The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 6A Top 15 Rankings
6A 2021 FINAL Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Movement
|Playoff Seed
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
(11-1)
|
N/A
|
Open
|
2
|
Chandler
|
(11-2)
|
N/A
|
Open
|
3
|
Liberty
|
(9-3)
|
+1
|
Open
|
4
|
Basha
|
(10-1)
|
-1
|
Open
|
5
|
Highland
|
(11-4)
|
N/A
|
1
|
6
|
Chaparral
|
(9-5)
|
+3
|
2
|
7
|
Williams Field
|
(11-3)
|
-1
|
3
|
8
|
Red Mountain
|
(11-3)
|
-1
|
4
|
9
|
Queen Creek
|
(8-3)
|
-1
|
Open
|
10
|
Brophy
|
(7-5)
|
N/A
|
5
|
11
|
Mountain Ridge
|
(8-4)
|
N/A
|
11
|
12
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
(8-3)
|
N/A
|
6
|
13
|
O'Connor
|
(6-5)
|
N/A
|
7
|
14
|
Casteel
|
(5-7)
|
N/A
|
9
|
15
|
Desert Vista
|
(5-6)
|
N/A
|
8
