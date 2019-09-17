The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/17/2019)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Thatcher (2-1)
|
104
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian (2-1)
|
98
|
3
|
Benson (3-0)
|
84
|
4
|
Round Valley (2-1)
|
66
|
5
|
St. Johns (3-1)
|
60
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran (3-1)
|
54
|
7
|
Trivium Prep (4-0)
|
45
|
8
|
Santa Cruz (3-1)
|
26
|
9
|
Bisbee (3-0)
|
20
|
T10
|
Morenci (2-1)
|
19
|
T10
|
Parker (4-0)
|
19
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
ALA- Queen Creek (4-0)
|
117
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin (4-0)
|
106
|
T3
|
Northwest Christian (2-1)
|
78
|
T3
|
Valley Christian (3-0)
|
78
|
5
|
Yuma Catholic (2-1)
|
62
|
6
|
Blue Ridge (4-0)
|
54
|
T7
|
Sabino (2-1)
|
50
|
T7
|
Snowflake (3-1)
|
50
|
9
|
Coolidge (4-0)
|
30
|
10
|
Show Low (3-1)
|
23
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (3-1)
|
120
|
2
|
Salpointe (2-0)
|
108
|
3
|
Cactus (3-0)
|
92
|
4
|
Peoria (3-0)
|
70
|
5
|
Sahuaro (4-0)
|
54
|
6
|
Canyon del Oro (4-0)
|
53
|
7
|
Desert Edge (2-2)
|
44
|
8
|
Arcadia (4-0)
|
40
|
9
|
Mesquite (3-1)
|
31
|
10
|
Greenway (3-0)
|
27
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (2-1)
|
115
|
2
|
Notre Dame Prep (4-0)
|
109
|
3
|
Millennium (3-0)
|
80
|
4
|
Horizon (3-1)
|
78
|
5
|
Casteel (3-1)
|
65
|
6
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-1)
|
58
|
7
|
Campo Verde (4-0)
|
52
|
8
|
Williams Field (2-2)
|
40
|
9
|
Higley (2-2)
|
24
|
10
|
Paradise Valley (3-0)
|
22
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (4-0)
|
110
|
2
|
Pinnacle (3-0)
|
99
|
3
|
Perry (3-1)
|
76
|
4
|
Red Mountain (3-1)
|
67
|
T5
|
Hamilton (4-0)
|
64
|
T5
|
Desert Vista (2-1)
|
64
|
7
|
Brophy (4-0)
|
43
|
8
|
Highland (3-1)
|
34
|
9
|
Queen Creek (3-1)
|
23
|
10
|
Basha (4-0)
|
18
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Trivium Prep
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Parker
|
ACP
|
Pueblo
|
Paradise Valley
|
Liberty
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Bisbee
|
Sabino
|
Arcadia
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
6
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
10
|
Morenci
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
Paradise Valley
|
Liberty
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
5
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Basha
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Sunnyslope
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Coolidge
|
Tempe
|
Higley
|
Liberty
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Sabino
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Desert Edge
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Show Low
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Pueblo
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Millennium
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Centennial
|
Perry
|
4
|
Benson
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
|
8
|
Pima
|
Coolidge
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Snowflake
|
Coconino
|
McClintock
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Parker
|
ACP
|
Seton Catholic
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Paradise Valley
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
6
|
Morenci
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Coolidge
|
Seton Catholic
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood
|
Basha
|
10
|
Antelope
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pueblo
|
Agua Fria
|
Desert Vista
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
5
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Basha
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Show Low
|
Arcadia
|
Sunnyslope
|
Liberty
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Snowflake
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Higley
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Walden Grove
|
Paradise Valley
|
Queen Creek
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Pima
|
Sabino
|
Mesquite
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Paradise Valley
|
Basha
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
4
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Winslow
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Parker
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Pueblo
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Coolidge
|
Coconino
|
Buena
|
Liberty
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
5
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Gila Ridge
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Coolidge
|
Peoria
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Basha
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
10
|
Santa Cruz
|
Show Low
|
Greenway
|
Buena
|
Liberty
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Campo Verde
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
Coolidge
|
Cactus
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
Valley Christian
|
Greenway
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Ironwood
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
Show Low
|
Sahuaro
|
Paradise Valley
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
ACP
|
Gila Ridge
|
Cactus Shadows
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
NWC
|
Mesquite
|
Agua Fria
|
N/A
Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.
James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
.