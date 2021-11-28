The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2021 3A Top 15 Rankings
3A 2021 FINAL Ranking
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Movement
|
1
|
Snowflake
|
(13-1)
|
+2
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
(12-2)
|
-1
|
3
|
American Leadership- Gilbert North
|
(10-2)
|
-1
|
4
|
Valley Christian
|
(10-2)
|
N/A
|
5
|
River Valley
|
(10-2)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
(10-2)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Sabino
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Thatcher
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Pusch Ridge
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Show Low
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Eastmark
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Wickenburg
|
(5-6)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Safford
|
(6-5)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Monument Valley
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
15
|
Blue Ridge
|
(5-4)
|
N/A
