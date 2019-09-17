News More News
The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/17/2019)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/17)
Rank School Points

1

Thatcher (2-1)

104

2

Phoenix Christian (2-1)

98

3

Benson (3-0)

84

4

Round Valley (2-1)

66

5

St. Johns (3-1)

60

6

Arizona Lutheran (3-1)

54

7

Trivium Prep (4-0)

45

8

Santa Cruz (3-1)

26

9

Bisbee (3-0)

20

T10

Morenci (2-1)

19

T10

Parker (4-0)

19
Others Receiving Votes: Pima 6, North Pointe 2, Antelope 1, Scottsdale Prep 1
3A Media Composite Rankings (9/17)
Rank School Points

1

ALA- Queen Creek (4-0)

117

2

Benjamin Franklin (4-0)

106

T3

Northwest Christian (2-1)

78

T3

Valley Christian (3-0)

78

5

Yuma Catholic (2-1)

62

6

Blue Ridge (4-0)

54

T7

Sabino (2-1)

50

T7

Snowflake (3-1)

50

9

Coolidge (4-0)

30

10

Show Low (3-1)

23
Others Receiving Votes: ACP 5, Odyssey Institute 3, Pusch Ridge 1
4A Media Composite Rankings (9/17)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (3-1)

120

2

Salpointe (2-0)

108

3

Cactus (3-0)

92

4

Peoria (3-0)

70

5

Sahuaro (4-0)

54

6

Canyon del Oro (4-0)

53

7

Desert Edge (2-2)

44

8

Arcadia (4-0)

40

9

Mesquite (3-1)

31

10

Greenway (3-0)

27
Others receiving votes: Gila Ridge 6, Pueblo 5, Seton Catholic 4, Coconino 4, Walden Grove 1, Tempe 1
5A Media Composite Rankings (9/17)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (2-1)

115

2

Notre Dame Prep (4-0)

109

3

Millennium (3-0)

80

4

Horizon (3-1)

78

5

Casteel (3-1)

65

6

Sunrise Mountain (2-1)

58

7

Campo Verde (4-0)

52

8

Williams Field (2-2)

40

9

Higley (2-2)

24

10

Paradise Valley (3-0)

22
Others receiving votes: Ironwood 6, Sunnyslope 2, McClintock 2, Agua Fria 2, Buena 2
6A Media Composite Rankings (9/17)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (4-0)

110

2

Pinnacle (3-0)

99

3

Perry (3-1)

76

4

Red Mountain (3-1)

67

T5

Hamilton (4-0)

64

T5

Desert Vista (2-1)

64

7

Brophy (4-0)

43

8

Highland (3-1)

34

9

Queen Creek (3-1)

23

10

Basha (4-0)

18
Others receiving votes: Liberty 10, Chaparral, 3
Ralph Amsden's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Trivium Prep

NWC

Peoria

Millennium

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Horizon

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Hamilton

7

Round Valley

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Highland

8

Morenci

Coolidge

Mesquite

Higley

Queen Creek

9

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Brophy

10

Parker

ACP

Pueblo

Paradise Valley

Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Benson

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Millennium

Brophy

4

Round Valley

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

5

Bisbee

Sabino

Arcadia

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

6

Phoenix Christian

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Williams Field

Queen Creek

7

Arizona Lutheran

NWC

Sahuaro

Horizon

Red Mountain

8

Parker

Snowflake

Desert Edge

Higley

Hamilton

9

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Mesquite

Campo Verde

Highland

10

Morenci

ACP

Coconino

Paradise Valley

Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Mesquite

Williams Field

Perry

5

Benson

Sabino

Desert Edge

Horizon

Red Mountain

6

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Millennium

Queen Creek

7

Bisbee

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Casteel

Hamilton

8

St. Johns

Show Low

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Basha

9

North Pointe

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Sunnyslope

Brophy

10

Morenci

Coolidge

Tempe

Higley

Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Valley Christian

Cactus

Millennium

Desert Vista

4

Round Valley

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Perry

5

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

6

Arizona Lutheran

Sabino

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Mesquite

Casteel

Highland

8

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Desert Edge

Paradise Valley

Basha

9

Morenci

Show Low

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Brophy

10

Bisbee

Coolidge

Pueblo

Higley

Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Notre Dame

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Millennium

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

NWC

Cactus

Centennial

Perry

4

Benson

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Horizon

Red Mountain

5

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Hamilton

6

Trivium Prep

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

7

Arizona Lutheran

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Paradise Valley

Basha

8

Pima

Coolidge

Desert Edge

Casteel

Chaparral

9

Bisbee

Snowflake

Coconino

McClintock

Brophy

10

Parker

ACP

Seton Catholic

Williams Field

Queen Creek

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Sabino

Peoria

Paradise Valley

Hamilton

4

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

5

Trivium Prep

NWC

Cactus

Horizon

Perry

6

Morenci

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Casteel

Red Mountain

7

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Queen Creek

8

Round Valley

Coolidge

Seton Catholic

Millennium

Brophy

9

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Ironwood

Basha

10

Antelope

Pusch Ridge

Pueblo

Agua Fria

Desert Vista

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

NWC

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

4

St. Johns

Snowflake

Cactus

Millennium

Perry

5

Parker

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Higley

Red Mountain

6

Round Valley

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Casteel

Desert Vista

7

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Brophy

8

Bisbee

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Williams Field

Highland

9

Arizona Lutheran

Coolidge

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Basha

10

Morenci

Show Low

Arcadia

Sunnyslope

Liberty

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Cactus

Horizon

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

5

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Williams Field

Red Mountain

6

Round Valley

Snowflake

Peoria

Casteel

Hamilton

7

St. Johns

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Highland

8

Morenci

Odyssey Institute

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Greenway

Higley

Liberty

10

Scottsdale Prep

Blue Ridge

Walden Grove

Paradise Valley

Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Richard Smith's 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Valley Christian

Cactus

Horizon

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Sahuaro

Millennium

Hamilton

6

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

7

St. Johns

Show Low

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Highland

8

Pima

Sabino

Mesquite

Campo Verde

Brophy

9

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Higley

Liberty

10

Bisbee

Coolidge

Greenway

Paradise Valley

Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


Jason Skoda 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

St. Johns

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Cactus

Millennium

Perry

4

Benson

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Brophy

5

Round Valley

NWC

Peoria

Horizon

Hamilton

6

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Greenway

Casteel

Red Mountain

7

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

8

Trivium Prep

Winslow

Arcadia

Williams Field

Queen Creek

9

Parker

Yuma Catholic

Pueblo

Higley

Desert Vista

10

Morenci

Coolidge

Coconino

Buena

Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

4

Round Valley

NWC

Cactus

Millennium

Brophy

5

Parker

Snowflake

Gila Ridge

Campo Verde

Perry

6

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Canyon del Oro

Casteel

Red Mountain

7

St. Johns

Coolidge

Peoria

Higley

Desert Vista

8

Bisbee

Sabino

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Basha

9

Morenci

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Williams Field

Highland

10

Santa Cruz

Show Low

Greenway

Buena

Liberty

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 9/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Campo Verde

N/A

2

N/A

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

N/A

3

N/A

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Millennium

N/A

4

N/A

Coolidge

Cactus

Centennial

N/A

5

N/A

Sabino

Peoria

Casteel

N/A

6

N/A

Valley Christian

Greenway

Horizon

N/A

7

N/A

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Ironwood

N/A

8

N/A

Show Low

Sahuaro

Paradise Valley

N/A

9

N/A

ACP

Gila Ridge

Cactus Shadows

N/A

10

N/A

NWC

Mesquite

Agua Fria

N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

No ballot this week

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

