ArizonaVarsity - The 2020 6A ArizonaVarsity Awards

The 2020 6A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
A selection committee comprised of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton, Brett Quintyne, Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Andrew Morgan, Sande Charles, Jordan Hamm, and Chilly put together a list of nominees we feel deserve to be honored for their efforts in the 2020 football season, and the following list of awardees is based on our staff vote. We appreciate the continued support of the local high school football community. Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and please include the link to the article in any screenshots shared to social media (it helps keep us up and running)!
Here are this year's honors for the 6A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Player of the Year
Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Mikey Keene (Chandler)
Eli Sanders (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Player of the Year
Brandon Buckner (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Two-Way Player of the Year
Ammon Allen (Highland)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Demond Williams Jr (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Cole Martin (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Brayten Silbor (Chaparral)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Russell Davis II (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Coach of the Year
Colin Thomas (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Assistant Coach of the Year
Eric Richardson (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Assistant Coach of the Year
Derrick Nsubuga (Chaparral)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Quarterback of the Year
Kai Millner (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Running Back of the Year
Max Davis (Highland)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Donavin Fontaine (O'Connor)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Wide Receiver of the Year
Kyion Grayes (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Tight End of the Year
Jake Schmitt (Corona del Sol)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Jacob Moore (Boulder Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A TEAM Offensive Line of the Year
Chaparral
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Malaki Ta'ase (Mountain View)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Linebacker of the Year
Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Cornerback of the Year
Cole Martin (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Safety of the Year
Jax Stam (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Return Specialist of the Year
Cole Martin (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Kicker of the Year
Crew Peterman (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Punter of the Year
Jackson Ray (Highland)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Specialist of the Year
Hank Pepper (Chandler)
All ArizonaVarsity 6A First Team
QB- Mikey Keene (Chandler)
QB- Kai Millner (Higley)
RB- Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek)
RB- Eli Sanders (Chandler)
RB- Max Davis (Highland)
WR- Kyion Grayes (Chandler)
WR- Isaiah Newcombe (Casteel)
TE- Jake Schmitt (Corona del Sol)
OL- Jacob Moore (Boulder Creek)
OL- Brock Dieu (Casteel)
OL- Isaia Glass (Queen Creek)
OL- Tevanui Neher (Chandler)
OL- Christian McCook (Hamilton)
DL- Malaki Ta'ase (Mountain View)
DL- Russell Davis II (Hamilton)
DL- Brandon Buckner (Chandler)
DL- DJ Gleash (Centennial)
LB- Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek)
LB- Brandon Craddock (O'Connor)
LB- Kam Cullimore (Highland)
DB- Cole Martin (Hamilton)
DB- Travis Roberts (Chandler)
DB- Jax Stam (Liberty)
DB- Kentrell Williams (Chandler)
KR/PR- Carson Bachmann (Basha)
K- Crew Peterman (Chandler)
P- Jackson Ray (Highland)
LS- Hank Pepper (Chandler)
Two-Way/Flex: Ammon Allen (Highland)
Coach- Collin Thomas (Liberty)
All ArizonaVarsity 6A Second Team
QB- Brock Mast (Liberty)
QB- Dane Christensen (Casteel)
RB- Jared Williams (Chaparral)
RB- Noah Schmidt (Hamilton)
RB- Anyale Velasquez (Corona del Sol)
WR- Max Minor (Chaparral)
WR- Jalen Richmond (Chandler)
TE- Dom Digian (Casteel)
OL- Cooper Stevens (Highland)
OL- Caiden Miles (Centennial)
OL- Justin Thomas (Casteel)
OL- Ali'i kai Ormita (Chandler)
OL- Grayson Stovall (Hamilton)
DL- Zion Magalei (Chandler)
DL- Shakuan Bowser (Casteel)
DL- Anthony Lucas (Chaparral)
DL- Anthony Franklin (Pinnacle)
LB- Kyler Orr (Chandler)
LB- Colby Littleton (Queen Creek)
LB- Demarcus Denard (Brophy)
DB- Jaden Crockett (Mountian Pointe)
DB- Jack Whitten (Chaparral)
DB- Hunter Barth (Queen Creek)
DB- JJ Newcombe (Casteel)
KR/PR- Quaron Adams (Chandler)
K- Shane Pitts (Liberty)
P- Jordan Forbes (Desert Ridge)
LS- John Ferlmann (Boulder Creek)
Two-Way/Flex: Caleb Jones (Basha)
Two-Way/Flex: Dante Smith (Desert Ridge)
Coach- Rick Garretson (Chandler)
All ArizonaVarsity 6A Third Team
QB- Brayten Silbor (Chaparral)
QB- Gage Dayley (Highland)
RB- Rodney Clemente (Hamilton)
RB- Donavin Fontaine (O'Connor)
RB- John Beltran (Cibola)
WR- Dorian Singer (Pinnacle)
WR- Truitt Robinson (Higley)
TE- Sam Wolfer (Liberty)
OL- Kyle Sfarcioc (Liberty)
OL- Jack Chappelle (Shadow Ridge)
OL- Mason Osborn (Chaparral)
OL- Luke Bashford (Corona del Sol)
OL- Sardar Azeez (Chaparral)
DL- Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (Williams Field)
DL- Jeremiah Tyler (Chandler)
DL- Zac Swanson (Brophy)
DL- Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek)
LB- Alex Sanchez (Skyline)
LB- Suliase Uasike (Mountain View)
LB- Tudor Georgescu (Corona del Sol)
DB- Ben Morrison (Brophy)
DB- Isaac Rios (Cibola)
DB- Zach Lewis (Hamilton)
DB- George Ramirez (Red Mountain)
KR/PR- Michael Allison (Desert Vista)
K- Konner Olson (Higley)
P- Roch Chowlowsky (Hamilton)
LS- Grant Sands (Perry)
Two-Way/Flex: Andrell Barney (Basha)
Two-Way/Flex: Avantae Barrett (Desert Ridge)
Coach- Brock Farrel (Highland)
All ArizonaVarsity 6A Honorable Mention
QB- Devin Brown (Queen Creek )
QB- Bear Milacek (Boulder Creek)
QB- Seth Gallardo (Shadow Ridge)
QB- Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton)
RB- Kavaughn Clark (Centennial)
RB- Payton Barlow (Queen Creek)
WR- Zach Sutton (Shadow Ridge)
WR- Isaac Yates (Shadow Ridge)
TE- Michael Masunas (Hamilton)
OL- Izzy Guevara (O'Connor)
OL- Caden Bingham (Mountian View)
OL- Zereoue Williams (Mountian Pointe)
OL- James Durand (Basha)
OL- Oscar Abundis (Centennial)
DL- Gabriel Monaco (O'Connor)
DL- Jaelin McCullen (Valley Vista)
DL- Aidan Wizner (Queen Creek)
DL- Anthony Hanger (Chandler)
DL- Isaac Montero (Mesa)
LB- Blake Ware (O'Connor)
LB- Austin Ruddle (Hamilton)
LB- Mason Phillips (Casteel)
DB- Richard Wight (Mountain Ridge)
DB- Xavier Jimenez (Dobson)
DB- Alfred Smith (Chandler)
DB- Aaron Albert (Boulder Creek)
DB- Ethan Caldwell (Mountain View)
DB- Zeke Branham (Skyline)
DB- Chris Trojan (Hamilton)
DB- Cayden Camacho (Basha)
DB- Jack Howell (Hamilton)
DB- Rashon Adams (Centennial)
DB- Tony Brewer (Chandler)
KR/PR- Larry Royal Jr (Queen Creek)
K- Derek Bass (Basha)
P- Nate Hull (Pinnacle)
LS- Lance St. Louis (Williams FIeld)
Two-Way/Flex: Lance Holtzclaw (Desert Ridge)
Coach- Brett Barnes (Chaparral)
