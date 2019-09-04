The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/4/2019)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
T1
|
Thatcher (0-1)
|
92
|
T1
|
Phoenix Christian (2-0)
|
92
|
3
|
St. Johns (2-0)
|
65
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran (2-0)
|
58
|
5
|
Benson (1-0)
|
50
|
6
|
Morenci (1-0)
|
46
|
7
|
Trivium Prep (2-0)
|
43
|
8
|
Round Valley (0-1)
|
40
|
9
|
Santa Cruz (2-0)
|
38
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep (2-0)
|
7
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
ALA- Queen Creek (1-0)
|
100
|
2
|
Northwest Christian (1-0)
|
97
|
3
|
Valley Christian (2-0)
|
74
|
4
|
Yuma Catholic (1-1)
|
68
|
5
|
Sabino (1-0)
|
64
|
6
|
Benjamin Franklin (2-0)
|
63
|
7
|
Show Low (2-0)
|
35
|
8
|
Pusch Ridge (1-0)
|
21
|
9
|
Odyssey Institute (2-0)
|
18
|
10
|
ALA- Gilbert North (2-0)
|
14
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (1-1)
|
120
|
2
|
Salpointe (1-0)
|
108
|
3
|
Desert Edge (2-0)
|
96
|
4
|
Cactus (1-0)
|
79
|
5
|
Peoria (1-0)
|
69
|
6
|
Canyon del Oro (2-0)
|
48
|
7
|
Arcadia (2-0)
|
38
|
8
|
Sahuaro (2-0)
|
34
|
9
|
Walden Grove (1-0)
|
21
|
10
|
Mesquite (1-1)
|
20
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (1-0)
|
120
|
2
|
Notre Dame Prep (2-0)
|
106
|
3
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-0)
|
91
|
4
|
Horizon (2-0)
|
62
|
5
|
Millennium (1-0)
|
60
|
6
|
Casteel (1-1)
|
55
|
7
|
Williams Field (0-2)
|
43
|
8
|
Cienega (1-0)
|
42
|
9
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
|
38
|
10
|
Campo Verde (2-0)
|
16
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
119
|
2
|
Pinnacle (2-0)
|
109
|
3
|
Red Mountain (2-0)
|
81
|
4
|
Desert Vista (1-1)
|
76
|
5
|
Perry (1-1)
|
73
|
6
|
Hamilton (2-0)
|
59
|
7
|
Brophy (2-0)
|
37
|
8
|
Highland (1-1)
|
36
|
9
|
Basha (2-0)
|
23
|
10
|
Queen Creek (1-1)
|
21
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Payson
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Parker
|
ALA- GN
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Basha
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Morenci
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Arcadia
|
Cienega
|
Perry
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Horizon
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
10
|
Round Valley
|
Florence
|
Mesquite
|
Higley
|
Liberty
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Morenci
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Sabino
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Mesquite
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Show Low
|
Walden Grove
|
Verrado
|
Basha
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Florence
|
Greenway
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
NW Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Ben Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
6
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Highland
|
8
|
Tonopah Valley
|
ALA- GN
|
Arcadia
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
|
9
|
Round Valley
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Show Low
|
Flagstaff
|
Cienega
|
Queen Creek
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Show Low
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Mountain Pointe
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
6
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Mesquite
|
Cienega
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Chandler Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Flagstaff
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
|
10
|
Santa Cruz
|
Florence
|
Washington
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NW Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Paradise Valley
|
Highland
|
6
|
Morenci
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Perry
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Seton Catholic
|
Casteel
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Desert VIsta
|
9
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Round Valley
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Basha
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
4
|
Morenci
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Cienega
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Payson
|
Flagstaff
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Highland
|
10
|
Parker
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Basha
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
5
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Mountain Pointe
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Show Low
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snow Flake
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Flagstaff
|
Higley
|
Liberty
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Pinnacle
|
2
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
3
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
4
|
N/A
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Basha
|
5
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
N/A
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
N/A
|
Florence
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
N/A
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Flagstaff
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
|
10
|
N/A
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Greenway
|
Verrado
|
Highland
Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.
.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
NW Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Highland
|
7
|
Benson
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Casteel
|
Perry
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Basha
|
10
|
Chandler Prep
|
Show Low
|
Greenway
|
Higley
|
La Joya
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NW Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Casteel
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Pima
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Benson
|
Florence
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Basha
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
X
|
X
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
X
|
X
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
X
|
X
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
X
|
X
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
X
|
X
|
Peoria
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
6
|
X
|
X
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
X
|
X
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Perry
|
8
|
X
|
X
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
9
|
X
|
X
|
Buckeye
|
Verrado
|
Basha
|
10
|
X
|
X
|
Washington
|
Horizon
|
Liberty
James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.
No Ballot this week:
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.