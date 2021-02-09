ArizonaVarsity - The 2020 6A ArizonaVarsity Awards

Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!

A selection committee comprised of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton, Brett Quintyne, Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Andrew Morgan, Sande Charles, Jordan Hamm, and Chilly put together a list of nominees we feel deserve to be honored for their efforts in the 2020 football season, and the following list of awardees is based on our staff vote. We appreciate the continued support of the local high school football community. Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and please include the link to the article in any screenshots shared to social media (it helps keep us up and running)!