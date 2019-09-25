The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/25/19)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Thatcher (3-1)
|
115
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian (3-1)
|
107
|
3
|
Round Valley (2-1)
|
77
|
4
|
Benson (3-1)
|
76
|
5
|
St. Johns (3-1)
|
64
|
6
|
Trivium Prep (5-0)
|
59
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran (4-1)
|
58
|
8
|
Santa Cruz (4-1)
|
37
|
9
|
Bisbee (4-0)
|
31
|
10
|
Parker (5-0)
|
29
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
ALA- Queen Creek (5-0)
|
119
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin (5-0)
|
105
|
3
|
Valley Christian (4-0)
|
88
|
4
|
Northwest Christian (3-1)
|
86
|
5
|
Sabino (3-1)
|
72
|
6
|
Snowflake (4-1)
|
63
|
7
|
Blue Ridge (4-1)
|
34
|
8
|
Yuma Catholic (2-2)
|
33
|
9
|
Coolidge (4-1)
|
24
|
10
|
Arizona College Prep (4-1)
|
13
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (4-1)
|
130
|
2
|
Salpointe (3-0)
|
117
|
3
|
Peoria (4-0)
|
78
|
4
|
Canyon del Oro (5-0)
|
69
|
5
|
Sahuaro (5-0)
|
68
|
6
|
Cactus (3-1)
|
67
|
7
|
Desert Edge (3-2)
|
53
|
8
|
Arcadia (5-0)
|
46
|
9
|
Mesquite (4-1)
|
29
|
10
|
Greenway (4-0)
|
27
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (3-1)
|
128
|
2
|
Notre Dame Prep (5-0)
|
116
|
3
|
Horizon (4-1)
|
93
|
4
|
Casteel (4-1)
|
85
|
5
|
Campo Verde (5-0)
|
78
|
6
|
Higley (3-2)
|
53
|
7
|
Williams Field (3-2)
|
51
|
8
|
Millennium (3-1)
|
43
|
9
|
Paradise Valley (4-0)
|
32
|
10
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-2)
|
10
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (4-0)
|
120
|
2
|
Pinnacle (3-1)
|
106
|
3
|
Hamilton (5-0)
|
79
|
4
|
Desert Vista (3-1)
|
70
|
5
|
Red Mountain (4-1)
|
63
|
6
|
Perry (3-2)
|
53
|
7
|
Highland (4-1)
|
52
|
8
|
Brophy (5-0)
|
50
|
9
|
Queen Creek (4-1)
|
32
|
10
|
Liberty (4-1)
|
28
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Trivium Prep
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Perry
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Paradise Valley
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
ACP
|
Pueblo
|
Gilbert
|
Liberty
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Bisbee
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Greenway
|
Horizon
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Parker
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Paradise Valley
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
Coolidge
|
Coconino
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cesar Chavez
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Sabino
|
Mesquite
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Perry
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Sahuaro
|
Gilbert
|
Basha
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Coolidge
|
Coconino
|
Sunnyslope
|
Highland
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Sabino
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Mesquite
|
Paradise Valley
|
Perry
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Pueblo
|
Gilbert
|
Liberty
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Campo Verde
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Cactus
|
Paradise Valley
|
Brophy
|
7
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Coconino
|
Sunnyslope
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Santa Cruz
|
Show Low
|
Prescott
|
Higley
|
Highland
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Paradise Valley
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Highland
|
5
|
Benson
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Coolidge
|
Seton Catholic
|
Ironwood
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Desert Edge
|
Agua Fria
|
Perry
|
9
|
Parker
|
ACP
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Pueblo
|
Gilbert
|
Basha
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
5
|
Parker
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Liberty
|
7
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Mesquite
|
Sunnyslope
|
Red Mountain
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Paradise Valley
|
Queen Creek
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Horizon
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Peoria
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Arcadia
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Paradise Valley
|
Perry
|
10
|
Morenci
|
Blue Ridge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Perry
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
8
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Paradise Valley
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Parker
|
Show Low
|
Greenway
|
GIlbert
|
Queen Creek
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
4
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
Brophy
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Cactus
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Greenway
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Winslow
|
Arcadia
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Pueblo
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
Paradise Valley
|
Liberty
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Parker
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Pinnacle
|
5
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Gila Ridge
|
Higley
|
Liberty
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Sunnyslope
|
Perry
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Greenway
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Safford
|
Pueblo
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Basha
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Saguaro
|
Campo Verde
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Arcadia
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Greenway
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Sahuaro
|
Ironwood
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Pueblo
|
Paradise Valley
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Coconino
|
Williams Field
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Gila Ridge
|
Agua Fria
|
N/A
Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue RIdge
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Arcadia
|
Millennium
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Paradise Valley
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
ACP
|
Seton Catholic
|
Maricopa
|
Basha
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
No ballot this week
James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.
Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.
.