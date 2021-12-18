The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2021 4A Top 15 Rankings
4A 2021 FINAL Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Movement
|Playoff Seed
|
1
|
Cactus
|
(10-1)
|
N/A
|
Open
|
2
|
Casa Grande
|
(14-0)
|
+1
|
2
|
3
|
American Leadership- Queen Creek
|
(9-2)
|
-1
|
Open
|
4
|
Poston Butte
|
(11-3)
|
N/A
|
1
|
5
|
Glendale
|
(11-2)
|
N/A
|
4
|
6
|
Mesquite
|
(9-4)
|
N/A
|
3
|
7
|
St. Mary's
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
10
|
8
|
Lee Williams
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
11
|
9
|
Prescott
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
8
|
10
|
Buckeye
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
7
|
11
|
Canyon del Oro
|
(7-5)
|
N/A
|
12
|
12
|
Lake Havasu
|
(7-3)
|
N/A
|
5
|
13
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
(7-4)
|
+1
|
9
|
14
|
Apache Junction
|
(7-3)
|
-1
|
6
|
15
|
Deer Valley
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
15
