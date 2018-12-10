On Saturday, December 8th, the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club presented Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson with the 2018 Ed Doherty Award. Robinson won the award via a press vote amongst a list of 51 eligible candidates, and a top five consisting of Robinson, Notre Dame's Jake Smith, Saguaro's Connor Soelle, and Chandler's Jacob Conover and DeCarlos Brooks. I was able to interview several award candidates before the award was announced, as well as the winner after the award was announced, for a special edition of the Arizona Varsity Show.

Interviews with:

Notre Dame's Jake Smith (6:34)

Boulder Creek's Hendrix Johnson (13:20)

Casteel's Gunner Cruz (18:54)

Marana's Trenton Bourguet (24:45)

Gilbert's Will Plummer (30:06)

Prescott's Austin Clark (36:24)

Chandler's Jacob Conover and William's Field's Zack Shepherd (41:42)

Chandler's DeCarlos Brooks (49:09)

Salpointe Catholic Head Coach Denis Bene (54:26)

Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson (57:54)



