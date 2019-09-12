ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/12) Rank School Points 1 Phoenix Christian (2-0) 111 2 Thatcher (1-1) 109 3 Benson (2-0) 82 4 Arizona Lutheran (3-0) 80 5 St. Johns (2-0) 66 6 Round Valley (1-1) 61 7 Trivium Prep (3-0) 53 8 Santa Cruz (2-1) 28 9 Morenci (1-1) 21 10 Bisbee (2-0) 14

3A Media Composite Rankings (9/12) Rank School Points 1 Northwest Christian (2-0) 125 2 ALA- Queen Creek (3-0) 119 3 Benjamin Franklin (3-0) 98 4 Valley Christian (2-0) 84 5 Yuma Catholic (1-1) 78 6 Sabino (1-1) 50 7 Blue Ridge (3-0) 43 8 Snowflake (2-1) 34 9 Show Low (2-1) 25 10 Odyssey Institute (2-0) 18

4A Media Composite Rankings (9/12) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (2-1) 130 2 Salpointe (2-0) 117 3 Cactus (2-0) 93 4 Desert Edge (2-1) 84 5 Peoria (2-0) 70 6 Canyon del Oro (3-0) 53 7 Sahuaro (3-0) 51 8 Arcadia (3-0) 37 9 Walden Grove (2-0) 28 10 Mesquite (2-1) 26

5A Media Composite Rankings (9/12) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (1-1) 129 2 Notre Dame Prep (3-0) 117 3 Horizon (2-1) 79 4 Sunrise Mountain (2-1) 78 5 Millennium (2-0) 77 6 Casteel (2-1) 71 T7 Williams Field (1-2) 43 T7 Campo Verde (3-0) 43 9 Ironwood Ridge (1-1) 42 10 Cienega (1-1) 17

6A Media Composite Rankings (9/12) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (3-0) 129 2 Pinnacle (3-0) 118 3 Red Mountain (2-0) 81 4 Perry (2-1) 93 5 Hamilton (3-0) 75 6 Desert Vista (1-1) 71 7 Brophy (3-0) 45 8 Highland (2-1) 41 9 Basha (3-0) 27 10 Queen Creek (2-1) 21

Ralph Amsden's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran ALA- QC Desert Edge Casteel Desert Vista 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Cactus Millennium Perry 5 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Peoria Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Blue Ridge

Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 7 Round Valley Sabino Canyon del Oro Williams Field Highland 8 Parker Payson Mesquite Higley Queen Creek 9 Bisbee Coolidge Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Brophy 10 Morenci ALA- GN Pueblo Campo Verde Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Cactus Millennium Brophy 4 Benson Benjamin Franklin Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 5 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Arcadia Sunrise Mountain Perry 6 Scottsdale Christian Sabino Desert Edge Williams Field Queen Creek 7 Round Valley Blue Ridge Greenway Horizon Red Mountain 8 Scottsdale Prep Pusch Ridge Sahuaro Ironwood Ridge Hamilton 9 Red Mesa Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Higley Highland 10 Parker Snowflake Mesquite Cienega Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley ALA- QC Cactus Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Williams Field Perry 5 Benson Sabino Arcadia Horizon Red Mountain 6 Trivium Prep ALA- GN Mesquite Millennium Queen Creek 7 Bisbee Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Sunnyslope Hamilton 8 St. Johns Snowflake Walden Grove Casteel Basha 9 North Pointe Show Low Sahuaro Cienega Brophy 10 Red Mesa Blue Ridge Greenway Campo Verde Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher NWC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Benjamin Franklin Cactus Millennium Desert Vista 4 Round Valley Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Horizon Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Sabino Peoria Williams Field Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Casteel Highland 8 Santa Cruz Payson Arcadia Paradise Valley Basha 9 Morenci ALA- GN Sahuaro Ironwood Ridge Brophy 10 Bisbee Blue Ridge Flagstaff Sunnyslope Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NWC Saguaro Notre Dame Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Centennial Pinnacle 3 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Cactus Millennium Perry 4 Arizona Lutheran Benjamin Franklin Peoria Horizon Red Mountain 5 Benson Valley Christian Arcadia Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 6 Round Valley Show Low Desert Edge Campo Verde Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Canyon del Oro Paradise Valley Chaparral 8 Pima Blue Ridge Greenway Ironwood Ridge Basha 9 Bisbee Coolidge Flagstaff Casteel Brophy 10 Parker Snowflake Coconino Goldwater Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian NWC Salpointe Sunrise Mountain Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Valley Christian Peoria Notre Dame Hamilton 4 Benson Sabino Canyon del Oro Paradise Valley Highland 5 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Cactus Horizon Perry 6 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Desert Edge Casteel Red Mountain 7 Morenci Yuma Catholic Walden Grove Campo Verde Queen Creek 8 Round Valley Blue Ridge Sahuaro Millennium Brophy 9 Santa Cruz Payson Seton Catholic Ironwood Ridge Basha 10 Tonopah Valley Pusch Ridge Arcadia Cienega Desert Vista

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 St. Johns Benjamin Franklin Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 4 Benson Blue Ridge Desert Edge Millennium Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Cactus Casteel Desert Vista 6 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 7 Morenci Valley Christian Peoria Sunnyslope Brophy 8 Round Valley Snowflake Walden Grove Williams Field Highland 9 Trivium Prep Safford Arcadia Higley Basha 10 Parker Show Low Mesquite Campo Verde Liberty

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran Benjamin Franklin Cactus Horizon Desert Vista 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Williams Field Perry 5 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Mesquite Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 6 Round Valley Odyssey Institute Peoria Casteel Hamilton 7 St. Johns Show Low Canyon del Oro Millennium Highland 8 Morenci Sabino Walden Grove Campo Verde Brophy 9 Santa Cruz Snowflake Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Liberty 10 Scottsdale Prep Blue Ridge Flagstaff Higley Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Lance Hartzler's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A NWC Saguaro Centennial Pinnacle 2 N/A ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Chandler 3 N/A Valley Christian Peoria Millennium Perry 4 N/A Benjamin Franklin Cactus Campo Verde Basha 5 N/A Sabino Desert Edge Casteel Red Mountain 6 N/A Show Low Canyon del Oro Horizon Hamilton 7 N/A Snowflake Sahuaro Verrado Brophy 8 N/A Odyssey Institute Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Desert Vista 9 N/A Yuma Catholic Flagstaff Sunrise Mountain Liberty 10 N/A Florence Greenway Maricopa Highland

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun. .

Zach Alvira's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Valley Christian Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Hamilton 4 Arizona Lutheran Benjamin Franklin Peoria Campo Verde Perry 5 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Cactus Casteel Highland 6 Benson Blue Ridge Sahuaro Horizon Red Mountain 7 Santa Cruz Sabino Arcadia Sunnyslope Basha 8 Round Valley Pusch Ridge Mesquite Millennium Brophy 9 Morenci Snowflake Walden Grove Willow Canyon Chaparral 10 Bisbee Arizona College Prep Greenway McClintock Liberty

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Richard Smith's 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian NWC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Cactus

Horizon Perry 5 Benson Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Millennium Hamilton 6 Santa Cruz Snowflake Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 7 St. Johns Show Low Canyon del Oro Williams Field Highland 8 Pima Sabino Mesquite Campo Verde Brophy 9 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Walden Grove Higley Liberty 10 Bisbee Safford Arcadia Sunnyslope Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



Jason Skoda 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher NWC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 St. Johns ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Cactus Sunrise Mountain Perry 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Sahuaro Campo Verde Red Mountain 5 Round Valley Valley Christian Desert Edge Williams Field Hamilton 6 Santa Cruz Coolidge Canyon del Oro Horizon Brophy 7 Morenci Blue Ridge Mesquite Casteel Highland 8 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Walden Grove Sunnyslope Desert Vista 9 Trivium Prep ALA- GN Peoria Millennium Queen Creek 10 Tonopah Valley Payson Arcadia Willow Canyon Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/12 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Benson Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran NWC Desert Edge Millennium Perry 4 Parker Blue Ridge Sahuaro Casteel Hamilton 5 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Cactus Horizon Red Mountain 6 Round Valley Snowflake Gila Ridge Sunnyslope Desert Vista 7 Trivium Prep Show Low Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Brophy 8 Bisbee Valley Christian Peoria Sunrise Mountain Liberty 9 Santa Cruz Sabino Walden Grove Williams Field Basha 10 Morenci Safford Pueblo Higley Highland

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

