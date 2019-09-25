ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/25) Rank School Points 1 Thatcher (3-1) 115 2 Phoenix Christian (3-1) 107 3 Round Valley (2-1) 77 4 Benson (3-1) 76 5 St. Johns (3-1) 64 6 Trivium Prep (5-0) 59 7 Arizona Lutheran (4-1) 58 8 Santa Cruz (4-1) 37 9 Bisbee (4-0) 31 10 Parker (5-0) 29

3A Media Composite Rankings (9/25) Rank School Points 1 ALA- Queen Creek (5-0) 119 2 Benjamin Franklin (5-0) 105 3 Valley Christian (4-0) 88 4 Northwest Christian (3-1) 86 5 Sabino (3-1) 72 6 Snowflake (4-1) 63 7 Blue Ridge (4-1) 34 8 Yuma Catholic (2-2) 33 9 Coolidge (4-1) 24 10 Arizona College Prep (4-1) 13

4A Media Composite Rankings (9/25) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (4-1) 130 2 Salpointe (3-0) 117 3 Peoria (4-0) 78 4 Canyon del Oro (5-0) 69 5 Sahuaro (5-0) 68 6 Cactus (3-1) 67 7 Desert Edge (3-2) 53 8 Arcadia (5-0) 46 9 Mesquite (4-1) 29 10 Greenway (4-0) 27

5A Media Composite Rankings (9/25) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (3-1) 128 2 Notre Dame Prep (5-0) 116 3 Horizon (4-1) 93 4 Casteel (4-1) 85 5 Campo Verde (5-0) 78 6 Higley (3-2) 53 7 Williams Field (3-2) 51 8 Millennium (3-1) 43 9 Paradise Valley (4-0) 32 10 Sunrise Mountain (2-2) 10

6A Media Composite Rankings (9/25) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (4-0) 120 2 Pinnacle (3-1) 106 3 Hamilton (5-0) 79 4 Desert Vista (3-1) 70 5 Red Mountain (4-1) 63 6 Perry (3-2) 53 7 Highland (4-1) 52 8 Brophy (5-0) 50 9 Queen Creek (4-1) 32 10 Liberty (4-1) 28

Ralph Amsden's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Valley Christian Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 4 Trivium Prep NWC Desert Edge Horizon Perry 5 Arizona Lutheran Sabino Cactus Higley Red Mountain 6 St. Johns Snowflake Sahuaro Campo Verde Hamilton 7 Round Valley Yuma Catholic Canyon del Oro Millennium Highland 8 Santa Cruz Coolidge Mesquite Williams Field Queen Creek 9 Parker Blue Ridge Arcadia Paradise Valley Brophy 10 Bisbee ACP Pueblo Gilbert Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Bisbee Benjamin Franklin Peoria Casteel Brophy 4 Round Valley Sabino Arcadia Williams Field Desert Vista 5 Phoenix Christian NWC Greenway Horizon Queen Creek 6 Benson Snowflake Sahuaro Higley Red Mountain 7 Parker Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Campo Verde Hamilton 8 Arizona Lutheran ACP Cactus Millennium Highland 9 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Mesquite Paradise Valley Liberty 10 Veritas Prep Coolidge Coconino Sunrise Mountain Cesar Chavez

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Cactus Williams Field Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Sabino Mesquite Horizon Red Mountain 5 Benson Valley Christian Desert Edge Casteel Perry 6 Trivium Prep Snowflake Arcadia Campo Verde Queen Creek 7 Bisbee Show Low Canyon del Oro Higley Hamilton 8 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Sahuaro Gilbert Basha 9 North Pointe Blue Ridge Greenway Sunrise Mountain Liberty 10 Morenci Coolidge Coconino Sunnyslope Highland

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley Valley Christian Canyon del Oro Horizon Desert Vista 4 St. Johns NWC Peoria Casteel Hamilton 5 Arizona Lutheran Sabino Sahuaro Campo Verde Red Mountain 6 Benson Snowflake Cactus Higley Highland 7 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Mesquite Paradise Valley Perry 8 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Desert Edge Millennium Brophy 9 Bisbee Safford Arcadia Williams Field Queen Creek 10 Parker Coolidge Pueblo Gilbert Liberty

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Notre Dame Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Centennial Pinnacle 3 St. Johns NWC Peoria Campo Verde Red Mountain 4 Round Valley Valley Christian Arcadia Horizon Hamilton 5 Trivium Prep Snowflake Canyon del Oro Millennium Perry 6 Arizona Lutheran ACP Cactus Paradise Valley Brophy 7 Benson Sabino Greenway Casteel Desert Vista 8 Bisbee Odyssey Institute Desert Edge Williams Field Queen Creek 9 Parker Blue Ridge Coconino Sunnyslope Liberty 10 Santa Cruz Show Low Prescott Higley Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 St. Johns ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Thatcher Sabino Canyon del Oro Paradise Valley Hamilton 4 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Sahuaro Horizon Highland 5 Benson NWC Peoria Casteel Red Mountain 6 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Cactus Campo Verde Queen Creek 7 Round Valley Coolidge Seton Catholic Ironwood Brophy 8 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Desert Edge Agua Fria Perry 9 Parker ACP Arcadia Higley Desert Vista 10 Bisbee Odyssey Institute Pueblo Gilbert Basha

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 St. Johns NWC Sahuaro Horizon Hamilton 4 Round Valley Snowflake Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Highland 5 Parker Sabino Desert Edge Higley Brophy 6 Benson Valley Christian Cactus Millennium Liberty 7 Santa Cruz Coolidge Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 8 Bisbee Blue Ridge Arcadia Williams Field Perry 9 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Mesquite Sunnyslope Red Mountain 10 Arizona Lutheran Safford Gila Ridge Paradise Valley Queen Creek

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Benson Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian NWC Cactus Horizon Desert Vista 4 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Desert Edge Williams Field Red Mountain 5 Trivium Prep Snowflake Mesquite Casteel Hamilton 6 Round Valley Yuma Catholic Peoria Higley Highland 7 St. Johns Sabino Canyon del Oro Millennium Brophy 8 Santa Cruz Odyssey Institute Arcadia Campo Verde Liberty 9 Parker Coolidge Greenway Paradise Valley Perry 10 Morenci Blue Ridge Gila Ridge Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Richard Smith's 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 4 Benson Valley Christian Sahuaro

Horizon Hamilton 5 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Cactus Higley Perry 6 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Williams Field Red Mountain 7 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Campo Verde Highland 8 Bisbee Safford Mesquite Millennium Brophy 9 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Arcadia Paradise Valley Liberty 10 Parker Show Low Greenway GIlbert Queen Creek

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



Jason Skoda 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 St. Johns Valley Christian Sahuaro Campo Verde Perry 4 Benson Sabino Canyon del Oro Horizon Brophy 5 Round Valley NWC Cactus Casteel Hamilton 6 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Peoria Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 7 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Greenway Williams Field Highland 8 Trivium Prep Winslow Arcadia Higley Queen Creek 9 Parker Coolidge Pueblo Millennium Desert Vista 10 Bisbee ACP Coconino Paradise Valley Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Hamilton 3 Round Valley Sabino Sahuaro Horizon Brophy 4 Parker NWC Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Pinnacle 5 Benson Snowflake Gila Ridge Higley Liberty 6 Santa Cruz Valley Christian Desert Edge Casteel Highland 7 Bisbee Coolidge Cactus Millennium Desert Vista 8 St. Johns Blue Ridge Peoria Sunnyslope Perry 9 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Greenway Williams Field Red Mountain 10 Arizona Lutheran Safford Pueblo Sunrise Mountain Basha

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A N/A Saguaro Campo Verde N/A 2 N/A N/A Salpointe Centennial N/A 3 N/A N/A Peoria Casteel N/A 4 N/A N/A Arcadia Notre Dame N/A 5 N/A N/A Greenway Millennium N/A 6 N/A N/A Canyon del Oro Horizon N/A 7 N/A N/A Sahuaro Ironwood N/A 8 N/A N/A Pueblo Paradise Valley N/A 9 N/A N/A Coconino Williams Field N/A 10 N/A N/A Gila Ridge Agua Fria N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

Zach Alvira 9/25 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Valley Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Benson Benjamin Franklin Peoria Horizon Hamilton 4 Arizona Lutheran NWC Sahuaro Casteel Desert Vista 5 Trivium Prep Blue RIdge Cactus Campo Verde Highland 6 Round Valley Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Williams Field Perry 7 St. Johns Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Red Mountain 8 Santa Cruz Snowflake Arcadia Millennium Liberty 9 Morenci Coolidge Mesquite Paradise Valley Queen Creek 10 Bisbee ACP Seton Catholic Maricopa Basha

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

No ballot this week

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.