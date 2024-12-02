Published Dec 2, 2024
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (12/2/24)
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25.

Each week, ArizonaVarsity publishes their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!

First Out: Yuma Catholic (11-2)
RankTeamMovement

1

Liberty (11-1)

+1

2

Basha (11-1)

-1

3

ALA Queen Creek (10-2)

n/a

4

Hamilton (10-2)

n/a

5

Mesa Mountain View (12-1)

n/a

6

Marana (10-1)

n/a

7

Brophy (10-3)

n/a

8

Queen Creek (10-3)

n/a

9

Salpointe Catholic (8-3)

n/a

10

Pinnacle (8-4)

n/a

11

Higley (7-4)

n/a

12

Desert Mountain (8-3)

+1

13

Horizon (8-3)

+1

14

Desert Edge (8-4)

+5

15

Cactus (10-3)

+5

16

ALA Gilbert North (9-4)

-4

17

Highland (7-4)

-2

18

Red Mountain (7-4)

-2

19

Centennial (6-7)

+2

20

Verrado (9-3)

-2

21

Perry (6-6)

-4

22

Mica Mountain (13-0)

n/a

23

Chandler (5-6)

n/a

24

Arizona College Prep (12-1)

n/a

25

Snowflake (12-1)

unranked

