The 2022 5A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 5A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Player of the Year
Jamar Malone (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Player of the Year
Adam Mohammed (Apollo)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Player of the Year
Dom Solano (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Two-Way Player of the Year
Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Cooper Perry (Notre Dame)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Kamarion Peete (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Co-Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Noah Trigueros (Notre Dame)
Daxen Hall (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Nate LaDuke (ALA Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Coach of the Year
Ty Detmer (ALA Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Assistant Coach of the Year
Noel Mazzone (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Quarterback of the Year
Elijah Joplin (Marana)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Running Back of the Year
Markhi McKinnon (Goldwater)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Zeus Pindernation (Millennium)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Wide Receiver of the Year
Carter Hancock (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Tight End of the Year
Matthew Klopfentstein (Horizon)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Cole Tappin (Desert Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Team Offensive Line of the Year
American Leadership Academy Queen Creek
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Linebacker of the Year
Gage Rogers (ALA Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Nolan Clement (Desert Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Defensive Back of the Year
Nijrell Eason II (Higley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Return Specialist of the Year
Deven Broady (Sunnyslope)
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Kicking Specialist of the Year
Kyle Kunanan (Sunnyslope)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Desert West Region Awards
Player of the Year: Will Galvan (Cactus)
Offensive Player of the Year: Hezekiah Millender (Desert Edge)
Defensive Player Year: Dom Solano (Cactus)
Coach of the Year: Brian Belles (Cactus)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Northwest Region Awards
Player of the Year: Adam Mohammed (Apollo)
Offensive Player of the Year: Markhi McKinnon (Goldwater)
Defensive Player Year: Keegan Landis (Canyon View)
Coach of the Year: Justin Stangler (Willow Canyon)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Central Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Jaiden McDaniel (Paradise Valley)
Offensive Player of the Year: Darrien Campbell (Kellis)
Defensive Player Year: Steven Le (Kellis)
Coach of the Year: Greg Davis (Paradise Valley)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Northeast Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain)
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Perry (Notre Dame)
Defensive Player Year: Nolan Clement (Desert Mountain)
Coach of the Year: George Prelock (Notre Dame)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Metro Region Awards
Player of the Year: Dominik Bagchi (Central)
Offensive Player of the Year: Max Martin (Camelback)
Defensive Player Year: Bryson Ballard (Central)
Coach of the Year: Chandler Hovik (Central)
ArizonaVarsity 5A San Tan Region Awards
Player of the Year: Jamar Malone (Higley)
Offensive Player of the Year: Carter Hancock (Higley)
Defensive Player Year: Gage Rogers (ALA Queen Creek)
Coach of the Year: Ty Detmer (ALA Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Sonoran Region Awards
Player of the Year: Matthew Jensen (Marana)
Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Joplin (Marana)
Defensive Player Year: Jadrian Conley (Sunnyside)
Coach of the Year: Philip Steward (Marana)
ArizonaVarsity 5A Southern Region Awards
Player of the Year: Evan Weber (Cienega)
Offensive Player of the Year: Andres Bonilla (Buena)
Defensive Player Year: Sean Sierra (Desert View)
Coach of the Year: Justin Argraves (Cienega)
