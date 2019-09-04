ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/4) Rank School Points T1 Thatcher (0-1) 92 T1 Phoenix Christian (2-0) 92 3 St. Johns (2-0) 65 4 Arizona Lutheran (2-0) 58 5 Benson (1-0) 50 6 Morenci (1-0) 46 7 Trivium Prep (2-0) 43 8 Round Valley (0-1) 40 9 Santa Cruz (2-0) 38 10 Scottsdale Prep (2-0) 7

3A Media Composite Rankings (9/4) Rank School Points 1 ALA- Queen Creek (1-0) 100 2 Northwest Christian (1-0) 97 3 Valley Christian (2-0) 74 4 Yuma Catholic (1-1) 68 5 Sabino (1-0) 64 6 Benjamin Franklin (2-0) 63 7 Show Low (2-0) 35 8 Pusch Ridge (1-0) 21 9 Odyssey Institute (2-0) 18 10 ALA- Gilbert North (2-0) 14

4A Media Composite Rankings (9/4) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (1-1) 120 2 Salpointe (1-0) 108 3 Desert Edge (2-0) 96 4 Cactus (1-0) 79 5 Peoria (1-0) 69 6 Canyon del Oro (2-0) 48 7 Arcadia (2-0) 38 8 Sahuaro (2-0) 34 9 Walden Grove (1-0) 21 10 Mesquite (1-1) 20

5A Media Composite Rankings (9/4) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (1-0) 120 2 Notre Dame Prep (2-0) 106 3 Sunrise Mountain (2-0) 91 4 Horizon (2-0) 62 5 Millennium (1-0) 60 6 Casteel (1-1) 55 7 Williams Field (0-2) 43 8 Cienega (1-0) 42 9 Ironwood Ridge (1-0) 38 10 Campo Verde (2-0) 16

6A Media Composite Rankings (9/4) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (2-0) 119 2 Pinnacle (2-0) 109 3 Red Mountain (2-0) 81 4 Desert Vista (1-1) 76 5 Perry (1-1) 73 6 Hamilton (2-0) 59 7 Brophy (2-0) 37 8 Highland (1-1) 36 9 Basha (2-0) 23 10 Queen Creek (1-1) 21

Ralph Amsden's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran ALA- QC Desert Edge Casteel Desert Vista 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Cactus Sunrise Mountain Perry 5 Trivium Prep Sabino Peoria Millennium Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Benjamin Franklin Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 7 Round Valley Show Low Canyon del Oro Williams Field Highland 8 Santa Cruz Payson Arcadia Higley Queen Creek 9 Morenci Pusch Ridge Greenway Ironwood Ridge Brophy 10 Parker ALA- GN Walden Grove Cienega Basha

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 4 Benson Sabino Cactus Ironwood Ridge Desert Vista 5 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Peoria Millennium Brophy 6 Morenci Benjamin Franklin Arcadia Cienega Perry 7 St. Johns Pusch Ridge Greenway Horizon Queen Creek 8 Scottsdale Prep ALA- GN Sahuaro Casteel Hamilton 9 Santa Cruz Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Williams Field Highland 10 Round Valley Florence Mesquite Higley Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley ALA- QC Desert Edge Cienega Desert Vista 4 Morenci Yuma Catholic Cactus Sunrise Mountain Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Sabino Arcadia Williams Field Queen Creek 6 Trivium Prep ALA- GN Mesquite Horizon Hamilton 7 St. Johns Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Millennium Red Mountain 8 Santa Cruz Show Low Walden Grove Verrado Basha 9 North Pointe Pusch Ridge Sahuaro Casteel Brophy 10 Red Mesa Florence Greenway Campo Verde Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher NW Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 St. Johns Sabino Desert Edge Millennium Desert Vista 4 Santa Cruz Ben Franklin Cactus Horizon Red Mountain 5 Morenci Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Perry 6 Benson Yuma Catholic Peoria Williams Field Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Ironwood Ridge Highland 8 Tonopah Valley ALA- GN Arcadia Paradise Valley Basha 9 Round Valley Payson Sahuaro Casteel Brophy 10 Arizona Lutheran Show Low Flagstaff Cienega Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 4 Arizona Lutheran Show Low Cactus Horizon Mountain Pointe 5 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Peoria Millennium Perry 6 Benson Valley Christian Arcadia Campo Verde Desert Vista 7 Morenci Sabino Canyon del Oro Ironwood Ridge Hamilton 8 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Mesquite Cienega Chaparral 9 Chandler Prep ALA- GN Flagstaff Paradise Valley Basha 10 Santa Cruz Florence Washington Casteel Brophy

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian NW Christian Salpointe Sunrise Mountain Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Sabino Desert Edge Notre Dame Hamilton 4 Santa Cruz Yuma Catholic Peoria Horizon Red Mountain 5 Benson Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Paradise Valley Highland 6 Morenci Benjamin Franklin Cactus Ironwood Ridge Perry 7 Trivium Prep Pusch Ridge Seton Catholic Casteel Queen Creek 8 Scottsdale Prep Snowflake Walden Grove Cienega Desert VIsta 9 Tonopah Valley Payson Sahuaro Millennium Brophy 10 Round Valley Blue Ridge Arcadia Higley Basha

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Perry 4 Morenci Yuma Catholic Peoria Casteel Red Mountain 5 Benson Benjamin Franklin Cactus Williams Field Desert Vista 6 Trivium Prep Show Low Canyon del Oro Millennium Brophy 7 St. Johns Pusch Ridge Sahuaro Higley Hamilton 8 Round Valley Sabino Greenway Cienega Liberty 9 Santa Cruz Payson Flagstaff Ironwood Ridge Highland 10 Parker Odyssey Institute Arcadia Campo Verde Basha

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran Benjamin Franklin Desert Edge Horizon Desert Vista 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Cactus Sunrise Mountain Perry 5 Morenci Sabino Mesquite Williams Field Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Valley Christian Peoria Casteel Highland 7 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Canyon del Oro Millennium Mountain Pointe 8 Round Valley Show Low Walden Grove Cienega Queen Creek 9 Santa Cruz Snow Flake Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Brophy 10 Scottsdale Prep Pusch Ridge Flagstaff Higley Liberty

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Lance Hartzler's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Pinnacle 2 N/A ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Chandler 3 N/A Sabino Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Perry 4 N/A Valley Christian Cactus Horizon Basha 5 N/A Benjamin Franklin Peoria Casteel Red Mountain 6 N/A Show Low Canyon del Oro Williams Field Hamilton 7 N/A Snowflake Sahuaro Millennium Desert Vista 8 N/A Florence Arcadia Campo Verde Brophy 9 N/A Yuma Catholic Flagstaff Ironwood Ridge Liberty 10 N/A Odyssey Institute Greenway Verrado Highland

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun. .

Zach Alvira's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns NW Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Hamilton 4 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Peoria Cienega Desert Vista 5 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Cactus Ironwood Ridge Red Mountain 6 Round Valley Sabino Sahuaro Horizon Highland 7 Benson Pusch Ridge Arcadia Casteel Perry 8 Santa Cruz Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Millennium Brophy 9 Morenci Snowflake Mesquite Williams Field Basha 10 Chandler Prep Show Low Greenway Higley La Joya

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Richard Smith's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian NW Christian Salpointe Casteel Pinnacle 3 Santa Cruz Benjamin Franklin Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Round Valley Valley Christian Peoria Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 5 St. Johns Show Low Cactus Horizon Perry 6 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Canyon del Oro Millennium Hamilton 7 Morenci Sabino Sahuaro Williams Field Highland 8 Pima Snowflake Mesquite Campo Verde Brophy 9 Benson Florence Walden Grove Cienega Liberty 10 Bisbee Safford Arcadia Higley Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



James Mello's 9/4 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 X X Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 X X Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 X X Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 4 X X Cactus Millennium Hamilton 5 X X Peoria Cienega Brophy 6 X X Canyon del Oro Casteel Desert Vista 7 X X Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Perry 8 X X Sahuaro Campo Verde Highland 9 X X Buckeye Verrado Basha 10 X X Washington Horizon Liberty

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

No Ballot this week:

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.