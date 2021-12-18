The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 5A Top 15 Rankings
5A 2021 FINAL Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Movement
|Playoff Seed
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
(12-1)
|
N/A
|
Open
|
2
|
Horizon
|
(12-2)
|
N/A
|
1
|
3
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
(11-3)
|
+1
|
2
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
(10-3)
|
-1
|
3
|
5
|
Desert Mountain
|
(11-2)
|
N/A
|
4
|
6
|
Desert View
|
(10-2)
|
N/A
|
6
|
7
|
Notre Dame
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
7
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
(7-5)
|
N/A
|
5
|
9
|
Cienega
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
9
|
10
|
Verrado
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
8
|
11
|
Apollo
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
10
|
12
|
Canyon View
|
(7-4)
|
N/A
|
14
|
13
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
(6-5)
|
N/A
|
13
|
14
|
Millennium
|
(5-6)
|
N/A
|
11
|
15
|
Willow Canyon
|
(7-3)
|
N/A
|
Missed Playoffs
