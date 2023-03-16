The Arizona Prep Prospects Playing in the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Here are a list of the players in the 2023 NCAA Tournament that played prep basketball in the state of Arizona:
Timmy Allen- Texas
Timmy Allen played high school basketball at Red Mountain, and is in his fifth year of college basketball (his second at Texas after transferring from Utah).
Elijah Saunders- San Diego State
Elijah Saunders is a freshman at San Diego State, and played his prep basketball at Sunnyside High.
Arthur Kaluma- Creighton
Arthur Kaluma is in his second year at Creighton after playing in the CAA Charter league at Dream City Christian.
Oso Ighodaro- Marquette
Oso Ighodaro is in his third year at Marquette after playing his high school basketball for Desert Vista.
Chance Westry- Auburn
Chance Westry is in his his freshman season at Auburn after playing in the CAA charter league at AZ Compass Prep.
Jalen Graham- Arkansas
Jalen Graham is in his senior season at Arkansas after transferring from Arizona State. He played his high school basketball at Mountain Pointe.
Jayden Nunn- VCU
Jayden Nunn is in his sophomore season for Virginia Commonwealth after playing a prep year in the CAA league for Dream City Christian.
Dylan Andrews- UCLA
Dylan Andrews is a freshman at UCLA and previously played a prep season at AZ Compass Prep.
Sadraque NgaNga- Boise State
Sadraque NgaNga is a freshman at Boise State and previously played a prep season at AZ Compass Prep.
Marcus Shaver, Jr.- Boise State
Marcus Shaver, Jr. is in his final season of college basketball at Boise State, and is 38 career points away from 2,000. He is in his fourth year at Boise after transferring from Portland, and played his high school basketball at Shadow Mountain.
Dylan Anderson- Arizona
Dylan Anderson is a freshman at Arizona and played his high school basketball at Perry.
Will Menaugh- Arizona
Will Menaugh is in his second year at Arizona after playing high school basketball for Catalina Foothills.
Jordan Mains- Arizona
Jordan Mains is a senior at Arizona an played his high school basketball at Pinnacle.
Grant Weitman- Arizona
Grant Weitman is in his third year at Arizona after playing for Salpointe Catholic in high school.
Duke Brennan- Arizona State
Duke Brennan is a freshman at Arizona State after playing a prep year at Hillcrest.
Malcolm Flaggs- Arizona State
Malcolm Flaggs is a freshman at Arizona State after playing a prep year at Hillcrest.
John Olmsted- Arizona State
John Olmsted is in his senior season at Arizona State after playing at Morenci in high school
Micah Burno- Arizona State
Micah Burno is a senior at Arizona State, and played his high school ball at Chaparral.
Bobby Hurley Jr.- Arizona State
Bobby Hurley Jr. is a sophomore at Arizona State and played his high shcool ball at Notre Dame Prep.
Jovan Blacksher Jr.- Grand Canyon
Jovan Blacksher Jr. is a junior at Grand Canyon, and played his high school ball at Shadow Mountain.
Noah Baumann- Grand Canyon
Noah Baumann is a senior at Grand Canyon, and previously played at Georgia, USC, and San Jose State. He played his high school basketball at Desert Vista.
Gabe McGlothan- Grand Canyon
Gabe McGlothan is a junior at Grand Canyon, in his fourth year with the Antelopes after transferring from Southeast Missouri State. He played his high school basketball at Basha.
Josh Baker- Grand Canyon
Josh Baker is a junior at Grand Canyon. He previously played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before spending a year at UNLV. He played high school basketball at McClintock.
Isaiah Shaw- Grand Canyon
Isaiah Shaw played a prep year at PHH Prep before signing with Grand Canyon.
