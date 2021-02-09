The 2020 4A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Here are this year's honors for the 4A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Player of the Year
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Player of the Year
Eric Lira (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Player of the Year
Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Two-Way Player of the Year
Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Will Galvan (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Cody Leopold (Prescott)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
RJ Keeton (Casa Grande)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Aki Pulu (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Coach of the Year
Jose Lucero (St. Mary's)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
American Leadership Academy- Queen Creek
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
Mesquite
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Quarterback of the Year
Logan Hubler (American Leadership Academy- Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Running Back of the Year
Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Joey Jensen (Combs)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Wide Receiver of the Year
Daylen Batchan (Estrella Foothills)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Tight End of the Year
Connor Lopez (Poston Butte)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Mason Cullop (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A TEAM Offensive Line of the Year
Cactus
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Linebacker of the Year
Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Back of the Year
Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Return Specialist of the Year
Levontae Trotter (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Co-Kicker of the Year
Tanner Bobic (Deer Valley)
Josh Grant (Bradshaw Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Punter of the Year
Brandon Woodland (Greenway)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Specialist of the Year
Andrew Dalmacio (Poston Butte)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A First Team
QB- Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
RB- Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
RB- Joey Jensen (Combs)
WR- Daylen Batchan (Estrella Foothills)
WR- Eric Lira (Mesquite)
TE- Connor Lopez (Poston Butte)
OL- Mason Cullop (Cactus)
OL- Judson Cole (Mesquite)
OL- Gerald Keeton (Cactus)
DL- Micah Ferrin (ALA-QC)
DL- Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza)
DL- Justin Holmes (Cactus)
LB- Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
LB- Aki Pulu (Cactus)
LB- Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande)
DB- Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
DB- Amari Gilmore (Poston Butte)
DB- Ryan Meza (ALA- QC)
KR/PR- Levontae Trotter (Mesquite)
K- Josh Grant (Bradshaw Mountain)
P- Brandon Woodland (Greenway)
LS- Andrew Dalmacio (Poston Butte)
Two-Way/Flex: Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
Coach- Jose Lucero (St. Mary's)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Second Team
QB- Logan Hubler (ALA- QC)
RB- Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
RB- Zach Bennett (Coconino)
WR- Niko Updyke (Marcos de Niza)
WR- Demetrius Garrett (Casa Grande)
TE- Malachi Stephenson (Bradshaw Mountain)
OL- Miles Hammond (Poston Butte)
OL- Max Sear (Cactus)
OL- Ben Strawn (Northwest Christian)
DL- Jason Rogers (Glendale)
DL- Blake Corner (Mesquite)
DL- Gilbert Calderon (Washington)
LB- Sebastian Adamski (Walden Grove)
LB- Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills)
LB- Milo Apodaca (Greenway)
DB- Jack Burch (St. Mary's)
DB- Anthony Kennedy (Greenway)
DB- Chris Hernandez (Vista Grande)
KR/PR- Jaelon Richardson (Buckeye)
K- Tanner Bobic (Moon Valley)
P- Matthew Davis (Shadow Mountain)
LS- James Huey (Moon Valley)
Two-Way/Flex: Jaheim Wilson-Jones (Gila Ridge)
Coach- Rich Edwards (ALA- QC)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Third Team
QB- Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
RB- Christian Johnson (Greenway)
RB- Isaac Stopke (Lake Havasu)
WR- Cameron Garcia (Apache Junction)
WR- Colby Derosier (Glendale)
TE- Andy Ruiz (Coconino)
OL- Cade Alisa (Poston Butte)
OL- Jonah Wright (Peoria)
OL- Brandon Shirley (Flagstaff)
DL- Trey Brown (Arcadia)
DL- Cordell Outridge (Moon Valley)
DL- Vincent Burgo (Cactus)
LB- Luke Mccauslin (Prescott)
LB- Cody Leopold (Prescott)
LB- Collin Doucette (Flagstaff)
DB- Polo Banuelos (Cactus)
DB- Levi Huisman (Northwest Christian)
DB- Isikeli Fakava (Tempe)
KR/PR- Henry DeLeon (Estrella Foothills)
K- Mckaden Chatwin (ALA- QC)
P- Jack Burch (St. Mary's)
LS- James Shelbourn (Benjamin Franklin)
Two-Way/Flex: Alex Mosqueda (Yuma)
Coach- Scott Hare (Mesquite)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Honorable Mention
QB- Rocco Bruney (Glendale)
RB- Liam Phelan (St. Mary's)
RB- Nathan Wright (Prescott)
WR- Ty McDermott (Walden Grove)
WR- Kameron Toms (Lee Williams)
TE- Ralphie Armenta (Marcos de Niza)
OL- Brodee Tucker (Combs)
OL- Devin Teahon (ALA- QC)
OL- Anthony Islas (Mingus)
DL- Jonathan Justice (Lake Havasu)
DL- Taniela Taunima (Combs)
DL- Ethan Price (Cactus)
DL- Izayuh Garcia (Buckeye)
LB- Billy Bort (Moon Valley)
LB- Brody Bullard (Apache Junction)
LB- Manuel Cardoza (Cocnino)
DB- Quinten Anderson (Lake Havasu)
DB- Trevor Sevier (Coconino)
DB- Brayden Nelson (Prescott)
KR/PR- Jordan Lahusky (Thunderbird)
K- Michael Galaz (Gila Ridge)
P- Jacob Irick (Marcos de Niza)
LS- Andrew Meyer (Mingus)
Two-Way/Flex: James Garcia (Lee Williams)
Coach- Joseph Ortiz (Cactus)
