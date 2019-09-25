News More News
The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (9/25/19)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (9/25)
Rank School Points

1

Thatcher (3-1)

115

2

Phoenix Christian (3-1)

107

3

Round Valley (2-1)

77

4

Benson (3-1)

76

5

St. Johns (3-1)

64

6

Trivium Prep (5-0)

59

7

Arizona Lutheran (4-1)

58

8

Santa Cruz (4-1)

37

9

Bisbee (4-0)

31

10

Parker (5-0)

29
Others Receiving Votes: Morenci 4, North Pointe 2, Veritas Prep 1
3A Media Composite Rankings (9/25)
Rank School Points

1

ALA- Queen Creek (5-0)

119

2

Benjamin Franklin (5-0)

105

3

Valley Christian (4-0)

88

4

Northwest Christian (3-1)

86

5

Sabino (3-1)

72

6

Snowflake (4-1)

63

7

Blue Ridge (4-1)

34

8

Yuma Catholic (2-2)

33

9

Coolidge (4-1)

24

10

Arizona College Prep (4-1)

13
Others Receiving Votes: ACP 13, Safford 7, Odyssey Institute 7, Show Low 6
4A Media Composite Rankings (9/25)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (4-1)

130

2

Salpointe (3-0)

117

3

Peoria (4-0)

78

4

Canyon del Oro (5-0)

69

5

Sahuaro (5-0)

68

6

Cactus (3-1)

67

7

Desert Edge (3-2)

53

8

Arcadia (5-0)

46

9

Mesquite (4-1)

29

10

Greenway (4-0)

27
Others receiving votes: Gila Ridge 9, Pueblo 9, Coconino 7, Seton Catholic 5
5A Media Composite Rankings (9/25)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (3-1)

128

2

Notre Dame Prep (5-0)

116

3

Horizon (4-1)

93

4

Casteel (4-1)

85

5

Campo Verde (5-0)

78

6

Higley (3-2)

53

7

Williams Field (3-2)

51

8

Millennium (3-1)

43

9

Paradise Valley (4-0)

32

10

Sunrise Mountain (2-2)

10
Others receiving votes: Ironwood 8, Sunnyslope 8, Gilbert 7, Agua Fria 4, Maricopa 1
6A Media Composite Rankings (9/25)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (4-0)

120

2

Pinnacle (3-1)

106

3

Hamilton (5-0)

79

4

Desert Vista (3-1)

70

5

Red Mountain (4-1)

63

6

Perry (3-2)

53

7

Highland (4-1)

52

8

Brophy (5-0)

50

9

Queen Creek (4-1)

32

10

Liberty (4-1)

28
Others receiving votes: Basha 6, Cesar Chavez 1
Ralph Amsden's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Valley Christian

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Trivium Prep

NWC

Desert Edge

Horizon

Perry

5

Arizona Lutheran

Sabino

Cactus

Higley

Red Mountain

6

St. Johns

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Hamilton

7

Round Valley

Yuma Catholic

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Highland

8

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Mesquite

Williams Field

Queen Creek

9

Parker

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Paradise Valley

Brophy

10

Bisbee

ACP

Pueblo

Gilbert

Liberty

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Bisbee

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Casteel

Brophy

4

Round Valley

Sabino

Arcadia

Williams Field

Desert Vista

5

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Greenway

Horizon

Queen Creek

6

Benson

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Higley

Red Mountain

7

Parker

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Hamilton

8

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Cactus

Millennium

Highland

9

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Mesquite

Paradise Valley

Liberty

10

Veritas Prep

Coolidge

Coconino

Sunrise Mountain

Cesar Chavez

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Cactus

Williams Field

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Sabino

Mesquite

Horizon

Red Mountain

5

Benson

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Casteel

Perry

6

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Queen Creek

7

Bisbee

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Hamilton

8

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Sahuaro

Gilbert

Basha

9

North Pointe

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Liberty

10

Morenci

Coolidge

Coconino

Sunnyslope

Highland

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Desert Vista

4

St. Johns

NWC

Peoria

Casteel

Hamilton

5

Arizona Lutheran

Sabino

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Red Mountain

6

Benson

Snowflake

Cactus

Higley

Highland

7

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Mesquite

Paradise Valley

Perry

8

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Desert Edge

Millennium

Brophy

9

Bisbee

Safford

Arcadia

Williams Field

Queen Creek

10

Parker

Coolidge

Pueblo

Gilbert

Liberty

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Notre Dame

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Centennial

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

NWC

Peoria

Campo Verde

Red Mountain

4

Round Valley

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Horizon

Hamilton

5

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Perry

6

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Cactus

Paradise Valley

Brophy

7

Benson

Sabino

Greenway

Casteel

Desert Vista

8

Bisbee

Odyssey Institute

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Queen Creek

9

Parker

Blue Ridge

Coconino

Sunnyslope

Liberty

10

Santa Cruz

Show Low

Prescott

Higley

Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Paradise Valley

Hamilton

4

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Sahuaro

Horizon

Highland

5

Benson

NWC

Peoria

Casteel

Red Mountain

6

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Cactus

Campo Verde

Queen Creek

7

Round Valley

Coolidge

Seton Catholic

Ironwood

Brophy

8

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Desert Edge

Agua Fria

Perry

9

Parker

ACP

Arcadia

Higley

Desert Vista

10

Bisbee

Odyssey Institute

Pueblo

Gilbert

Basha

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

NWC

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

4

Round Valley

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Highland

5

Parker

Sabino

Desert Edge

Higley

Brophy

6

Benson

Valley Christian

Cactus

Millennium

Liberty

7

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

8

Bisbee

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Williams Field

Perry

9

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Mesquite

Sunnyslope

Red Mountain

10

Arizona Lutheran

Safford

Gila Ridge

Paradise Valley

Queen Creek

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Cactus

Horizon

Desert Vista

4

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Red Mountain

5

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Mesquite

Casteel

Hamilton

6

Round Valley

Yuma Catholic

Peoria

Higley

Highland

7

St. Johns

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Brophy

8

Santa Cruz

Odyssey Institute

Arcadia

Campo Verde

Liberty

9

Parker

Coolidge

Greenway

Paradise Valley

Perry

10

Morenci

Blue Ridge

Gila Ridge

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Richard Smith's 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Valley Christian

Sahuaro

Horizon

Hamilton

5

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Cactus

Higley

Perry

6

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Red Mountain

7

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Highland

8

Bisbee

Safford

Mesquite

Millennium

Brophy

9

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Arcadia

Paradise Valley

Liberty

10

Parker

Show Low

Greenway

GIlbert

Queen Creek

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


Jason Skoda 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Perry

4

Benson

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

Brophy

5

Round Valley

NWC

Cactus

Casteel

Hamilton

6

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

7

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Greenway

Williams Field

Highland

8

Trivium Prep

Winslow

Arcadia

Higley

Queen Creek

9

Parker

Coolidge

Pueblo

Millennium

Desert Vista

10

Bisbee

ACP

Coconino

Paradise Valley

Liberty

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Hamilton

3

Round Valley

Sabino

Sahuaro

Horizon

Brophy

4

Parker

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Pinnacle

5

Benson

Snowflake

Gila Ridge

Higley

Liberty

6

Santa Cruz

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Casteel

Highland

7

Bisbee

Coolidge

Cactus

Millennium

Desert Vista

8

St. Johns

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Sunnyslope

Perry

9

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Greenway

Williams Field

Red Mountain

10

Arizona Lutheran

Safford

Pueblo

Sunrise Mountain

Basha

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

N/A

Saguaro

Campo Verde

N/A

2

N/A

N/A

Salpointe

Centennial

N/A

3

N/A

N/A

Peoria

Casteel

N/A

4

N/A

N/A

Arcadia

Notre Dame

N/A

5

N/A

N/A

Greenway

Millennium

N/A

6

N/A

N/A

Canyon del Oro

Horizon

N/A

7

N/A

N/A

Sahuaro

Ironwood

N/A

8

N/A

N/A

Pueblo

Paradise Valley

N/A

9

N/A

N/A

Coconino

Williams Field

N/A

10

N/A

N/A

Gila Ridge

Agua Fria

N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

Zach Alvira 9/25 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Valley Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Horizon

Hamilton

4

Arizona Lutheran

NWC

Sahuaro

Casteel

Desert Vista

5

Trivium Prep

Blue RIdge

Cactus

Campo Verde

Highland

6

Round Valley

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Perry

7

St. Johns

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Red Mountain

8

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Arcadia

Millennium

Liberty

9

Morenci

Coolidge

Mesquite

Paradise Valley

Queen Creek

10

Bisbee

ACP

Seton Catholic

Maricopa

Basha

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

No ballot this week

James Mello is an Arizona native (Gilbert Tiger alum), and has been the producer/co-host of the AZ Preps 365 radio show for the past 6 years.

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

