Breakdown (18 minutes)

Ralph Amsden breaks down Basha's 35-20 win over Corona del Sol, and talks about how Basha's resurgence came about. Interviews with Basha 2019 Athlete Ty Sifferman (9:20) and Head Coach Chris McDonald (12:00).

