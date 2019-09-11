Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron): (No Veto) "I'm good with the way things are this week."

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): (Used veto power to drop Cienega from 33 to 45) "I'm going to use the weekly veto to drop Cienega 12 more spots to 45 and move everyone else up 1.The Bobcats' only win is vs. Cholla. There's uncertainty at QB as 3 different quarterbacks threw INTs in a 38-10 loss to #30 Sunnyslope. The Bobcats will get wins, because after Centennial this Friday, there aren't any Top 48 opponents until the season finale at Ironwood Ridge. This team has to earn top 35 back and can't ride on the past laurels of the 2016-2018 teams that went 33-5."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY): (Used veto power to move ALA- QC into the 43 spot and drop Mountain Pointe out of the Power 48): "Based on being 3-0, I'd move ALA Queen Creek into Mountain Pointe's spot and drop them off the list."