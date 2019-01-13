Ticker
The 2018 5A Arizona Varsity Awards

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to the 2018 5A Arizona Varsity Awards.

2018 featured incredible performances all across Arizona's second-highest division, and ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.

You can view the 5A Arizona Varsity Awards semifinalists HERE

You can watch Chilly announce the 5A Arizona Varsity Awards finalists HERE

The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 5A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.


Without further delay, below are our selections for the winners of the 2018 Arizona Varsity Awards, as well as our 5A region-based recognitions, and 5A All-Arizona Varsity teams.

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Player of the Year

Notre Dame WR/DB/P Jake Smith

Z87yvla4a5ze9plrkyho
Jake Smith
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Player of the Year

Higley QB Spencer Brasch

Tswulna3tshlkafxznby
Spencer Brasch
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Player of the Year

Centennial LB Dylan Wampler

Hz6rjpwjjc0cmm2okhnu
Dylan Wampler
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Two-Way Player of the Year

Centennial RB/DB Jaydin Young

Epxifqztwlgv5cnt2iuj
Jaydin Young
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Underclassman of the Year

Desert View RB Jacob Ramirez

Od5jho3soapopzklo3zd
Jacob Ramirez
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Underclassman of the Year

Casteel DB Hunter Barth

Uucrjludppp2p1i1vaiw
Hunter Barth
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year

Casteel WR Zach Nelson

Ovvar3bbblv2yzq5bo59
Zach Nelson
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year

Centennial DB Eric Haney

Gafck7aboiet1u5nw0iw
Eric Haney
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Coach of the Year

Lamar Early- Millennium

B8lh84dxqau6sjmyc2p6
Lamar Early
Tim Sealy/West Valley View

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Assistant Coach of the Year

Andrew Taylor- Centennial

Mwwuxdiirma0mjzawm6q
Andrew Taylor
Eric Sorenson/Sports360AZ

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Quarterback of the Year

Gunner Cruz- Casteel

Eivwynwonulopjoaa60e
Gunner Cruz
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Running Back of the Year

Anthodius Ashley- Fairfax

A1orv9rumavyvej6artm
Anthodius Ashley
Cody Cameron

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Wide Receiver of the Year

Coleman Owen- Higley

Shatd6mlapoc8rwmbdfi
Coleman Owen
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Tight End of the Year

Jay Rudolph- Horizon

Nm2frdarldzokkxjlmku
Jay Rudolph
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Carson Keltner- Centennial

E6rz0i9xkmcmbwbokghb
Carson Keltner
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Lineman of the Year

Ty Robinson- Higley

Kqmacuwfgpnzanjojvrn
Ty Robinson
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Linebacker of the Year

Brock Locnikar- Notre Dame Prep

Hli7694qrm43filltq2q
Brock Locnikar
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Cornerback of the Year

Tashumbrae "Scooter" Brown- Wiliams Field

Uvp6jlt0gdmrydoaj6f0
Scooter Brown
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Safety of the Year

Noa Pola-Gates- Wiliams Field

Amyxxhrqcdu9fghkokwq
Noa Pola-Gates
Chilly

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Return Specialist of the Year

AJ Jackson- Centennial

Gx57ljtmklueqj6nbtyq
AJ Jackson
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Kicker of the Year

Ezra Figueroa- Cienega

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Punter of the Year

David Bertelsen- Marana

2018 ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Region Awards

SOUTHERN

Player of the Year: Terrell Hayward (Cienega)

Offensive MVP: Kaleb Bryant (Buena)

Defensive MVP: TJ Cephers (Marana)

Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson (Ironwood Ridge)

SONORAN

Player of the Year: Rashaad Henderson (Flowing Wells)

Offensive MVP: Jacob Ramirez (Desert View)

Defensive MVP: Memo Ramirez (Empire)

Coach of the Year: Mark Brunenkant (Flowing Wells)

METRO

Player of the Year: Anthodius Ashley (Fairfax)

Offensive MVP: Marvin Cotton (South Mountain)

Defensive MVP: Cosmas Kwete (Central)

Coach of the Year: Mark and Marcus Carter (South Mountain)

NORTHEAST VALLEY

Player of the Year: Jake Smith (Notre Dame)

Offensive MVP: Isaac Enriquez (Horizon)

Defensive MVP: Brock Locnikar (Notre Dame)

Coach of the Year: George Prelock (Notre Dame)

SAN TAN

Player of the Year: Spencer Brasch (Higley)

Offensive MVP: Gunner Cruz (Casteel)

Defensive MVP: Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field)

Coach of the Year: Steve Campbell (Willims Field)

NORTHWEST

Player of the Year: Jaydin Young (Centennial)

Offensive MVP: Keegan Freid (Sunrise Mountain)

Defensive MVP: Dylan Wampler (Centennial)

Coach of the Year: Richard Taylor (Centennial)

DESERT WEST

Player of the Year: Anthonie Cooper (Millennium)

Offensive MVP: Zareq Brown (Millennium)

Defensive MVP: Kaysan Barnett (Millennium)

Coach of the Year: Lamar Early (Millennium)

2018 5A All-ArizonaVarsity.com First Team

Oglqt6gjmbbpgdzmay0d
Anthonie Cooper visits ASU for the Sun Devils 49-7 win over UTSA on 9/1/18
Ralph Amsden

QB: Spencer Brasch (Higley)

RB: Jaydin Young (Centennial)

RB: Anthodius Ashley (Fairfax)

WR/TE: Coleman Owen (Higley)

WR/TE: Zach Nelson (Casteel)

WR/TE: Jake Smith (Notre Dame)

OL: Jordan Morgan (Marana)

OL: Ryan Wearne (Williams Field)

OL: Carson Keltner (Centennial)

OL: Cade Bennett (Notre Dame)

OL: Benjamin Roots (Desert Mountain)

DL: Ty Robinson (Higley)

DL: Anthonie Cooper (Millennium)

DL: Trevor Kauer (Campo Verde)

DL: Christian Foote (Williams Field)

LB: Dylan Wampler (Centennial)

LB: Brock Locnikar (Notre Dame)

LB: Stone Aguirre (Ironwood)

LB: TJ Cephers (Marana)

CB: Keiran Clark (Centennial)

CB: Scooter Brown (Williams Field)

S: Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field)

S: Terrell Hayward (Cienega)

K: Ezra Figueroa (Cienega)

P: David Bertlesen (Marana)

RET: AJ Jackson (Centennial)

2018 5A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Second Team

Ok4fm0qmfl4nq5ylxhyq
Ali Mohammed
Ralph Amsden

QB: Gunner Cruz (Casteel)

RB: Devante Wimbush (Ironwood)

RB: Ali Mohammed (Apollo)

WR/TE: Jacob Cowing (Maricopa)

WR/TE: Jaelon Taylor (Millennium)

WR/TE: Jay Rudolph (Horizon)

OL: Brock Dieu (Casteel)

OL: Chase Killough (Horizon)

OL: Cale Gregory (Notre Dame)

OL: Cooper Darling (Williams Field)

OL: Jacob Fyffe (Centennial)

DL: Dalton Card (Casteel)

DL: Cosmas Kwete (Central)

DL: Jonathon Parks (Verrado)

DL: Grant Boyer (Notre Dame)

LB: Timothy Jones (Buena)

LB: Cire Fields (Centennial)

LB: Zach Mattas (Cienega)

LB: Nash Giffin (Horizon)

CB: Kaysan Barnett (Millennium)

CB: Felix Vasquez (Goldwater)

CB: Eric Haney (Centennial)

S: Thomas Webb (Cienega)

S: Jadon Pearson (Williams Field

K: Jackson Passey (Campo Verde)

P: Jorge Nieto (Gilbert)

RET: Varney Larson (Mountain View)

2018 5A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Third Team

V5wxi4ctouityu0r5dt5
Keegan Freid
Ralph Amsden

QB: Keegan Freid (Sunrise Mountain)

RB: Matt Leazier (Campo Verde)

RB: Tawee Walker (Centennial)

WR/TE: Tristin Lee (Paradise Valley)

WR/TE: Shawn Charles (Camelback)

WR/TE: Jalen Smith (Empire)

OL: Noah Nelson (Williams Field)

OL: Jesus Reyna (Ironwood)

OL: Oscar Abundis (Centennial)

OL: Johnathan Leon (Fairfax)

OL: Taj Bryson (Fairfax)

DL: Leandre Harris (Centennial)

DL: Logan Maxwell (Higley)

DL: Connor Knudsen (Centennial)

DL: Logan Taylor (Maricopa)

LB: MJ Walker (Centennial)

LB: Patrick Long (Paradise Valley)

LB: Ray Vega (Gilbert)

LB: CJ Mustain (Ironwood Ridge)

CB: Tyler Hironaka (Gilbert)

CB: Devontae Ingram (South Mountain)

S: Casen Simonton (Casteel)

S: David Haen (Sunnyslope)

K: Dalyn Enderle (Higley)

P: Jason Vaught (Williams Field)

RET: William Roberts (McClintock)

2018 5A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Honorable Mentions

R1bhionyyoz8dahcc9xc
Will Plummer
Ralph Amsden

Quarterback:

Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain)

Will Plummer (Gilbert)

Niko Haen (Sunnyslope)

Isaac Enriquez (Horizon)

Ben Finley (Paradise Valley)

Trenton Bourguet (Marana)

Zareq Brown (Millennium)

Zack Shepherd (Williams Field)

Jake Farrell (Notre Dame)

Johnathan Morris (Centennial)

Octavio Audry-Cobos (Ironwood Ridge)

Preson Silvas (Rincon/University)

Runningback:

Daniel Torres (Carl Hayden)

Maximus Walker (Desert Mountain)

Kaleb Bryant (Buena)

Eriyon Ward (Agua Fria)

Nathan Grijalva (Ironwood Ridge)

Xoeius Ratliff (Marana)

Rashaad Henderson (Flowing Wells)

Isaac Oliver (Millennium)

Jaden Thompson (Williams Field)

Dominick Mastro (Notre Dame)

Jeiel Stark (Centennial)

Geo Owens (Cienega)

Kendrix Lurry (Williams Field)

K'Rashee Smith (South Mountain)

Martin Arvisu (Sunnyside)

Wide Receiver:

Marvin Cotton (South Mountain)

Vince Ellison (Desert Mountain)

Andrew Cook (Ironwood Ridge)

Jay Anderson (Sunrise Mountain)

Tight End:

Casey Clanton (Central)

Zack Enhelder (Willow Canyon)

Luke Roberts (Notre Dame)

Cody Miller (Verrado)

Offensive Line:

Chris Bell (Ironwood Ridge)

Joel Mendivil (Nogales)

Tyrae McKinney (Cienega)

Steven Sigala (Mountain View)

Daniel Robledo (Cholla)

Kody McPherson (Empire)

Wesley Kavathas (Empire)

Jaydon Durazo (South Mountain)

Mike Lopez (Carl Hayden)

Uriel Hernandez (North Canyon)

Dylan Walton (Higley)

Jake Newton (Sunrise Mountain)

Blake Gamez (Verrado)

Matthew Phillips (Goldwater)

Carson Kennedy (Agua Fria)

Lee Sampson (Millennium)

Defensive Line:

Quincy Singleton (McClintock)

Devin Leon (Willow Canyon)

Jack Sanderson (Sunnyslope)

Tylen Coleman (Maricopa)

Cruz Webster (Casteel)

Jason Harris (Higley)

Jesse Avina (Buena)

Linebacker:

Bakari Jackson (Maricopa)

Isaiah Sierra (Empire)

Justin Wilda (Sunrise Mountain)

David Enriquez (Millennium)

Canaan Hall (Higley)

Conrad Gingg (Verrado)

Memo Ramirez (Empire)

Shaun Buttigeig (Mountain View)

Devon Carter (Kellis)

Defensive Back:

Jackson Buchanan (Cactus Shadows)

Jykese Davis (Goldwater)

Coltin Church (Sunrise Mountain)

Austin Godfrey (Higley)

Chris Burroughs (Cienega)

Kelton Metzner (Paradise Valley)

Trey Cartledge (Notre Dame)

Canaan Mullins (Horizon)

Sebastian Flores (Carl Hayden)

Specialist:

Ezekial Marshall (Sunrise Mountain)

Lucas Seaton (Cactus Shadows)

Griffin Sauer (Ironwood Ridge)

Cole Johnson (Horizon)

Chase Wells (Williams Field)

Utility/Two-Way:

Connor McKernan (Gilbert)

Rascheed Sterling (Goldwater)

Coben Bourguet (Marana)

Michael Ogas (Flowing Wells)

Tariq Jordan (Marana)

Alphonso Taylor (North Canyon)

Underclassmen:

Caleb Wilkins (North Canyon)

Eric Lara (Central)

Jaden Mason (McClintock)

Logan Gingg (Verrado)

Hayden Parson (Mountain View)

Kadin Metzner (Paradise Valley)

DeAndre Robinson (Goldwater)

Isaiah Roebuck (Marana)

Bryce Cord (Sunrise Mountain)

Hunter Schlagel (Cienega)

Jayce Knutsen (Casteel)

Myles Taylor (Williams Field)

James Jaquint (Notre Dame)


