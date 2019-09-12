The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/12/19)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian (2-0)
|
111
|
2
|
Thatcher (1-1)
|
109
|
3
|
Benson (2-0)
|
82
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran (3-0)
|
80
|
5
|
St. Johns (2-0)
|
66
|
6
|
Round Valley (1-1)
|
61
|
7
|
Trivium Prep (3-0)
|
53
|
8
|
Santa Cruz (2-1)
|
28
|
9
|
Morenci (1-1)
|
21
|
10
|
Bisbee (2-0)
|
14
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Northwest Christian (2-0)
|
125
|
2
|
ALA- Queen Creek (3-0)
|
119
|
3
|
Benjamin Franklin (3-0)
|
98
|
4
|
Valley Christian (2-0)
|
84
|
5
|
Yuma Catholic (1-1)
|
78
|
6
|
Sabino (1-1)
|
50
|
7
|
Blue Ridge (3-0)
|
43
|
8
|
Snowflake (2-1)
|
34
|
9
|
Show Low (2-1)
|
25
|
10
|
Odyssey Institute (2-0)
|
18
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (2-1)
|
130
|
2
|
Salpointe (2-0)
|
117
|
3
|
Cactus (2-0)
|
93
|
4
|
Desert Edge (2-1)
|
84
|
5
|
Peoria (2-0)
|
70
|
6
|
Canyon del Oro (3-0)
|
53
|
7
|
Sahuaro (3-0)
|
51
|
8
|
Arcadia (3-0)
|
37
|
9
|
Walden Grove (2-0)
|
28
|
10
|
Mesquite (2-1)
|
26
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (1-1)
|
129
|
2
|
Notre Dame Prep (3-0)
|
117
|
3
|
Horizon (2-1)
|
79
|
4
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-1)
|
78
|
5
|
Millennium (2-0)
|
77
|
6
|
Casteel (2-1)
|
71
|
T7
|
Williams Field (1-2)
|
43
|
T7
|
Campo Verde (3-0)
|
43
|
9
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-1)
|
42
|
10
|
Cienega (1-1)
|
17
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (3-0)
|
129
|
2
|
Pinnacle (3-0)
|
118
|
3
|
Red Mountain (2-0)
|
81
|
4
|
Perry (2-1)
|
93
|
5
|
Hamilton (3-0)
|
75
|
6
|
Desert Vista (1-1)
|
71
|
7
|
Brophy (3-0)
|
45
|
8
|
Highland (2-1)
|
41
|
9
|
Basha (3-0)
|
27
|
10
|
Queen Creek (2-1)
|
21
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Parker
|
Payson
|
Mesquite
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Morenci
|
ALA- GN
|
Pueblo
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Arcadia
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
6
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Red Mesa
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
10
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Cienega
|
Liberty
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
ALA- QC
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
5
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Arcadia
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunnyslope
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Casteel
|
Basha
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Show Low
|
Sahuaro
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Payson
|
Arcadia
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
|
9
|
Morenci
|
ALA- GN
|
Sahuaro
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Blue Ridge
|
Flagstaff
|
Sunnyslope
|
Queen Creek
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Show Low
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Paradise Valley
|
Chaparral
|
8
|
Pima
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Basha
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Flagstaff
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Coconino
|
Goldwater
|
Highland
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Paradise Valley
|
Highland
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Walden Grove
|
Campo Verde
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Payson
|
Seton Catholic
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Basha
|
10
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Sunnyslope
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Safford
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Basha
|
10
|
Parker
|
Show Low
|
Mesquite
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Walden Grove
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Flagstaff
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Pinnacle
|
2
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
3
|
N/A
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
4
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Basha
|
5
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
N/A
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Verrado
|
Brophy
|
8
|
N/A
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
N/A
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Flagstaff
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Liberty
|
10
|
N/A
|
Florence
|
Greenway
|
Maricopa
|
Highland
Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.
.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
6
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Arcadia
|
Sunnyslope
|
Basha
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Willow Canyon
|
Chaparral
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Arizona College Prep
|
Greenway
|
McClintock
|
Liberty
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
5
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Pima
|
Sabino
|
Mesquite
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Walden Grove
|
Higley
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Arcadia
|
Sunnyslope
|
Basha
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Brophy
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Blue Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Sunnyslope
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Payson
|
Arcadia
|
Willow Canyon
|
Liberty
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
4
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Snowflake
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunnyslope
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Walden Grove
|
Williams Field
|
Basha
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Safford
|
Pueblo
|
Higley
|
Highland
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
No Ballot this week:
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.
James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.