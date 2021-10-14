 ArizonaVarsity - The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Queen Creek HC Travis Schureman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 20:52:52 -0500') }} football Edit

The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Queen Creek HC Travis Schureman

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Ralph Amsden interviews Queen Creek Head Coach Travis Schureman about the tough schedule that the Bulldogs have managed to handle so far this season, as well as the players on offense and defense that make the Bulldogs run. Schureman also talks about his thoughts on the future of the open division playoff, and the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete. (20 Minutes)

You can listen to today's show by clicking play on the Soundcloud link below, or using the links below (iTunes coming soon).


SPOTIFY // BREAKER // GOOGLE PODCASTS // POCKET CASTS // RADIO PUBLIC

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Podcast Network)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}