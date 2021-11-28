The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2021 2A Top 15 Rankings
Jump into our Arizona high school football community and discuss these rankings in the TeamAZV premium forum!
2A 2021 FINAL Ranking
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Movement
|
1
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
(13-1)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Parker
|
(11-1)
|
+1
|
3
|
Morenci
|
(11-3)
|
-1
|
4
|
Benson
|
(9-3)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Pima
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Willcox
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Gilbert Christian
|
(9-3)
|
N/A
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
(7-5)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
(5-4)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
(8-2)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Camp Verde
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Holbrook
|
(7-3)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Sequoia Pathway
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Chandler Prep
|
(6-4)
|
N/A
|
15
|
Tanque Verde
|
(7-3)
|
N/A
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Support our sponsors: