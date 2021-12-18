 ArizonaVarsity - The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2021 4A Top 15 Rankings
football

The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2021 4A Top 15 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

4A 2021 FINAL Rankings
Rank School Record Movement Playoff Seed

1

Cactus

(10-1)

N/A

Open

2

Casa Grande

(14-0)

+1

2

3

American Leadership- Queen Creek

(9-2)

-1

Open

4

Poston Butte

(11-3)

N/A

1

5

Glendale

(11-2)

N/A

4

6

Mesquite

(9-4)

N/A

3

7

St. Mary's

(8-4)

N/A

10

8

Lee Williams

(8-4)

N/A

11

9

Prescott

(8-4)

N/A

8

10

Buckeye

(8-3)

N/A

7

11

Canyon del Oro

(7-5)

N/A

12

12

Lake Havasu

(7-3)

N/A

5

13

Bradshaw Mountain

(7-4)

+1

9

14

Apache Junction

(7-3)

-1

6

15

Deer Valley

(7-4)

N/A

15

