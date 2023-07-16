News More News
The 2023 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state.

Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Currently, we show 40 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is down quite a bit from the list of new coaches in 2022 (which was 64).

Have a tip, update, or omission? Email gridironarizona@yahoo.com

2023 Arizona High School Football Coaching Changes
Conf. School Former Coach New Coach

6A

Chaparral

Brent Barnes

Doug Nisenson

6A

Desert Vista

Nate Gill

Scooter Molander

6A

Mountain Ridge

Doug Madoski

Gavin Lutman

6A

Saguaro

Jason Mohns

Zak Hill

5A

Fairfax

Brandon Johnson

Keith Mannie

5A

Ironwood

Chris Rizzo

Tony Stillings

5A

Nogales

Jake Teyechea

Joshua Jetton

5A

Tucson

Malcolm Nelson

Zachary Neveleff

5A

Westview

John Irish

Sean Moran

4A

Carl Hayden

Steven Arenas

J.H. Nunez

4A

Coconino

Mike Lapsley

Gary Cook

4A

Eastmark

Scooter Molander

Travis Dixon

4A

Estrella Foothills

Mike Welch

Michael Spencer

4A

Flagstaff

Sean Manning

Mickey Clements

4A

Yuma

Bo Seibel

Armando Mosqueda

3A

ALA-Ironwood

Travis Epperson

Loren Dawson

3A

ALA-West Foothills

Tim Su'esu'e Liufau

Chad Mitton

3A

Benjamin Franklin

Dave Jefferies

Danny Norris

3A

Bourgade Catholic

Marcel Lopez

Drew Anderson

3A

Chino Valley

Michael Gilpin

Ricky Herrera

3A

Fountain Hills

Sean Moran

Peter Schermerhorn

3A

Gilbert Christian

Danny Norris

John Carlson

3A

Morenci

Joe Garcia

Rishard Davis

3A

River Valley

Kevin Hall

Adam King

2A

Alchesay

Brandon Newcomb

Ramon Acosta

2A

Arete Prep

Brandon Payne

Mike Marino

2A

Bisbee

Brian Vertrees

Shawn Holley

2A

Highland Prep West

Mario Jimerson

Orlando Chavez

2A

Holbrook

Shawn Holley

Paul Agramont

2A

NFL Yet

Ryan Palmer

Marcel Lopez

2A

Phoenix Christian

Dan Fort

Jason Kindred

2A

San Pasqual

Manny Sanchez

Miguel Rivas

2A

Santa Rita

Tom Joseph

Douglas Smith

2A

Scottsdale Christian

Nate Holtz

Mike Sheahan

2A

Sequoia Pathway

Donnie Margerum

Kerry Taylor

2A

Tanque Verde

Jay Dobyns

Jeff Bollnow

2A

Valley Lutheran

Brian Porter

Jason Stanfield

1A

Baboquivari

Pete Delgado

Cody Garcia

1A

Ray

Jay Wernett

Zac Moore

1A

Superior

Joshua Denhalter

Elias Olmos

ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: A few members of our staff weigh in on some of the state's new additions

New Flagstaff head coach Mickey Clements (Photo by Eric Newman)
New Flagstaff head coach Mickey Clements (Photo by Eric Newman)

Chilly: "One change that gets my attention is Scooter Molander moving over to Desert Vista. He has a very decorated track record of building programs up (Brophy) and building from scratch (Eastmark). And it's not just building good programs, it's building championship programs. He might be just what DV needs."

Eric Newman: "Flagstaff High's Mickey Clements is particularly interesting because he was an assistant for a few years before taking over for Sean Manning this offseason. It's yet to be seen whether his regime, including a few familiar faces from the past staff, but also several new guys, will make up for the tough last few seasons. But, the energy is at its best that I've seen in my three seasons covering high school football here. Assistant Darrin Brown, who coaches the FHS line, will be an important piece to see because the offensive line was a particular weakness for the Eagles. If they're able to have a decent front, the skill players could shine."

Jacob Seliga: "The coach I am most interested in seeing how they do is Gavin Lutman at Mountain Ridge. He's coming into a situation that, for lack of a better term, is a tough one. The 2023 class in terms of talent was the deepest the school had in its history and replacing the production they lost is going to be very difficult. Mountain Ridge will be an entirely new team at every major position and has a schedule with four Open-caliber teams on it. But for how challenging the present may look, from everything I've heard coming out of the program, they feel excited for the future and look to use this season as a building block. I do think they'll have growing pains throughout this season, but I feel like Lutman will be able to energize the team and the school and can get them back in the right direction in due time."

Chilly: "I think the changes in Scottsdale are easy to discuss, but even though Zak Hill (Saguaro) and Doug Nisenson (Chaparral) are two great hires, they've got a ton of talent to work with. I'm fascinated with Lutman taking over Mountain Ridge. He is young, hungry, and has the perfect opportunity to grow with and mold this program."

Eric: "Coconino's Gary Cook also is interesting because he brings a whole new identity to the Panthers. He said he doesn't need to 'change the culture' like you often hear, because Mike Lapsley did a great job. But, Cook still wants to implement something different. Most of the Coconino offensive coaching staff will be vastly different. There aren't a ton of leftover coaches from seasons past. The offensive assistants will be a major piece, because Cook hopes to have a great passing attack, unlike last season in which the Panthers ran a ton. And instead of a veteran QB, Colton Buckingham will be a new signal caller that takes in their coaching."

Chilly: "There are a few up and comers that we may see has head coaches in future seasons. Nick Offenberger (Saguaro), Nyles Outley (Saguaro), and Bryson Lanza (Casteel) are a few that come to mind. Some guys that I think should be approached that have actual prior head coaching experience are Robert Ortiz (Marcos de Niza) and JR Alcantar (Liberty). Ortiz coached at Mingus and Alcantar had Cesar Chavez close."

Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.

New Coconino head coach Gary Cook (Photo by Eric Newman)
New Coconino head coach Gary Cook (Photo by Eric Newman)

