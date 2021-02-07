ArizonaVarsity - The 2020 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Awards: 4A Nominees

The 2020 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Awards: 4A Nominees
ArizonaVarsity.com's Awards committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton, Brett Quintyne, Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Andrew Morgan, Sande Charles, Jordan Hamm, and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.
We have three levels of awards, Player of the Year, Position of the Year, and All-Conference Teams.
The winners and All-Conference Teams will be announced Tuesday, February 9th on ArizonaVarsity.com and Chilly's Two-Piece Livestream.
Let's check out the full list of nominees for the 4A Conference:
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Player of the Year Finalists
Eric Lira (Mesquite)
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
Logan Hubler (ALA- QC)
Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
Micah Ferrin (ALA-QC)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Player of the Year Finalists
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
Eric Lira (Mesquite)
Logan Hubler (ALA- QC)
Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
Zach Bennett (Coconino)
Daylen Batchan (Estrella Foothills)
Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
Rocco Bruney (Glendale)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
Micah Ferrin (ALA- QC)
Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza)
Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
Justin Holmes (Cactus)
Amari Gilmore (Poston Butte)
Aki Pulu (Cactus)
Sebastian Adamski (Walden Grove)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Two-Way Player of the Year Finalists
Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
Aki Pulu (Cactus)
Mason Cullop (Cactus)
Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
Alex Mosqueda (Yuma)
Ryan Meza (ALA- QC)
James Garcia (Lee WIlliams)
Cody Leopold (Prescott)
Andrew Meyer (Mingus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year (Sophomore or Freshman)
Will Galvan (Cactus)
Damien Jiles (Cactus)
Isaac Stopke (Lake Havasu)
Rudy Gonzales (Deer Valley)
Gavin Limongello (Apache Junction)
Cody Leopold (Prescott)
Drake Cluff (ALA- QC)
Ryan Meza (ALA- QC)
Makhy Phetina (Bradshaw Mountain)
Isaiah Savoie (Apache Juncton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Underclassman of the Year (Sophomore or Freshman)
Tovia Vito (Cactus)
Cody Leopold (Prescott)
Bobby Gaitan (Poston Butte)
Jacob Clouse (Coconino)
Brasen Durkalec (Mingus)
Izayuh Garcia (Buckeye)
Andon Eager (Casa Grande)
Kawai King (ALA- QC)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year (Junior) Award)
RJ Keaton (Casa Grande)
Logan Hubler (ALA- QC)
Jack Benson (Arcadia)
Ashton Hill (Deer Valley)
Jordan Lahusky (Thunderbird)
Devean Santos (Lee Williams)
Jason Stevens (Walden Grove)
Jaelon Richardson (Buckeye)
Duncan Hoover (Walden Grove)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year (Junior Award)
Aki Pulu (Cactus)
Milo Apodaca (Greenway)
Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
Gilbert Calderon (Washington)
Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza)
Amari Gilmore (Poston Butte)
Collin Doucette (Flagstaff)
Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
Quinten Anderson (Lake Havasu)
Billy Bort (Moon Valley)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Coach of the Year Finalists
Rich Edwards (ALA- QC)
Joseph Ortiz (Cactus)
Jose Lucero (St. Mary's)
Scott Hare (Mesquite)
Jake Barro (Casa Grande)
Mike Lapsley (Coconino)
David Inness (Northwest Christian)
Rob York (Glendale)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Assistant Coaching STAFF of the Year Finalists
ALA- QC
Cactus
Coconino
Casa Grande
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Assistant Coach STAFF of the Year Finalists
Mesquite
Cactus
Glendale
Coconino
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Quarterback of the Year Finalists
Logan Hubler (ALA- QC)
Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
Rocco Bruney (Glendale)
Ty Perry (Estrella Foothills)
Cassell Wiggins (Gila Ridge)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Running Back of the Year Finalists
Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
Nate Wright (Prescott)
Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
Zach Bennett (Coconino)
Christian Johnson (Greenway)
RJ Keaton (Casa Grande)
Joey Jensen (Combs)
Liam Phelan (St. Mary's)
Isaac Stopke (Lake Havasu)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Wide Receiver of the Year Finalists
Daylen Batchan (Estrella Foothills)
Eric Lira (Mesquite)
Jaheim Wilson-Jones (Gila Ridge)
Cameron Garcia (Apache Junction)
Colby Derosier (Glendale)
Niko Updyke (Marcos de Niza)
Demetrius Garrett (Casa Grande)
Ty McDermott (Walden Grove)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Tight End of the Year Finalists
Connor Lopez (Poston Butte)
Malachi Stephenson (Bradshaw Mountain)
Andy Ruiz (Coconino)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Lineman of the Year Finalists
Mason Cullop (Cactus)
Judson Cole (Mesquite)
Max Sear (Cactus)
Miles Hammond (Poston Butte)
Ben Strawn (Northwest Christian)
Gerald Keeton (Casa Grande)
Cade Alisa (Poston Butte)
Jonah Wright (Peoria)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com TEAM Offensive Line of the Year
ALA- QC
Cactus
Casa Grande
Glendale
St. Mary's
Poston Butte
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Lineman of the Year Finalists
Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza)
Jason Rogers (Glendale)
Micah Ferrin (ALA- QC)
Justin Holmes (Cactus)
Blake Corner (Mesquite)
Gilbert Calderon (Washington)
Cordell Outridge (Moon Valley)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Linebacker of the Year Finalists
Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande)
Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills)
Liam Phelan (St. Mary's)
Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
Ata Teutupe (Cactus)
Milo Apodaca (Greenway)
Aki Pulu (Cactus)
Luke Mccauslin (Prescott)
Billy Bort (Moon Valley)
Collin Doucette (Flagstaff)
Brody Bullard (Apache Junction)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Back of the Year Finalists
Demetrius Harmon (Washington)
Ryan Meza (ALA- QC)
Jack Burch (St. Mary's)
Amari Gillmore (Poston Butte)
Alex Mosqueda (Yuma)
Anthony Kennedy (Greenway)
Jaheim Wilson-Jones (Gila Ridge)
Chris Hernandez (Vista Grande)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Kicker of the Year Finalists
Josh Grant (Bradshaw Mountain)
Mckaden Chatwin (ALA- QC)
Tanner Bobic (Moon Valley)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Punter of the Year
Brandon Woodland (Greenway)
Matthew Davis (Shadow Mountain)
Josh Grant (Bradshaw Mountain)
Jack Burch (St. Mary's)
4A ArizonaVarsity Returner of the Year Finalists
Levontae Trotter (Mesquite)
Jaelon Richardson (Buckeye)
Henry De Leon (Estrella Foothills)
Rye Samson (Lee WIlliams)
Dayson Blair (Benjamin Franklin)
Jordan Lahusky (Thunderbird)
Angelo Alvarez (Mingus)
Jace Wetzel (Flagstaff)
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Specialist of the Year
James Shelbourn (Benjamin Franklin)
Andrew Dalmacio (Poston Butte)
James Huey (Moon Valley)
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsor: