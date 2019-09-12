News More News
football

The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/12/19)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/12)
Rank School Points

1

Phoenix Christian (2-0)

111

2

Thatcher (1-1)

109

3

Benson (2-0)

82

4

Arizona Lutheran (3-0)

80

5

St. Johns (2-0)

66

6

Round Valley (1-1)

61

7

Trivium Prep (3-0)

53

8

Santa Cruz (2-1)

28

9

Morenci (1-1)

21

10

Bisbee (2-0)

14
Others Receiving Votes: Parker 13, Pima 6, Scottsdale Prep 4, Red Mesa 3, North Pointe 2, Tonopah Valley 2,
3A Media Composite Rankings (9/12)
Rank School Points

1

Northwest Christian (2-0)

125

2

ALA- Queen Creek (3-0)

119

3

Benjamin Franklin (3-0)

98

4

Valley Christian (2-0)

84

5

Yuma Catholic (1-1)

78

6

Sabino (1-1)

50

7

Blue Ridge (3-0)

43

8

Snowflake (2-1)

34

9

Show Low (2-1)

25

10

Odyssey Institute (2-0)

18
Others Receiving Votes: ALA- Gilbert North 10, Payson 9, Coolidge 9, Pusch Ridge 7, Safford 4, ACP 1, Florence 1
4A Media Composite Rankings (9/12)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (2-1)

130

2

Salpointe (2-0)

117

3

Cactus (2-0)

93

4

Desert Edge (2-1)

84

5

Peoria (2-0)

70

6

Canyon del Oro (3-0)

53

7

Sahuaro (3-0)

51

8

Arcadia (3-0)

37

9

Walden Grove (2-0)

28

10

Mesquite (2-1)

26
Others receiving votes: Greenway 10, Flagstaff 6, Pueblo 2, Seton Catholic 2, Coconino 1
5A Media Composite Rankings (9/12)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (1-1)

129

2

Notre Dame Prep (3-0)

117

3

Horizon (2-1)

79

4

Sunrise Mountain (2-1)

78

5

Millennium (2-0)

77

6

Casteel (2-1)

71

T7

Williams Field (1-2)

43

T7

Campo Verde (3-0)

43

9

Ironwood Ridge (1-1)

42

10

Cienega (1-1)

17
Others receiving votes: Paradise Valley 14, Higley 11, Verrado 4, Willow Canyon 2, McClintock 1, Maricopa 1
6A Media Composite Rankings (9/12)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (3-0)

129

2

Pinnacle (3-0)

118

3

Red Mountain (2-0)

81

4

Perry (2-1)

93

5

Hamilton (3-0)

75

6

Desert Vista (1-1)

71

7

Brophy (3-0)

45

8

Highland (2-1)

41

9

Basha (3-0)

27

10

Queen Creek (2-1)

21
Others receiving votes: Liberty 15, Chaparral, 6
Ralph Amsden's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Millennium

Perry

5

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

7

Round Valley

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Highland

8

Parker

Payson

Mesquite

Higley

Queen Creek

9

Bisbee

Coolidge

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Brophy

10

Morenci

ALA- GN

Pueblo

Campo Verde

Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Cactus

Millennium

Brophy

4

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

5

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Arcadia

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

6

Scottsdale Christian

Sabino

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Queen Creek

7

Round Valley

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Horizon

Red Mountain

8

Scottsdale Prep

Pusch Ridge

Sahuaro

Ironwood Ridge

Hamilton

9

Red Mesa

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Higley

Highland

10

Parker

Snowflake

Mesquite

Cienega

Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

ALA- QC

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Perry

5

Benson

Sabino

Arcadia

Horizon

Red Mountain

6

Trivium Prep

ALA- GN

Mesquite

Millennium

Queen Creek

7

Bisbee

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Sunnyslope

Hamilton

8

St. Johns

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Casteel

Basha

9

North Pointe

Show Low

Sahuaro

Cienega

Brophy

10

Red Mesa

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Campo Verde

Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

NWC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Millennium

Desert Vista

4

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Sabino

Peoria

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Casteel

Highland

8

Santa Cruz

Payson

Arcadia

Paradise Valley

Basha

9

Morenci

ALA- GN

Sahuaro

Ironwood Ridge

Brophy

10

Bisbee

Blue Ridge

Flagstaff

Sunnyslope

Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NWC

Saguaro

Notre Dame

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Centennial

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Millennium

Perry

4

Arizona Lutheran

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Horizon

Red Mountain

5

Benson

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

6

Round Valley

Show Low

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Canyon del Oro

Paradise Valley

Chaparral

8

Pima

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Ironwood Ridge

Basha

9

Bisbee

Coolidge

Flagstaff

Casteel

Brophy

10

Parker

Snowflake

Coconino

Goldwater

Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Salpointe

Sunrise Mountain

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Valley Christian

Peoria

Notre Dame

Hamilton

4

Benson

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Paradise Valley

Highland

5

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Horizon

Perry

6

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Desert Edge

Casteel

Red Mountain

7

Morenci

Yuma Catholic

Walden Grove

Campo Verde

Queen Creek

8

Round Valley

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Millennium

Brophy

9

Santa Cruz

Payson

Seton Catholic

Ironwood Ridge

Basha

10

Tonopah Valley

Pusch Ridge

Arcadia

Cienega

Desert Vista

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

Benjamin Franklin

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

4

Benson

Blue Ridge

Desert Edge

Millennium

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Casteel

Desert Vista

6

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

7

Morenci

Valley Christian

Peoria

Sunnyslope

Brophy

8

Round Valley

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Williams Field

Highland

9

Trivium Prep

Safford

Arcadia

Higley

Basha

10

Parker

Show Low

Mesquite

Campo Verde

Liberty

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Horizon

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Perry

5

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

6

Round Valley

Odyssey Institute

Peoria

Casteel

Hamilton

7

St. Johns

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Highland

8

Morenci

Sabino

Walden Grove

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

10

Scottsdale Prep

Blue Ridge

Flagstaff

Higley

Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Lance Hartzler's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Pinnacle

2

N/A

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Chandler

3

N/A

Valley Christian

Peoria

Millennium

Perry

4

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Campo Verde

Basha

5

N/A

Sabino

Desert Edge

Casteel

Red Mountain

6

N/A

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Hamilton

7

N/A

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Verrado

Brophy

8

N/A

Odyssey Institute

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Desert Vista

9

N/A

Yuma Catholic

Flagstaff

Sunrise Mountain

Liberty

10

N/A

Florence

Greenway

Maricopa

Highland

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

.

Zach Alvira's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Hamilton

4

Arizona Lutheran

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Campo Verde

Perry

5

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Casteel

Highland

6

Benson

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Horizon

Red Mountain

7

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Arcadia

Sunnyslope

Basha

8

Round Valley

Pusch Ridge

Mesquite

Millennium

Brophy

9

Morenci

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Willow Canyon

Chaparral

10

Bisbee

Arizona College Prep

Greenway

McClintock

Liberty

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Richard Smith's 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Cactus

Horizon

Perry

5

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Millennium

Hamilton

6

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

7

St. Johns

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Highland

8

Pima

Sabino

Mesquite

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Walden Grove

Higley

Liberty

10

Bisbee

Safford

Arcadia

Sunnyslope

Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


Jason Skoda 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

NWC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Red Mountain

5

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Hamilton

6

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Brophy

7

Morenci

Blue Ridge

Mesquite

Casteel

Highland

8

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Sunnyslope

Desert Vista

9

Trivium Prep

ALA- GN

Peoria

Millennium

Queen Creek

10

Tonopah Valley

Payson

Arcadia

Willow Canyon

Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/12 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

NWC

Desert Edge

Millennium

Perry

4

Parker

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Casteel

Hamilton

5

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Horizon

Red Mountain

6

Round Valley

Snowflake

Gila Ridge

Sunnyslope

Desert Vista

7

Trivium Prep

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Brophy

8

Bisbee

Valley Christian

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Liberty

9

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Walden Grove

Williams Field

Basha

10

Morenci

Safford

Pueblo

Higley

Highland

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

No Ballot this week:

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

