Currently, we show 66 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up quite a bit from the list of new coaches in 2023 (which was 40).

Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Zach Alvira: "I'm really looking forward to seeing Andy Litten at Mountain View. He turned around that Horizon program in short order, winning a title and turning them into a contender every season. Mountain View has a ton of talent on that roster and I know him and his coaching staff will be able to make the most of it. It's just a matter of whether or not the kids will buy in so that happens quickly, or over the course of a year or two. So far, it looks like they've bought in and are performing well this spring."

Cody Cameron: "Out of the 60+ coaching changes this offseason, the one I'm probably most excited about is the Andy Litten hire at Mountain View. Over the last three years, Coach Litten turned Horizon into one of the best programs in 5A. He creates a fun environment for the athletes to be a part of and his teams are always well-coached. I think, most importantly, he is one of the best at helping his players fall in love with the game of football. This was evident if you've ever watched a Horizon game in person over the last few seasons. He's a heck of a coach, a tremendous leader, and he will do great things for the Toros!"

Eric Newman: "An obvious one is the change at Desert Edge (to Henri MacArthur). I'm sure I won't be the only person interested to see how it goes there. The Carter twins had an exit at an inopportune time for the program (I'm not going to rehash the validity -- or lack thereof, if you so believe -- of their ousting again). So the new staff has to put something together quickly, especially with the talent on the team that has the capability to win now."

Jacob Seliga: "I believe that Henri MacArthur is the most set up for success immediately (of the new coaches). I look forward to seeing him in that role because he's been on staff at Desert Edge since 2016 and has worked under Jose Lucero, Rich Wellbrock, and Mark & Marcus Carter. His years of experience learning from four great head coaches bodes well for him. The majority of the previous staff has stayed and I believe he'll be able to take advantage of that."

Brett Quintyne: "So many changes this year and many of them have an effect and are noticeable. There are many that have gotten my attention for one reason or another. Travis Dixon and Darius Kelly both are now leading big time programs. I think Dixon and Hamilton are in a good place. Coach Dixon has the ability to keep more Huskies in uniform than we have seen in a long time. So many kids want to transfer these days if they are not starting. With Dixon being an alum of the school, I think Husky pride will resonate. We will see more depth on that roster than in previous years, which might be the difference in an additional postseason win. Kelly and Saguaro have their work cut out for them. This is a completely different team than the 2022 Open team that made the final. It's a primarily different coaching staff that led the Sabercats to the 6A championship last year. Kelly has the ability to maintain that championship recipe, although it may be a couple of seasons before that happens. Truthfully, I'm just not as close to the Saguaro program to give an accurate time frame. I do think this might be the most intriguing change for me."



Zach: "I think the one change that really gets my attention is the shuffling of the ALA coaches. It's unprecedented for us to see head football coaches at the high school level be reassigned like this. It's reminiscent of the NBA, where coaches can get traded (looking at you, Doc). I have no doubt that Ty Detmer will be successful at ALA-Gilbert North and Rich Edwards is inheriting a solid roster at ALA-Queen Creek. But, it's still going to be interesting to see how it all shapes up as the season progresses. Especially when the two teams play on Sept. 13."

Cody: "I'm really excited to see first-year head coach Jason Lyons lead this Eastmark Firebirds program. Coach Lyons has been one of the best defensive minds in the state of Arizona for quite some time now. He runs a unique defensive scheme that confuses the heck out of high school offenses. On the flip side, this gives Coach Lyons the free rein to put his own style on the offensive side of the ball as well. Eastmark is a program full of tough kids, who saw a lot of success in their first year in 4A last season. Eastmark is an awesome community and they have one of the best leaders and role models in Coach Lyons leading the way for many years to come."

Eric: "I'm interested in seeing what Stevann Brown can do at Gilbert. I got to watch Lee Williams turn around the program into a solid team in 4A under Brown. But Gilbert, in the 5A Conference, with all of the surrounding talent and winning programs is a different challenge."

Zach: "Jake McSpadden has a tough task ahead with Desert Vista. But speaking with a few of the players, they seem bouth into what he is bringing in terms of culture. He has been around the program for three years now, which gives them some continuity. He's also brought in alumni from the Dan Hinds era, which I think was a great move to reestablish a sense of pride in playing for Desert Vista. I'm not saying this team will be a playoff contender or win more than a couple of games, but they're young and if they stick together, we may see Desert Vista make a surge back into the 6A playoff conversation in the next two years."

Cody: "Having Jeremy Hathcock back down in the valley coaching is GREAT for Arizona high school football. I have always been a big fan of Coach Hathcock's programs. His teams are always pound-for-pound some of the toughest players in the state. They get after it on Friday nights and they fear nobody. Verrado has the pieces to be very, very good in 5A. They play in the toughest 5A region in the state, but Coach Hathcock will have those kids competing every single week. Great hire by the Verrado admin!"

