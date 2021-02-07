ArizonaVarsity - The 2020 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Awards: 5A Nominees

The 2020 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Awards: 5A Nominees
ArizonaVarsity.com's Awards committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton, Brett Quintyne, Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Andrew Morgan, Sande Charles, Jordan Hamm, and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.
We have three levels of awards, Player of the Year, Position of the Year, and All-Conference Teams.
The winners and All-Conference Teams will be announced Tuesday, February 9th on ArizonaVarsity.com and Chilly's Two-Piece Livestream.
Let's check out the full list of nominees for the 5A Conference:
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Player of the Year Finalists
Bram Walden (Saguaro)
Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
Will Haskell (Ironwood)
RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge)
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Player of the Year Finalists
Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)
Jeryll Mcintosh (Desert Edge)
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
Andrew Patterson (Desert Edge)
Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
Ezekiel Marshall (Sunrise Mountain)
Logan Gingg (Verrado)
Caden Calloway (Campo Verde)
Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe)
Jaden Mason (McClintock)
Will Haskell (Ironwood)
Xander Werner (Saguaro)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain)
Brandon Jackson (North Canyon)
Tristan Monday (Saguaro)
Rodney Young Jr. (Agua Fria)
Hafeez Momoh (Cactus Shadows)
Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
Steven Ortiz (Desert Edge)
Caleb Taylor (Desert Mountain)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Two-Way Player of the Year Finalists
Ben Roberts (McClintock)
Gavin Smith (Notre Dame)
Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
Marcus Hubbard (North Canyon)
Brandon Bogard (Sunrise Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Underclassman of the Year (Sophomore or Freshman)
Cooper Zellner (Gilbert)
Micah Johnson (Sunrise Mountain)
Vance Cooper (Willow Canyon)
Kyan Fields (Millennium)
Rashaud Armstrong (Buena)
Erick Santiago (Verrado)
Ashton Zacher (Canyon View)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Underclassman of the Year (Sophomore or Freshman)
Steven Le (Kellis)
Carlos Griffin (Saguaro)
Daniel Delponte (Millennium)
Keegan Landis (Canyon View)
Bryson Wilke (Willow Canyon)
Ken Worthy (Millennium)
Ryan Willey (Verrado)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year (Junior) Award)
Jeryll Mcintosh (Desert Edge)
Zack Kilburg (Desert Mountain)
Ridge Docekal (Saguaro)
Bryan Fullwood (Agua Fria)
Xander Georgoulis (Sunnyslope)
Eliah Barclay (Salpointe)
Gavin Smith (Notre Dame)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year (Junior Award)
Connor Calloway (Campo Verde)
Antonio Martinez (Salpointe)
Cameron Coronado (Verrado)
Tristan Monday (Saguaro)
Cannen Siegel (Saguaro)
Kai Boykins (Agua Fria)
Raef Wilkins (North Canyon)
Noah Sanchez (McClintock)
Danny Santiago (Horizon)
John Ruvo IV (Notre Dame)
Ethen Tinsely (Horizon)
Marcus Hubbard (North Canyon)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Coach of the Year Finalists
Mark and Marcus Carter (Desert Edge)
Steve Decker (Sunrise Mountain)
Chris Rizzo (Ironwood)
Jason Mohns (Saguaro)
Ryan Freeman (Campo Verde)
Eric Rogers (Salpointe)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Assistant Coaching STAFF of the Year Finalists
Saguaro
Desert Edge
Sunrise Mountain
Ironwood
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Assistant Coach STAFF of the Year Finalists
Saguaro
Salpointe
Sunrise Mountain
Ironwood
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Quarterback of the Year Finalists
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
Will Haskell (Ironwood)
Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Running Back of the Year Finalists
Logan Gingg (Verrado)
Jeryll McIntosh (Desert Edge)
Jaden Mason (McClintock)
Tommy Arnold (Sunrise Mountain)
Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater)
Caden Calloway (Campo Verde)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Wide Receiver of the Year Finalists
Andrew Patterson (Desert Edge)
Elijah Barclay (Salpointe)
Elijah Sanders (Ironwood)
D’Hayven Valentine (Desert Edge)
Gavin Smith (Notre Dame)
Trey Nelson (Verrado)
Isaiah Roebuck (Marana)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Tight End of the Year Finalists
Bubba Mannino-Faison (Ironwood)
Xander Werner (Saguaro)
Peyton Ortiz (Independence)
Matthew Klopfenstein (Horizon)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Offensive Lineman of the Year Finalists
Bram Walden (Saguaro)
Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge)
Parker Brailsford (Saguaro)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com TEAM Offensive Line of the Year
Desert Edge
Sunrise Mountain
Saguaro
Campo Verde
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Defensive Lineman of the Year Finalists
Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
Tristan Monday (Saguaro)
Rodney Young Jr. (Agua Fria)
RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
David Lutz (Cactus Shadows)
Elias Guerrero (Apollo)
Raef Wilkins (North Canyon)
JD Roberts (Notre Dame)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Linebacker of the Year Finalists
Wyatt Zellner (Gilbert)
Cannen Siegel (Saguaro)
Daniel Fulton (Gilbert)
Hafeez Momoh (Cactus Shadows)
Justic Sosnicki (Verrado)
Austin Bilski (Verrado)
Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain)
Myles Hobbs (Desert Edge)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Cornerback of the Year Finalists
Cameron Coronado (Verrado)
Isaiah Roebuck (Marana)
Brandon Jackson (North Canyon)
Alex Vargas (Willow Canyon)
Carlos Griffin (Saguaro)
Stephen Hoffman (Sunrise Mountain)
Ethan Tinsely (Horizon)
Hunter Geyer (Notre Dame)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Safety of the Year
Chaz Clemons (Desert Edge)
Steven Ortiz Jr. (Desert Edge)
Steven Le (Kellis)
Ben Roberts (McClintock)
Jaden Green (Agua Fria)
Elijah Young (Apollo)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Kicker of the Year Finalists
Easton Black (Sunrise Mountain)
Owen Lynch (Salpointe)
Michael Ortiz (Saguaro)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Punter of the Year
Ilya Uvaydov (Gilbert)
Grady Gross (Horizon)
Keyon Taylor (Buena)
Spencer Hochstein (Sunnyslope)
5A ArizonaVarsity Returner of the Year Finalists
Erick Garcia (Apollo)
Brandon Bogard (Sunrse Mountan)
Steven Le (Kellis)
Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Specialist of the Year
Ryan Wintermeyer (Cactus Shadows)
Ben Lisk (Paradise Valley)
