{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 10:06:33 -0500') }} football

The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (10/17/19)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (10/17)
Rank School Points

1

Phoenix Christian (7-1)

89

2

Round Valley (5-2)

73

3

Thatcher (5-2)

69

4

Trivium Prep (7-0)

65

5

Santa Cruz (6-2)

57

6

Benson (5-2)

39

7

St. Johns (5-2)

33

8

Arizona Lutheran (6-2)

25

9

Parker (7-1)

22

10

Bisbee (6-1)

20
Others Receiving Votes: Red Mesa 6, Veritas Prep 5,
3A Media Composite Rankings (10/17)
Rank School Points

1

ALA- Queen Creek (7-0)

99

2

Benjamin Franklin (7-0)

91

3

Northwest Christian (6-1)

88

4

Sabino (5-2)

67

5

Coolidge (7-1)

46

6

Valley Christian (5-2)

33

7

Snowflake (5-2)

32

8

Blue Ridge (6-2)

25

9

Arizona College Prep (6-1)

23

T10

Safford (5-2)

18

T10

Yuma Catholic (4-3)

18
Others Receiving Votes: Payson 15, Odyssey Institute 1
4A Media Composite Rankings (10/17)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (6-1)

109

2

Salpointe (6-0)

100

3

Canyon del Oro (7-0)

67

4

Desert Edge (4-3)

62

5

Cactus (5-2)

45

6

Peoria (6-1)

43

7

Sahuaro (6-2)

33

8

Coconino (7-0)

24

9

Gila Ridge (7-0)

23

10

Greenway (6-1)

21
Others receiving votes: Marcos de Niza 15, Walden Grove 8, Mesquite 8, Seton Catholic 3, Apache Junction 1
5A Media Composite Rankings (10/17)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (6-1)

110

2

Horizon (6-1)

99

3

Notre Dame Prep (7-1)

80

4

Campo Verde (7 -0)

70

5

Higley (5-2)

67

6

Williams Field (5-2)

63

7

Sunrise Mountain (5-2)

35

8

Millennium (5-2)

31

9

Casteel (4-3)

13

T10

Ironwood (5-2)

9

T10

Cienega (5-2)

9
Others receiving votes: Sunnyslope 7, Agua Fria 5, Ironwood Ridge 4, Buena 3
6A Media Composite Rankings (10/17)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (7-0)

100

2

Pinnacle (6-1)

89

3

Red Mountain (6-1)

70

4

Brophy (7-1)

61

5

Hamilton (7-1)

51

6

Highland (5-2)

47

7

Queen Creek (6-1)

44

8

Desert Vista (5-2)

36

9

Perry (4-3)

18

10

Chaparral (5-2)

18
Others receiving votes: Cesar Chavez 10, Liberty 9
Ralph Amsden's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Queen Creek

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Red Mountain

5

Trivium Prep

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Higley

Brophy

6

Benson

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Peoria

Millennium

Highland

8

St. Johns

ACP

Coconino

Casteel

Perry

9

Parker

Coolidge

Greenway

Sunnyslope

Chaparral

10

Bisbee

Payson

Marcos de Niza

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Trivium Prep

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

NWC

Coconino

Williams Field

Brophy

4

Bisbee

ACP

Desert Edge

Higley

Queen Creek

5

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Peoria

Campo Verde

Red Mountain

6

Red Mesa

Valley Christian

Greenway

Notre Dame

Highland

7

Parker

Coolidge

Canyon Del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

8

Veritas Prep

Yuma Catholic

Gila Ridge

Agua Fria

Cesar Chavez

9

Benson

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Ironwood

Hamilton

10

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Apache Junction

Millennium

Chaparral

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Richard Smith's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA-QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Highland

5

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Cactus

Higley

Brophy

6

Benson

Snowflake

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

7

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Hamilton

8

Parker

Coolidge

Mesquite

Millennium

Desert Vista

9

Arizona Lutheran

Safford

Gila Ridge

Casteel

Queen Creek

10

Bisbee

Blue Ridge

Coconino

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


Chris Eaton's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

St. Johns

Sabino

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Brophy

5

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Mesquite

Higley

Hamilton

6

Trivium Prep

Safford

Cactus

Williams Field

Highland

7

Bisbee

Payson

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

8

Parker

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Casteel

Perry

9

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Marcos de Niza

Millennium

Desert Vista

10

Veritas Prep

Valley Christian

Coconino

Ironwood Ridge

Cesar Chavez

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Peoria

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Thatcher

ACP

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Desert Vista

5

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Cactus

Williams Field

Queen Creek

6

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Coconino

Sunrise Mountain

Brophy

7

Arizona Lutheran

Coolidge

Greenway

Higley

Hamilton

8

Benson

Safford

Gila Ridge

Casteel

Chaparral

9

Bisbee

Payson

Sahuaro

Sunnyslope

Cesar Chavez

10

Parker

Odyssey Institute

Seton Catholic

Millennium

Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Brophy

4

Benson

NWC

Sahuaro

Higley

Hamilton

5

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Chaparral

6

Thatcher

ACP

Cactus

Ironwood

Red Mountain

7

Arizona Lutheran

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Cienega

Queen Creek

8

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Marcos de Niza

Sunrise Mountain

Cesar Chavez

9

Parker

Payson

Seton Catholic

Campo Verde

Desert Vista

10

Bisbee

Snowflake

Coconino

Buena

Highland

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Highland

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Peoria

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

5

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Campo Verde

Hamilton

6

St. Johns

Snowflake

Desert Edge

Millennium

Desert Vista

7

Benson

Safford

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Brophy

8

Parker

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

9

Bisbee

Coolidge

Gila Ridge

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

10

Arizona Lutheran

Yuma Catholic

Coconino

Sunnyslope

Chaparral

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Benson

Sabino

Peoria

Williams Field

Desert Vista

5

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Desert Edge

Higley

Brophy

6

Thatcher

Snowflake

Cactus

Campo Verde

Hamilton

7

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Gila Ridge

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

8

Parker

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Millennium

Liberty

9

St. Johns

ACP

Walden Grove

Agua Fria

Queen Creek

10

Red Mesa

Payson

Sahuaro

Buena

Perry

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Jason Skoda 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

N/A

N/A

Centennial

Chandler

2

N/A

N/A

N/A

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

N/A

N/A

N/A

Campo Verde

Highland

4

N/A

N/A

N/A

Williams Field

Red Mountain

5

N/A

N/A

N/A

Higley

Queen Creek

6

N/A

N/A

N/A

Notre Dame

Perry

7

N/A

N/A

N/A

Millennium

Brophy

8

N/A

N/A

N/A

Cienega

Hamilton

9

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ironwood

Desert Vista

10

N/A

N/A

N/A

Buena

Cesar Chavez

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Thatcher

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Hamilton

3

Round Valley

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Desert Edge

Campo Verde

Brophy

5

Benson

Snowflake

Gila Ridge

Higley

Red Mountain

6

Trivium Prep

Coolidge

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Chaparral

7

Parker

Yuma Catholic

Cactus

Millennium

Highland

8

St. Johns

ALA-GN

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Liberty

9

Bisbee

Safford

Marcos De Niza

Sunnyslope

Queen Creek

10

Veritas Prep

Valley Christian

Walden Grove

Casteel

Perry

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 10/17 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

N/A

2

N/A

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Horizon

N/A

3

N/A

Coolidge

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

N/A

4

N/A

NWC

Marcos De Niza

Notre Dame

N/A

5

N/A

Sabino

Greenway

Williams Field

N/A

6

N/A

Payson

Walden Grove

Higley

N/A

7

N/A

Snowflake

Coconino

Millennium

N/A

8

N/A

ACP

Gila Ridge

Sunrise Mountain

N/A

9

N/A

Safford

Desert Edge

Cienega

N/A

10

N/A

Blue Ridge

Sahuaro

Casteel

N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

No ballot this week

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

.

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

