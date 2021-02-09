ArizonaVarsity - The 2020 5A ArizonaVarsity Awards

The 2020 5A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
A selection committee comprised of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton, Brett Quintyne, Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Andrew Morgan, Sande Charles, Jordan Hamm, and Chilly put together a list of nominees we feel deserve to be honored for their efforts in the 2020 football season, and the following list of awardees is based on our staff vote. We appreciate the continued support of the local high school football community. Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and please include the link to the article in any screenshots shared to social media (it helps keep us up and running)!
Here are this year's honors for the 5A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Player of the Year
Will Haskell (Ironwood)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Player of the Year
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Player of the Year
RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Two-Way Player of the Year
Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Micah Johnson (Sunrise Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Steven Le (Kellis)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Jeryll Mcintosh (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Cameron Coronado (Verrado)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Coach of the Year
Mark and Marcus Carter (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
Ironwood
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
Saguaro
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Quarterback of the Year
Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Running Back of the Year
Logan Gingg (Verrado)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Jaden Mason (McClintock)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Wide Receiver of the Year
Andrew Patterson (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Tight End of the Year
Bubba Mannino-Faison (Ironwood)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Bram Walden (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A TEAM Offensive Line of the Year
Sunrise Mountain
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Linebacker of the Year
Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Cornerback of the Year
Brandon Jackson (North Canyon)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Safety of the Year
Steven Ortiz Jr. (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Return Specialist of the Year
Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Kicker of the Year
Easton Black (Sunrise Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Punter of the Year
Grady Gross (Horizon)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Specialist of the Year
Ryan Wintermeyer (Cactus Shadows)
All ArizonaVarsity 5A First Team
QB- Will Haskell (Ironwood)
RB- Logan Gingg (Verrado)
RB- Jaden Mason (McClintock)
WR- Andrew Patterson (Desert Edge)
WR- Ezekiel Marshall (Sunrise Mountain)
TE- Bubba Mannino-Faison (Ironwood)
OL- Bram Walden (Saguaro)
OL- Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge)
OL- Parker Brailsford (Saguaro)
OL- Mason Tamayo (Sunrise Mountain)
DL- RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
DL- Tristan Monday (Saguaro)
DL- Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
DL/LB- Rodney Young Jr (Agua Fria)
LB- Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain)
LB- Hafeez Momoh (Cactus Shadows)
LB- Caleb Taylor (Desert Mountain)
DB- Jayden Harrington (Verrado)
DB- Brandon Jackson (North Canyon)
DB- Chaz Clemons (Desert Edge)
DB- Steven Ortiz Jr. (Desert Edge)
KR/PR- Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)
K- Easton Black (Sunrise Mountain)
P- Grady Gross (Horizon)
LS- Ryan Wintermeyer (Cactus Shadows)
Two-Way/Flex: Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
Two-Way/Flex: Valentin Gbafore (Independence)
Coach- Mark and Marcus Carter (Desert Edge)
All ArizonaVarsity 5A Second Team
QB- Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
RB- Jeryll Mcintosh (Desert Edge)
RB- Caden Calloway (Campo Verde)
WR- Elijah Barclay (Salpointe)
WR- D’Hayven Valentine (Desert Edge)
TE- Peyton Ortiz (Independence)
OL- Austin Villareal (Campo Verde)
OL- Maximus Lavoy (Notre Dame Prep)
OL- Jager Stigsell (Verrado)
OL- Ethan Saldana (Desert Edge)
DL- David Lutz (Cactus Shadows)
DL- Elias Guerrero (Apollo)
DL- Raef Wilkins (North Canyon)
LB- Wyatt Zellner (Gilbert)
LB- Daniel Fulton (Gilbert)
LB- Cannen Siegel (Saguaro)
DB- Jaden Green (Agua Fria)
DB- Steven Le (Kellis)
DB- Alex Vargas (Willow Canyon)
DB- Stephen Hoffman (Sunrise Mountain)
DB- Cameron Coronado (Verrado)
KR/PR- Erick Garcia (Apollo)
K- Owen Lynch (Salpointe)
P- Ilya Uvaydov (Gilbert)
LS- Ben Lisk (Paradise Valley)
Two-Way/Flex: Gavin Smith (Notre Dame Prep)
Coach- Steve Decker (Sunrise Mountain)
All ArizonaVarsity 5A Third Team
QB- Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe)
RB- Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater)
RB- Zack Kilburg (Desert Mountain)
WR- Isaiah Roebuck (Marana)
WR- Trey Nelson (Verrado)
TE- Xander Werner (Saguaro)
OL- Jackson Sebastiani (Horizon)
OL- Mikaele Fuamatu (Millennium)
OL- Khash Saxton (McClintock)
OL- Richard Kwete (Sunnyslope)
DL- Alani Ma'afu (Saguaro)
DL- Connor Calloway (Campo Verde)
DL- JD Roberts (Notre Dame Prep)
LB- Austin Bilski (Verrado)
LB- Myles Hobbs (Desert Edge)
LB- Justice Sosnicki (Verrado)
DB- Carlos Griffin (Saguaro)
DB- Hunter Geyer (Notre Dame)
DB- Elijah Young (Apollo)
DB- Antonio Martinez (Salpointe)
KR/PR- Brandon Bogard (Sunrse Mountain)
K- Michael Ortiz (Saguaro)
P- Keyon Taylor (Buena)
LS- Austin Hall (Sunrise Mountain)
Two-Way/Flex: Ben Roberts (McClintock)
Coach- Chris Rizzo (Ironwood)
All ArizonaVarsity 5A Honorable Mention
QB- Gavin Goulette (Gilbert)
RB- Xander Georgoulis (Sunnyslope)
RB- Vance Cooper (Willow Canyon)
RB- Luke Nash (Notre Dame Prep)
RB- Omar Muse (Horizon)
WR- Harrison Wood (Notre Dame Prep)
WR- Richard Kulik (Desert Edge)
TE- Matthew Klopfenstein (Horizon)
OL- Eduardo Reyes (Goldwater)
OL- Jake Leighty (Campo Verde)
OL- Matthew Hapner (Sunrose Mountain)
OL- Logan Corfield (Desert Edge)
DL- Jaden Kalla (GIlbert)
DL- Scott Jones (McClintock)
DL- Nick Skillings (Gilbert)
LB- Landon Mumford (Horizon)
LB- Camden Weeg (Agua Fria)
LB- Daniel Delponte (Millennium)
DB- Kenneth Worthy III (Millennium)
DB- David Sing (Sunnyslope)
DB- Garrett Wojcik (Willow Canyon)
DB- John Ruvo IV (Notre Dame)
DB- Kai Boykins (Agua Fria)
KR/PR- Brian Fullwood (Agua Fria)
K- Luke Purinton (Desert Mountain)
P- Spencer Hochstein (Sunnyslope)
LS- Will Clark (Campo Verde)
Two-Way/Flex: Marcus Hubbard (North Canyon)
Coach- Eric Rogers (Salpointe)
