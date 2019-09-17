ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/17) Rank School Points 1 Thatcher (2-1) 104 2 Phoenix Christian (2-1) 98 3 Benson (3-0) 84 4 Round Valley (2-1) 66 5 St. Johns (3-1) 60 6 Arizona Lutheran (3-1) 54 7 Trivium Prep (4-0) 45 8 Santa Cruz (3-1) 26 9 Bisbee (3-0) 20 T10 Morenci (2-1) 19 T10 Parker (4-0) 19

3A Media Composite Rankings (9/17) Rank School Points 1 ALA- Queen Creek (4-0) 117 2 Benjamin Franklin (4-0) 106 T3 Northwest Christian (2-1) 78 T3 Valley Christian (3-0) 78 5 Yuma Catholic (2-1) 62 6 Blue Ridge (4-0) 54 T7 Sabino (2-1) 50 T7 Snowflake (3-1) 50 9 Coolidge (4-0) 30 10 Show Low (3-1) 23

4A Media Composite Rankings (9/17) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (3-1) 120 2 Salpointe (2-0) 108 3 Cactus (3-0) 92 4 Peoria (3-0) 70 5 Sahuaro (4-0) 54 6 Canyon del Oro (4-0) 53 7 Desert Edge (2-2) 44 8 Arcadia (4-0) 40 9 Mesquite (3-1) 31 10 Greenway (3-0) 27

5A Media Composite Rankings (9/17) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (2-1) 115 2 Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 109 3 Millennium (3-0) 80 4 Horizon (3-1) 78 5 Casteel (3-1) 65 6 Sunrise Mountain (2-1) 58 7 Campo Verde (4-0) 52 8 Williams Field (2-2) 40 9 Higley (2-2) 24 10 Paradise Valley (3-0) 22

6A Media Composite Rankings (9/17) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (4-0) 110 2 Pinnacle (3-0) 99 3 Perry (3-1) 76 4 Red Mountain (3-1) 67 T5 Hamilton (4-0) 64 T5 Desert Vista (2-1) 64 7 Brophy (4-0) 43 8 Highland (3-1) 34 9 Queen Creek (3-1) 23 10 Basha (4-0) 18

Ralph Amsden's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Benjamin Franklin Cactus Casteel Desert Vista 4 Trivium Prep NWC Peoria Millennium Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Horizon Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Blue Ridge

Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Hamilton 7 Round Valley Sabino Canyon del Oro Williams Field Highland 8 Morenci Coolidge Mesquite Higley Queen Creek 9 Santa Cruz Snowflake Arcadia Campo Verde Brophy 10 Parker ACP Pueblo Paradise Valley Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Benson Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Cactus Millennium Brophy 4 Round Valley Yuma Catholic Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 5 Bisbee Sabino Arcadia Sunrise Mountain Perry 6 Phoenix Christian Blue Ridge Greenway Williams Field Queen Creek 7 Arizona Lutheran NWC Sahuaro Horizon Red Mountain 8 Parker Snowflake Desert Edge Higley Hamilton 9 Santa Cruz Coolidge Mesquite Campo Verde Highland 10 Morenci ACP Coconino Paradise Valley Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Cactus Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Mesquite Williams Field Perry 5 Benson Sabino Desert Edge Horizon Red Mountain 6 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Arcadia Millennium Queen Creek 7 Bisbee Snowflake Canyon del Oro Casteel Hamilton 8 St. Johns Show Low Sahuaro Campo Verde Basha 9 North Pointe Blue Ridge Greenway Sunnyslope Brophy 10 Morenci Coolidge Tempe Higley Liberty

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Valley Christian Cactus Millennium Desert Vista 4 Round Valley NWC Canyon del Oro Horizon Perry 5 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Peoria Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 6 Arizona Lutheran Sabino Sahuaro Williams Field Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Mesquite Casteel Highland 8 Santa Cruz Snowflake Desert Edge Paradise Valley Basha 9 Morenci Show Low Arcadia Campo Verde Brophy 10 Bisbee Coolidge Pueblo Higley Queen Creek

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Notre Dame Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Millennium Pinnacle 3 St. Johns NWC Cactus Centennial Perry 4 Benson Yuma Catholic Peoria Horizon Red Mountain 5 Round Valley Valley Christian Arcadia Campo Verde Hamilton 6 Trivium Prep Show Low Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 7 Arizona Lutheran Blue Ridge Greenway Paradise Valley Basha 8 Pima Coolidge Desert Edge Casteel Chaparral 9 Bisbee Snowflake Coconino McClintock Brophy 10 Parker ACP Seton Catholic Williams Field Queen Creek

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Sabino Peoria Paradise Valley Hamilton 4 Benson Benjamin Franklin Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Highland 5 Trivium Prep NWC Cactus Horizon Perry 6 Morenci Snowflake Sahuaro Casteel Red Mountain 7 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Campo Verde Queen Creek 8 Round Valley Coolidge Seton Catholic Millennium Brophy 9 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Arcadia Ironwood Basha 10 Antelope Pusch Ridge Pueblo Agua Fria Desert Vista

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson NWC Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 4 St. Johns Snowflake Cactus Millennium Perry 5 Parker Blue Ridge Peoria Higley Red Mountain 6 Round Valley Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Casteel Desert Vista 7 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Brophy 8 Bisbee Valley Christian Mesquite Williams Field Highland 9 Arizona Lutheran Coolidge Greenway Sunrise Mountain Basha 10 Morenci Show Low Arcadia Sunnyslope Liberty

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Benson Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian NWC Cactus Horizon Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Perry 5 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Mesquite Williams Field Red Mountain 6 Round Valley Snowflake Peoria Casteel Hamilton 7 St. Johns Show Low Canyon del Oro Millennium Highland 8 Morenci Odyssey Institute Arcadia Campo Verde Brophy 9 Santa Cruz Coolidge Greenway Higley Liberty 10 Scottsdale Prep Blue Ridge Walden Grove Paradise Valley Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Richard Smith's 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 4 Benson Valley Christian Cactus

Horizon Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Sahuaro Millennium Hamilton 6 Santa Cruz Snowflake Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 7 St. Johns Show Low Desert Edge Williams Field Highland 8 Pima Sabino Mesquite Campo Verde Brophy 9 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Arcadia Higley Liberty 10 Bisbee Coolidge Greenway Paradise Valley Basha

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



Jason Skoda 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 St. Johns Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Cactus Millennium Perry 4 Benson Blue Ridge Sahuaro Campo Verde Brophy 5 Round Valley NWC Peoria Horizon Hamilton 6 Santa Cruz Sabino Greenway Casteel Red Mountain 7 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Highland 8 Trivium Prep Winslow Arcadia Williams Field Queen Creek 9 Parker Yuma Catholic Pueblo Higley Desert Vista 10 Morenci Coolidge Coconino Buena Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Blue Ridge Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 4 Round Valley NWC Cactus Millennium Brophy 5 Parker Snowflake Gila Ridge Campo Verde Perry 6 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Canyon del Oro Casteel Red Mountain 7 St. Johns Coolidge Peoria Higley Desert Vista 8 Bisbee Sabino Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Basha 9 Morenci Valley Christian Mesquite Williams Field Highland 10 Santa Cruz Show Low Greenway Buena Liberty

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 9/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Campo Verde N/A 2 N/A ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame N/A 3 N/A Blue Ridge Arcadia Millennium N/A 4 N/A Coolidge Cactus Centennial N/A 5 N/A Sabino Peoria Casteel N/A 6 N/A Valley Christian Greenway Horizon N/A 7 N/A Snowflake Canyon del Oro Ironwood N/A 8 N/A Show Low Sahuaro Paradise Valley N/A 9 N/A ACP Gila Ridge Cactus Shadows N/A 10 N/A NWC Mesquite Agua Fria N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.