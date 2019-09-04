News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 20:15:27 -0500') }} football Edit

The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/4/2019)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/4)
Rank School Points

T1

Thatcher (0-1)

92

T1

Phoenix Christian (2-0)

92

3

St. Johns (2-0)

65

4

Arizona Lutheran (2-0)

58

5

Benson (1-0)

50

6

Morenci (1-0)

46

7

Trivium Prep (2-0)

43

8

Round Valley (0-1)

40

9

Santa Cruz (2-0)

38

10

Scottsdale Prep (2-0)

7
Others Receiving Votes: Tonopah Valley 5, Pima 3, Chandler Prep 3, North Pointe 2, Parker 2, Red Mesa 1, Bisbee 1
3A Media Composite Rankings (9/4)
Rank School Points

1

ALA- Queen Creek (1-0)

100

2

Northwest Christian (1-0)

97

3

Valley Christian (2-0)

74

4

Yuma Catholic (1-1)

68

5

Sabino (1-0)

64

6

Benjamin Franklin (2-0)

63

7

Show Low (2-0)

35

8

Pusch Ridge (1-0)

21

9

Odyssey Institute (2-0)

18

10

ALA- Gilbert North (2-0)

14
Others Receiving Votes: 14, Snowflake 12, Payson 9, Florence 8, Safford 1, Blue Ridge 1,
4A Media Composite Rankings (9/4)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (1-1)

120

2

Salpointe (1-0)

108

3

Desert Edge (2-0)

96

4

Cactus (1-0)

79

5

Peoria (1-0)

69

6

Canyon del Oro (2-0)

48

7

Arcadia (2-0)

38

8

Sahuaro (2-0)

34

9

Walden Grove (1-0)

21

10

Mesquite (1-1)

20
Others receiving votes: Greenway 12, Flagstaff 8, Washington 2, Buckeye 2
5A Media Composite Rankings (9/4)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (1-0)

120

2

Notre Dame Prep (2-0)

106

3

Sunrise Mountain (2-0)

91

4

Horizon (2-0)

62

5

Millennium (1-0)

60

6

Casteel (1-1)

55

7

Williams Field (0-2)

43

8

Cienega (1-0)

42

9

Ironwood Ridge (1-0)

38

10

Campo Verde (2-0)

16
Others receiving votes: Higley 12, Paradise Valley 11, Verrado 6
6A Media Composite Rankings (9/4)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (2-0)

119

2

Pinnacle (2-0)

109

3

Red Mountain (2-0)

81

4

Desert Vista (1-1)

76

5

Perry (1-1)

73

6

Hamilton (2-0)

59

7

Brophy (2-0)

37

8

Highland (1-1)

36

9

Basha (2-0)

23

10

Queen Creek (1-1)

21
Others receiving votes: Mountain Pointe 11, Liberty 11, Chaparral, 3 La Joya 1
Ralph Amsden's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

5

Trivium Prep

Sabino

Peoria

Millennium

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Benjamin Franklin

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

7

Round Valley

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Highland

8

Santa Cruz

Payson

Arcadia

Higley

Queen Creek

9

Morenci

Pusch Ridge

Greenway

Ironwood Ridge

Brophy

10

Parker

ALA- GN

Walden Grove

Cienega

Basha

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

4

Benson

Sabino

Cactus

Ironwood Ridge

Desert Vista

5

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Millennium

Brophy

6

Morenci

Benjamin Franklin

Arcadia

Cienega

Perry

7

St. Johns

Pusch Ridge

Greenway

Horizon

Queen Creek

8

Scottsdale Prep

ALA- GN

Sahuaro

Casteel

Hamilton

9

Santa Cruz

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Williams Field

Highland

10

Round Valley

Florence

Mesquite

Higley

Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Cienega

Desert Vista

4

Morenci

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Sabino

Arcadia

Williams Field

Queen Creek

6

Trivium Prep

ALA- GN

Mesquite

Horizon

Hamilton

7

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Red Mountain

8

Santa Cruz

Show Low

Walden Grove

Verrado

Basha

9

North Pointe

Pusch Ridge

Sahuaro

Casteel

Brophy

10

Red Mesa

Florence

Greenway

Campo Verde

Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

NW Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

Sabino

Desert Edge

Millennium

Desert Vista

4

Santa Cruz

Ben Franklin

Cactus

Horizon

Red Mountain

5

Morenci

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

6

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Ironwood Ridge

Highland

8

Tonopah Valley

ALA- GN

Arcadia

Paradise Valley

Basha

9

Round Valley

Payson

Sahuaro

Casteel

Brophy

10

Arizona Lutheran

Show Low

Flagstaff

Cienega

Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

4

Arizona Lutheran

Show Low

Cactus

Horizon

Mountain Pointe

5

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Millennium

Perry

6

Benson

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Desert Vista

7

Morenci

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Ironwood Ridge

Hamilton

8

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Mesquite

Cienega

Chaparral

9

Chandler Prep

ALA- GN

Flagstaff

Paradise Valley

Basha

10

Santa Cruz

Florence

Washington

Casteel

Brophy

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

NW Christian

Salpointe

Sunrise Mountain

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Sabino

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Hamilton

4

Santa Cruz

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Horizon

Red Mountain

5

Benson

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Paradise Valley

Highland

6

Morenci

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Ironwood Ridge

Perry

7

Trivium Prep

Pusch Ridge

Seton Catholic

Casteel

Queen Creek

8

Scottsdale Prep

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Cienega

Desert VIsta

9

Tonopah Valley

Payson

Sahuaro

Millennium

Brophy

10

Round Valley

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Higley

Basha

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

4

Morenci

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Casteel

Red Mountain

5

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Williams Field

Desert Vista

6

Trivium Prep

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Brophy

7

St. Johns

Pusch Ridge

Sahuaro

Higley

Hamilton

8

Round Valley

Sabino

Greenway

Cienega

Liberty

9

Santa Cruz

Payson

Flagstaff

Ironwood Ridge

Highland

10

Parker

Odyssey Institute

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Basha

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

Benjamin Franklin

Desert Edge

Horizon

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

5

Morenci

Sabino

Mesquite

Williams Field

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Peoria

Casteel

Highland

7

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Mountain Pointe

8

Round Valley

Show Low

Walden Grove

Cienega

Queen Creek

9

Santa Cruz

Snow Flake

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Brophy

10

Scottsdale Prep

Pusch Ridge

Flagstaff

Higley

Liberty

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Lance Hartzler's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Pinnacle

2

N/A

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Chandler

3

N/A

Sabino

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

4

N/A

Valley Christian

Cactus

Horizon

Basha

5

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Casteel

Red Mountain

6

N/A

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

N/A

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Millennium

Desert Vista

8

N/A

Florence

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

N/A

Yuma Catholic

Flagstaff

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

10

N/A

Odyssey Institute

Greenway

Verrado

Highland

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

.

Zach Alvira's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

NW Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Hamilton

4

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Cienega

Desert Vista

5

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Ironwood Ridge

Red Mountain

6

Round Valley

Sabino

Sahuaro

Horizon

Highland

7

Benson

Pusch Ridge

Arcadia

Casteel

Perry

8

Santa Cruz

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Millennium

Brophy

9

Morenci

Snowflake

Mesquite

Williams Field

Basha

10

Chandler Prep

Show Low

Greenway

Higley

La Joya

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Richard Smith's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

NW Christian

Salpointe

Casteel

Pinnacle

3

Santa Cruz

Benjamin Franklin

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

5

St. Johns

Show Low

Cactus

Horizon

Perry

6

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Hamilton

7

Morenci

Sabino

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Highland

8

Pima

Snowflake

Mesquite

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

Benson

Florence

Walden Grove

Cienega

Liberty

10

Bisbee

Safford

Arcadia

Higley

Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


James Mello's 9/4 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

X

X

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

X

X

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

X

X

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

4

X

X

Cactus

Millennium

Hamilton

5

X

X

Peoria

Cienega

Brophy

6

X

X

Canyon del Oro

Casteel

Desert Vista

7

X

X

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Perry

8

X

X

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Highland

9

X

X

Buckeye

Verrado

Basha

10

X

X

Washington

Horizon

Liberty

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

No Ballot this week:

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}