konya (Shadow Mountain), Freddie Borunda (Apache Junction), Wyatt Robinson (Gila Ridge), Amaru Johnson (Tempe), Jackson Edwards (Walden Grove), Juan Ramirez (Walden Grove), Colby Lewis (Glendale), Zander Alvarado (Salpointe), Jayden Swink (Saguaro), Seth Robinson (Saguaro), Nassir Sims (Desert Edge), Christopher Williams (Sahuaro), Zeke Medoza (Greenway), Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria), Massimo Garcia (Peoria)
4A LB of the Year Semifinalists
Elijah Goodloe (Dysart), David Grajeda (Douglas), Julio Carino (Pueblo), Steven Dortch (Thunderbird), Thomas Gaitan (Poston Butte), Johnathan Hunter (Arcadia), Gavin Burke (Mesquite), Nate Manzo (Estrella Foothills), Garrett Fenderson (Prescott), Joe Machado (Mingus), Noah Shaver (Bradshaw Mountain), Nate Quinones (Cactus), Clayton Randall (Saguaro), Hogan Hatten (Saguaro), Cameron Steele (Desert Edge), Jacob Goerke (Sahuaro), Gabe Garcia (Greenway), Alaa Bakarat (Peoria)
4A DB of the Year Semifinalists
Onesfori Anzuruni (Cortez), Michael Becenti Jr (Flagstaff), Joey Hamen (Thunderbird), Tevin Perez (Poston Butte), Anthony Mejia (Gila Ridge), Gus Willis (Tempe), Regan Jenkins (Estrella Foothills), Ray Hardwick (Glendale), Logan Brannan (Bradshaw Mountain), Rylee Williams (Cactus), Ray Figueroa (Salpointe), Nate Polk (Saguaro), Kelee Ringo (Saguaro), Steven Ortiz (Desert Edge), Cliffonte McDowell (Desert Edge), Avery Ndisabiye (Sahuaro), Will Hood (Greenway), Remigio Cordero (Peoria), Damion Wright (Sahuaro)
4A Specialist of the Year Semifinalists
Jaden Boling (Catalina Foothills), Nathan Alvarenga (Walden Grove), Dominic Constentino (Seton Catholic), Bryce Peters (Prescott), Parker Lewis (Saguaro), Luke Huenmeyer (Bradshaw Mountain), Michael Williams (Shadow Mountain), Jacob Schafer (Havasu), Crew Edwards (Arcadia), DJ Johnson (Casa Grande), Marqui Johnson (Saguaro), Jordan Creer (Youngker), Antonio Horrison (Combs)