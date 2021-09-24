 ArizonaVarsity - The Arizona Varsity Show: Casa Grande's Jake Barro, Hamilton's Mike Zdebski
The Arizona Varsity Show: Casa Grande's Jake Barro, Hamilton's Mike Zdebski

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Ralph Amsden interviews ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron about some of the players he's most impressed with through three weeks, Casa Grande Head Coach Jake Barro about his team's undefeated start, and Hamilton Head Coach Mike Zdebski about his team's epic 25-24 comeback win against Bishop Gorman (34 Minutes).

