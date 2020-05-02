ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state. Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Currently, we show 37 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. Based on what I've seen in the past few years, that number is actually down quite a bit.

2020 Arizona High School Football Coaching Changes Conf. School Former Coach New Coach 6A Copper Canyon

Sean Freeman

Chad Talley

6A Liberty

Mark Smith

Colin Thomas 6A Mountain Pointe

Rich Wellbrock

Eric Lauer

6A North Adan Mendoza

Mark Mejia

6A Shadow Ridge

Bob Chappelle

Sean Hagerty

6A Trevor Browne

Jeremy Zimmerman

Francisco Rangel

5A Campo Verde

Max Ragsdale

Ryan Freeman

5A Desert Edge

Jose Lucero

Mark & Marcus Carter

5A Kofa David Diehl

Dave Barlett

5A Rincon/University Mike Strack

Khyree Copeland

5A Salpointe Dennis Bene

Eric Rogers

5A South Mountain

Mark & Marcus Carter

Byron Evans

5A Sunnyslope Damon Pieri

Sam Jacobs

5A West Point

Jager Lee



4A Apache Junction

Vance Miller

Bruce Binkley

4A Arcadia Kerry Taylor

Vance Miller

4A Marcos de Niza

Eric Lauer

Anthony Figueroa

4A MIngus Robert Ortiz

Doug Provenzano

4A Pueblo Brandon Sanders

Jake Allen

4A St. Mary's

Tommy Brittain

Jose Lucero

4A Yuma Curt Weber 3A Chino Valley

Wade Krug

Michael Gilpin

3A Coronado Curt LeBlanc

Jerry Black

3A Cortez Anthony Groth

Dan Hopper

3A Paradise Honors

Chad Talley

Josh Goodloe

3A Pusch Ridge

Jerry Harris

Kent Middleton

3A Safford Eric Hjalmarson

3A San Tan Foothills

Jeremy Sather

Jeremy Beamon

3A Thatcher Ramon Morales

Daniel Jones

3A Valley Christian

Kirk Sundberg

Jake Petersen

2A Chandler Prep

Chris Goodman

2A North Pointe Prep

Damien Logan

Jason Shaw

2A Pima

John Bryant

Jim Hughes

2A San Tan Charter

Stephen Walker

Kerry Taylor

2A Sedona Red Rock

Bob Young

2A Tanque Verde

Jeremiah Johnson

Jay Dobyns

2A Willcox Alonzo Highsmith Jr.

Eric Hjalmarson



ArizonaVarsity.com Roundtable: Our staff weighs in on some of the state's new additions

The Carters are taking over a Desert Edge program that made the 4A Championship in 2019 (Ralph Amsden)

"Byron Evans will be challenged at South Mountain. The Carters built some serious momentum over there and Evans, despite him being a distinguished alum, will have to really learn to relate to the kids that he currently has which will help him retain and attract talent for the previous years' success to continue. Speaking of the Carters, when it comes to taking over a program like Desert Edge, they have to win now. That place, with that roster? Desert Edge certainly isn't about rebuilding in 2020. While it's not "championship or bust," anything less than a deep postseason run won't make the Scorpion faithful happy. Ryan Freeman certainly has a task ahead of him. I'm not sure what Campo Verde brings back for 2020, but in general, he is going to have to take advantage of the Southeast Valley talent pool and make sure that program attracts kids that could just as easily end up a mile down the road at Perry and with Basha on the upswing, he really is going to have his work cut out for him. Eric Lauer is in a great situation, because not a lot is expected of Mountain Pointe for the next couple of years. Lauer is familiar with the school, the program, the area, and has a chance to turn things around pretty quickly. The Pride could be back sooner than we think." -Brett Quintyne

Campo Verde's transition will have some continuity, as longtime assistant Ryan Freeman takes over for Max Ragsdale, who remains at the school as Athletic Director (Ralph Amsden)

"Eric Lauer to Mountain Pointe is one that really stands out to me. Having covered that program extensively the last two seasons, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his return. Many in the Ahwatukee community view it as Mountain Pointe taking a step toward returning to its glory days when it was a powerhouse under Norris Vaughan (with Lauer as one of his top assistants). Another hire that stands out is Kerry Taylor to San Tan Charter. He inherits a program that won two straight titles among charter schools in the CAA, and it's one he can theoretically build from the ground up as the school joins the AIA next year. I see it as one of those situations where there may not be a lot of pressure to succeed right away, which I think will fuel Taylor and his staff to catch some teams by surprise. Jerry Black takes over a Coronado program that has won two games in three years, and last had a winning season in 2015. If that isn't enough of an uphill battle already, the school is less than five miles away from Saguaro and less than nine from Chaparral in an open-enrollment state. Ryan Freeman said himself he feels pressure taking over for Max Ragsdale at Campo Verde. The Coyotes missed the postseason once in nine years under Ragsdale, and made it to the 5A title game last season. Personally, I think Freeman will succeed as head coach. But I can't help but think he will find himself being compared to Ragsdale quite a bit." -Zach Alvira



"Colin Thomas of Liberty is one that stands out to me. He is a seasoned coordinator there, and it's nice to see a successful program (first ever 6A championship) stick with some of the people that helped get it there. With 40+ seniors graduating, it will be an overhaul, but he will have familiarity with the newcomers. It's also going to be an absolute battle with the team's new region: Centennial, Chaparral, Pinnacle, and Brophy. Jose Lucero's Desert Edge teams have been solid the past few years. It's a dream job for him at St. Mary's, as he said his family "bleeds green." But, he leaves a likely D1-bound QB in Lara, among other solid talent, to take over a team that has not posted a winning record since 2014. It will be fun to see what he can do with the program.

-Eric Newman

"The Jim Hughes hire at Pima made a splash in the Gila Valley. He coached Thatcher to their 1998 state title and he had Willcox in the 2009 2A Championship as well. If he can get the participation he needs, Pima can make some noise in the 2A San Pedro with Thatcher moving up to 3A. He is an old school coach with old school philosophies that has worked in small rural schools in the past. I don't know that any coach will be one hundred percent ready to go when and if the season starts. COVID-19 has really made getting a team ready in the spring and summer almost impossible. But the coaches that will have the toughest time are those that aren't in a position yet. I think Dan Jones will have the most to prove. He is a first time head coach taking over the most dominant small school team in recent memory, the Thatcher Eagles. Jones isn't a stranger to Thatcher football though. He has been helping his brother Russ game plan the defense for the last 2 seasons. Jones' old boss, Jeremy Hathcock, told me that Jones is ready and will be really good for Thatcher. He will have to be ready though as the Eagles move into the 3A South with crosstown rival Safford and perennial powerhouse Sabino. Still don't be surprised if the Eagles end up in the top 3 of the 3A South. -Lee Patterson

Dennis Bene left Salpointe Catholic after racking up 184 wins with the Lancers (Ralph Amsden)

"It's hard not to have your eye on Salpointe's situation. Dennis Bene leaves that place as a true giant amongst his peers. He coached what may be the best team in Arizona high school football history in 2013, then ended his tenure at Salpointe with four consecutive seasons of being one of the top 5-6 teams in the entire state, regardless of division. Those are huge shoes to fill, and the man filling them ended up with the gig after the initial hire, Todd Schulte, resigned shortly after accepting the position. Eric Rogers is now the head man in charge, and he's got a heck of a weapon in QB Treyson Bourguet. I was also a little sad to see Jerry Harris depart from Pusch Ridge. I don't know him personally, but he coached one of the better games I've ever seen in a 35-28 3A state championship loss to Casteel, in which they were wildly outnumbered and overmatched. Just how stacked was the deck against them in that game? They were handed the runners-up trophy from Chandler Unified Superintendent Camille Casteel. That's right, the person that their competition that night was named after. Taking Jerry Harris' place is Kent Middleton - a defensive minded coach who will have 75% of last year's starters returning. Another hire I'm curious about is Jake Petersen at Valley Christian. Kirk Sundberg wasn't just somebody I admired as a football coach, he was someone I genuinely admired as a man. The state of Arizona was lucky to have him for the short time that it did. I'm hearing that the Trojans aren't planning on taking a step back, and Coach Petersen is planning on unveiling a very serious support staff. Stay Tuned." -Ralph Amsden