The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Queen Creek HC Travis Schureman
Ralph Amsden interviews Queen Creek Head Coach Travis Schureman about the tough schedule that the Bulldogs have managed to handle so far this season, as well as the players on offense and defense that make the Bulldogs run. Schureman also talks about his thoughts on the future of the open division playoff, and the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete. (20 Minutes)
