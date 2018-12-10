The Arizona Varsity Show: 2018 Ed Doherty Award Edition
On Saturday, December 8th, the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club presented Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson with the 2018 Ed Doherty Award. Robinson won the award via a press vote amongst a list of 51 eligible candidates, and a top five consisting of Robinson, Notre Dame's Jake Smith, Saguaro's Connor Soelle, and Chandler's Jacob Conover and DeCarlos Brooks. I was able to interview several award candidates before the award was announced, as well as the winner after the award was announced, for a special edition of the Arizona Varsity Show.
Interviews with:
Notre Dame's Jake Smith (6:34)
Boulder Creek's Hendrix Johnson (13:20)
Casteel's Gunner Cruz (18:54)
Marana's Trenton Bourguet (24:45)
Gilbert's Will Plummer (30:06)
Prescott's Austin Clark (36:24)
Chandler's Jacob Conover and William's Field's Zack Shepherd (41:42)
Chandler's DeCarlos Brooks (49:09)
Salpointe Catholic Head Coach Denis Bene (54:26)
Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson (57:54)
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE