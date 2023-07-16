Currently, we show 40 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is down quite a bit from the list of new coaches in 2022 (which was 64).

Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Chilly: "One change that gets my attention is Scooter Molander moving over to Desert Vista. He has a very decorated track record of building programs up (Brophy) and building from scratch (Eastmark). And it's not just building good programs, it's building championship programs. He might be just what DV needs."

Eric Newman: "Flagstaff High's Mickey Clements is particularly interesting because he was an assistant for a few years before taking over for Sean Manning this offseason. It's yet to be seen whether his regime, including a few familiar faces from the past staff, but also several new guys, will make up for the tough last few seasons. But, the energy is at its best that I've seen in my three seasons covering high school football here. Assistant Darrin Brown, who coaches the FHS line, will be an important piece to see because the offensive line was a particular weakness for the Eagles. If they're able to have a decent front, the skill players could shine."

Jacob Seliga: "The coach I am most interested in seeing how they do is Gavin Lutman at Mountain Ridge. He's coming into a situation that, for lack of a better term, is a tough one. The 2023 class in terms of talent was the deepest the school had in its history and replacing the production they lost is going to be very difficult. Mountain Ridge will be an entirely new team at every major position and has a schedule with four Open-caliber teams on it. But for how challenging the present may look, from everything I've heard coming out of the program, they feel excited for the future and look to use this season as a building block. I do think they'll have growing pains throughout this season, but I feel like Lutman will be able to energize the team and the school and can get them back in the right direction in due time."

Chilly: "I think the changes in Scottsdale are easy to discuss, but even though Zak Hill (Saguaro) and Doug Nisenson (Chaparral) are two great hires, they've got a ton of talent to work with. I'm fascinated with Lutman taking over Mountain Ridge. He is young, hungry, and has the perfect opportunity to grow with and mold this program."

Eric: "Coconino's Gary Cook also is interesting because he brings a whole new identity to the Panthers. He said he doesn't need to 'change the culture' like you often hear, because Mike Lapsley did a great job. But, Cook still wants to implement something different. Most of the Coconino offensive coaching staff will be vastly different. There aren't a ton of leftover coaches from seasons past. The offensive assistants will be a major piece, because Cook hopes to have a great passing attack, unlike last season in which the Panthers ran a ton. And instead of a veteran QB, Colton Buckingham will be a new signal caller that takes in their coaching."

Chilly: "There are a few up and comers that we may see has head coaches in future seasons. Nick Offenberger (Saguaro), Nyles Outley (Saguaro), and Bryson Lanza (Casteel) are a few that come to mind. Some guys that I think should be approached that have actual prior head coaching experience are Robert Ortiz (Marcos de Niza) and JR Alcantar (Liberty). Ortiz coached at Mingus and Alcantar had Cesar Chavez close."

