The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (9/5/24)
Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.
Each week, Ralph And Chilly collaborate on their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!
The guys break down their reasoning for the top 10 of the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 each week on Chilly's Tuesday Two Piece show on Facebook/X.
Here's a link to this week's show- the Power 25 segment starts at 32:30.
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Liberty (1-0)
|
2
|
Basha (1-0)
|
3
|
Hamilton (1-0)
|
4
|
Centennial (0-1)
|
5
|
Highland (1-0)
|
6
|
ALA Queen Creek (1-0)
|
7
|
Chandler (1-0)
|
8
|
Higley (1-0)
|
9
|
Brophy (1-0)
|
10
|
Mountain Pointe (1-0)
|
11
|
Desert Edge (0-1)
|
12
|
Red Mountain (1-0)
|
13
|
Perry (1-0)
|
14
|
Williams Field (0-1)
|
15
|
Horizon (1-0)
|
16
|
Marana (1-0)
|
17
|
Casteel (1-0)
|
18
|
O'Connor (1-0)
|
19
|
Mesa Mountian View (1-0)
|
20
|
ALA Gilbert North (1-0)
|
21
|
Notre Dame Prep (1-0)
|
22
|
Queen Creek (1-0)
|
23
|
Salpointe Catholic (0-1)
|
24
|
Desert Mountain (1-0)
|
25
|
McClintock (1-0)