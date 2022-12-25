News More News
The 2022 5A ArizonaVarsity Awards

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!

Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 5A divison:

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Player of the Year

Jamar Malone (Higley)

Higley QB Jamar Malone
Higley QB Jamar Malone (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Player of the Year

Adam Mohammed (Apollo)

Apollo RB Adam Mohammed
Apollo RB Adam Mohammed (Chilly)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Player of the Year

Dom Solano (Cactus)

Cactus DL/LB Dom Solano
Cactus DL/LB Dom Solano (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Two-Way Player of the Year

Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain)

Desert Mountain ATH Dylan Tapley
Desert Mountain ATH Dylan Tapley (Mike Harvey (Peak Image Photo))

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Underclassman of the Year

Cooper Perry (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame Prep WR Cooper Perry
Notre Dame Prep WR Cooper Perry (NDP Athletics)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Underclassman of the Year

Kamarion Peete (Higley)

Higley LB Kamarion Peete
Higley LB Kamarion Peete (Chilly)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Co-Offensive Breakout Player of the Year

Noah Trigueros (Notre Dame)

Daxen Hall (Higley)

Notre Dame Prep QB Noah Trigueros
Notre Dame Prep QB Noah Trigueros (Shannon Liebrock / Sports360AZ)
Higley RB Daxen Hall
Higley RB Daxen Hall (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year

Nate LaDuke (ALA Queen Creek)

ALA Queen Creek DB Nate LaDuke
ALA Queen Creek DB Nate LaDuke (Cody Cameron)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Coach of the Year

Ty Detmer (ALA Queen Creek)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Assistant Coach of the Year

Noel Mazzone (Higley)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Quarterback of the Year

Elijah Joplin (Marana)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Running Back of the Year

Markhi McKinnon (Goldwater)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Dual-Threat Back of the Year

Zeus Pindernation (Millennium)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Wide Receiver of the Year

Carter Hancock (Higley)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Tight End of the Year

Matthew Klopfentstein (Horizon)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Cole Tappin (Desert Mountain)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Team Offensive Line of the Year  

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Linebacker of the Year

Gage Rogers (ALA Queen Creek)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Lineman of the Year

Nolan Clement (Desert Mountain)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Back of the Year

Nijrell Eason II (Higley)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Return Specialist of the Year

Deven Broady (Sunnyslope)

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Kicking Specialist of the Year

Kyle Kunanan (Sunnyslope)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Desert West Region Awards

Player of the Year: Will Galvan (Cactus)

Offensive Player of the Year: Hezekiah Millender (Desert Edge)

Defensive Player Year: Dom Solano (Cactus)

Coach of the Year: Brian Belles (Cactus)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Northwest Region Awards

Player of the Year: Adam Mohammed (Apollo)

Offensive Player of the Year: Markhi McKinnon (Goldwater)

Defensive Player Year: Keegan Landis (Canyon View)

Coach of the Year: Justin Stangler (Willow Canyon)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Central Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Jaiden McDaniel (Paradise Valley)

Offensive Player of the Year: Darrien Campbell (Kellis)

Defensive Player Year: Steven Le (Kellis)

Coach of the Year: Greg Davis (Paradise Valley)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Northeast Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain)

Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Perry (Notre Dame)

Defensive Player Year: Nolan Clement (Desert Mountain)

Coach of the Year: George Prelock (Notre Dame)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Metro Region Awards  

Player of the Year: Dominik Bagchi (Central)

Offensive Player of the Year: Max Martin (Camelback)

Defensive Player Year: Bryson Ballard (Central)

Coach of the Year: Chandler Hovik (Central)

ArizonaVarsity 5A San Tan Region Awards

Player of the Year: Jamar Malone (Higley)

Offensive Player of the Year: Carter Hancock (Higley)

Defensive Player Year: Gage Rogers (ALA Queen Creek)

Coach of the Year: Ty Detmer (ALA Queen Creek)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Sonoran Region Awards

Player of the Year: Matthew Jensen (Marana)

Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Joplin (Marana)

Defensive Player Year: Jadrian Conley (Sunnyside)

Coach of the Year: Philip Steward (Marana)

ArizonaVarsity 5A Southern Region Awards

Player of the Year: Evan Weber (Cienega)

Offensive Player of the Year: Andres Bonilla (Buena)

Defensive Player Year: Sean Sierra (Desert View)

Coach of the Year: Justin Argraves (Cienega)

