The Arizona Varsity Show: Casa Grande's Jake Barro, Hamilton's Mike Zdebski
Ralph Amsden interviews ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron about some of the players he's most impressed with through three weeks, Casa Grande Head Coach Jake Barro about his team's undefeated start, and Hamilton Head Coach Mike Zdebski about his team's epic 25-24 comeback win against Bishop Gorman (34 Minutes).
You can listen to today's show by clicking play on the Soundcloud link below, or using the links below (iTunes coming soon).
SPOTIFY // BREAKER // GOOGLE PODCASTS // POCKET CASTS // RADIO PUBLIC
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Podcast Network)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsors: