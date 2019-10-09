Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): (Used veto power to drop Peoria from 27 to 36)

"I'm going to use the veto this week to DROP Peoria 9 spots to #36. The Panthers (5-1) have no victories against a team in the State Forty Eight. Last week, they edged Poston Butte by 1 point. The drop is due to the new position of Desert Edge (4-3). Desert Edge dropped down this week after losing to Saguaro. All 3 of the Scorpions' losses have come against Top 20 teams (Salpointe, Millennium, Saguaro). Peoria's lone loss? That was to DEHS (by 28), so I can't have PHS ranked ahead of Desert Edge."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY): (No Veto)

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron): (No Veto)