The 2024 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state.

Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Currently, we show 66 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up quite a bit from the list of new coaches in 2023 (which was 40).

Have a tip, update, or omission? Email gridironarizona@yahoo.com

Conf. School Former Coach New Coach

6A

ALA-Queen Creek

Ty Detmer

Rich Edwards

6A

Boulder Creek

Tony Casarella

Josh Bahr

6A

Cesar Chavez

William Burwell

Chandler Hovik

6A

Desert Vista

Scooter Molander

Jake McSpadden

6A

Hamilton

Mike Zdebski

Travis Dixon

6A

Mesa Mountain View

Joe Germaine

Andy Litten

6A

Mountain Ridge

Gavin Lutman

6A

Saguaro

Zak Hill

Darius Kelly

6A

Salpointe

Eric Rogers

Pat Ryden

6A

Shadow Ridge

Sean Hegarty

Mike Zdebski

5A

South Mountain

Byron Evans

Evan Gammage

6A

Valley Vista

Derek Wahlstrom

John Morgando

5A

ALA-Gilbert North

Randy Ricedorff

Ty Detmer

5A

Camelback

Brandon McNutt

Dante Foster

5A

Central

Chandler Hovik

Chris Barrett

5A

Cibola

Kasey Koepplin

Caleb Gillispie

5A

Desert Edge

Mark & Marcus Carter

Henri MacArthur

5A

Fairfax

Keith Mannie

Ty Preyer

5A

Gilbert

Derek Zellner

Stevann Brown

5A

Horizon

Andy Litten

Tyson Ditmore

5A

North Canyon

Jeremy Dieck

Anthony Johns

5A

Verrado

Dustin Johnson

Jeremy Hathcock

4A

Arizona College Prep

Myron Blueford

Steven Vaught

4A

Canyon del Oro

Dustin Peace

Scott McKee

4A

Carl Hayden

Jay Nunez

Darryl Phillips

4A

Catalina Foothills

Daniel Sainz

Greg McKinstry

4A

Cholla

Virgil Henderson

Paul Tripp

4A

Crismon

Corbin Smith

4A

Copper Canyon

Chad Talley

Rodger Schenks

4A

Desert Sunrise

Jonathan Clark

Steven Beard

4A

Eastmark

Travis Dixon

Jason Lyons

4A

Independence

KJ Anthony

Shane Hagen

4A

Lee Williams

Stevann Brown

LaVonte Wright

4A

Maryvale

Byron Traylor

4A

Mingus

Dave Moncibaez

Coby Fangman

4A

Pueblo

Jake Allen

Sly Lewis

4A

Rincon/University

Khyree Copeland

Johnny Chan

4A

Rio Rico

Jeff Scurran

4A

Sahuarita

Jacob Price

Jake Allen

4A

Sierra Linda

Ty Preyer

Roland Pierce

3A

ALA-Mesa

new school

Joe Germaine

3A

Blue Ridge

Jeremy Hathcock

Eric Hjalmarson

3A

Bourgade Catholic

Drew Anderson

Chris Crockett

3A

Coolidge

Rodger Schenks

Carlo Hernandez

3A

Morenci

Rishard Davis

Frankie Gonzalez

3A

Page

Leland Billie

Ty Bennett

3A

Show Low

Carlo Hernandez

Mike Boyce

3A

Winslow

Brandon Guzman

Jordan Payne

2A

Benson

Dustin Cluff

Chris Rasmussen

2A

Bisbee

Shawn Holley

2A

Catalina

Greg McKinstry

2A

Chandler Prep

Frank Peake

Chris Ator

2A

Globe

Talmage Hansen

Brady Hoff

2A

Heritage Academy Laveen

Anthony Johns

Nick Offenberger

2A

Sequoia Pathfinder

new school

Louis Nightingale

2A

Sequoia Pathway

Kerry Taylor

Brandon Payne

2A

Shadow Mountain

Ron Fagan

Stephen Hemming

2A

Trivium Prep

Stephen Hemming

Kalae Wong

2A

Valley (Sanders)

Doug South

Terry Goodluck

2A

Veritas

Jason Black

Mike Sanfratello

2A

Willcox

Eric Hjalmarson

Jeston Lotts

1A

Desert Christian

new school

Jason McKibben

1A

El Capitan

Justin Adair

Cole White

1A

Fort Thomas

Erique Aguilar

1A

Joseph City

Shawn Layden

Martin Roes

1A

Mogollon

Richard Samon

Drew Gamboa
ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: A few members of our staff weigh in on some of the state's new additions

New Mesa Mountain View head coach Andy Litten
New Mesa Mountain View head coach Andy Litten

Zach Alvira: "I'm really looking forward to seeing Andy Litten at Mountain View. He turned around that Horizon program in short order, winning a title and turning them into a contender every season. Mountain View has a ton of talent on that roster and I know him and his coaching staff will be able to make the most of it. It's just a matter of whether or not the kids will buy in so that happens quickly, or over the course of a year or two. So far, it looks like they've bought in and are performing well this spring."

Cody Cameron: "Out of the 60+ coaching changes this offseason, the one I'm probably most excited about is the Andy Litten hire at Mountain View. Over the last three years, Coach Litten turned Horizon into one of the best programs in 5A. He creates a fun environment for the athletes to be a part of and his teams are always well-coached. I think, most importantly, he is one of the best at helping his players fall in love with the game of football. This was evident if you've ever watched a Horizon game in person over the last few seasons. He's a heck of a coach, a tremendous leader, and he will do great things for the Toros!"

Eric Newman: "An obvious one is the change at Desert Edge (to Henri MacArthur). I'm sure I won't be the only person interested to see how it goes there. The Carter twins had an exit at an inopportune time for the program (I'm not going to rehash the validity -- or lack thereof, if you so believe -- of their ousting again). So the new staff has to put something together quickly, especially with the talent on the team that has the capability to win now."

Jacob Seliga: "I believe that Henri MacArthur is the most set up for success immediately (of the new coaches). I look forward to seeing him in that role because he's been on staff at Desert Edge since 2016 and has worked under Jose Lucero, Rich Wellbrock, and Mark & Marcus Carter. His years of experience learning from four great head coaches bodes well for him. The majority of the previous staff has stayed and I believe he'll be able to take advantage of that."

Brett Quintyne: "So many changes this year and many of them have an effect and are noticeable. There are many that have gotten my attention for one reason or another. Travis Dixon and Darius Kelly both are now leading big time programs. I think Dixon and Hamilton are in a good place. Coach Dixon has the ability to keep more Huskies in uniform than we have seen in a long time. So many kids want to transfer these days if they are not starting. With Dixon being an alum of the school, I think Husky pride will resonate. We will see more depth on that roster than in previous years, which might be the difference in an additional postseason win. Kelly and Saguaro have their work cut out for them. This is a completely different team than the 2022 Open team that made the final. It's a primarily different coaching staff that led the Sabercats to the 6A championship last year. Kelly has the ability to maintain that championship recipe, although it may be a couple of seasons before that happens. Truthfully, I'm just not as close to the Saguaro program to give an accurate time frame. I do think this might be the most intriguing change for me."

Zach: "I think the one change that really gets my attention is the shuffling of the ALA coaches. It's unprecedented for us to see head football coaches at the high school level be reassigned like this. It's reminiscent of the NBA, where coaches can get traded (looking at you, Doc). I have no doubt that Ty Detmer will be successful at ALA-Gilbert North and Rich Edwards is inheriting a solid roster at ALA-Queen Creek. But, it's still going to be interesting to see how it all shapes up as the season progresses. Especially when the two teams play on Sept. 13."

Cody: "I'm really excited to see first-year head coach Jason Lyons lead this Eastmark Firebirds program. Coach Lyons has been one of the best defensive minds in the state of Arizona for quite some time now. He runs a unique defensive scheme that confuses the heck out of high school offenses. On the flip side, this gives Coach Lyons the free rein to put his own style on the offensive side of the ball as well. Eastmark is a program full of tough kids, who saw a lot of success in their first year in 4A last season. Eastmark is an awesome community and they have one of the best leaders and role models in Coach Lyons leading the way for many years to come."

Eric: "I'm interested in seeing what Stevann Brown can do at Gilbert. I got to watch Lee Williams turn around the program into a solid team in 4A under Brown. But Gilbert, in the 5A Conference, with all of the surrounding talent and winning programs is a different challenge."

Zach: "Jake McSpadden has a tough task ahead with Desert Vista. But speaking with a few of the players, they seem bouth into what he is bringing in terms of culture. He has been around the program for three years now, which gives them some continuity. He's also brought in alumni from the Dan Hinds era, which I think was a great move to reestablish a sense of pride in playing for Desert Vista. I'm not saying this team will be a playoff contender or win more than a couple of games, but they're young and if they stick together, we may see Desert Vista make a surge back into the 6A playoff conversation in the next two years."

Cody: "Having Jeremy Hathcock back down in the valley coaching is GREAT for Arizona high school football. I have always been a big fan of Coach Hathcock's programs. His teams are always pound-for-pound some of the toughest players in the state. They get after it on Friday nights and they fear nobody. Verrado has the pieces to be very, very good in 5A. They play in the toughest 5A region in the state, but Coach Hathcock will have those kids competing every single week. Great hire by the Verrado admin!"

Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram


AALL Insurance

