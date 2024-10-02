PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU0wQ1c4TjNDQzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/2/24)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015.

Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.

Each week, Ralph And Chilly collaborate on their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!

The guys break down their reasoning for the top 10 of the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 each week on Chilly's Tuesday Two Piece show on Facebook/X.

Here's a link to this week's show- the Power 25 segment starts at 32:30.

The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (9/24/24)
Rank Team Movement

1

Basha (4-1)

n/a

2

Liberty (3-1)

-1

3

Highland (5-0)

n/a

4

ALA Queen Creek (5-0)

n/a

5

Hamilton (5-0)

n/a

6

Brophy (4-0)

+1

7

Red Mountain (4-0)

+1

8

Chandler (4-1)

-2

9

Marana (5-0)

n/a

10

Perry (4-1)

n/a

11

Higley (4-1)

+1

12

Mesa Mountain View (4-1)

+3

13

Horizon (4-1)

+3

14

Salpointe Catholic (2-1)

+4

15

Queen Creek (3-1)

+4

16

Mountain Pointe (4-1)

+1

17

Williams Field (3-2)

-6

18

Notre Dame Prep (4-1)

-5

19

Pinnacle (3-2)

-5

20

ALA Gilbert North (4-1)

n/a

21

Centennial (1-4)

n/a

22

Desert Mountain (5-0)

n/a

23

McClintock (5-0)

n/a

24

Desert Edge (2-3)

n/a

25

Mica Mountain (5-0)

unranked
Outside looking in: Cactus Shadows (4-1)

