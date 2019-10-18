ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (10/17) Rank School Points 1 Phoenix Christian (7-1) 89 2 Round Valley (5-2) 73 3 Thatcher (5-2) 69 4 Trivium Prep (7-0) 65 5 Santa Cruz (6-2) 57 6 Benson (5-2) 39 7 St. Johns (5-2) 33 8 Arizona Lutheran (6-2) 25 9 Parker (7-1) 22 10 Bisbee (6-1) 20

3A Media Composite Rankings (10/17) Rank School Points 1 ALA- Queen Creek (7-0) 99 2 Benjamin Franklin (7-0) 91 3 Northwest Christian (6-1) 88 4 Sabino (5-2) 67 5 Coolidge (7-1) 46 6 Valley Christian (5-2) 33 7 Snowflake (5-2) 32 8 Blue Ridge (6-2) 25 9 Arizona College Prep (6-1) 23 T10 Safford (5-2) 18 T10 Yuma Catholic (4-3) 18

4A Media Composite Rankings (10/17) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (6-1) 109 2 Salpointe (6-0) 100 3 Canyon del Oro (7-0) 67 4 Desert Edge (4-3) 62 5 Cactus (5-2) 45 6 Peoria (6-1) 43 7 Sahuaro (6-2) 33 8 Coconino (7-0) 24 9 Gila Ridge (7-0) 23 10 Greenway (6-1) 21

5A Media Composite Rankings (10/17) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (6-1) 110 2 Horizon (6-1) 99 3 Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 80 4 Campo Verde (7 -0) 70 5 Higley (5-2) 67 6 Williams Field (5-2) 63 7 Sunrise Mountain (5-2) 35 8 Millennium (5-2) 31 9 Casteel (4-3) 13 T10 Ironwood (5-2) 9 T10 Cienega (5-2) 9

6A Media Composite Rankings (10/17) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (7-0) 100 2 Pinnacle (6-1) 89 3 Red Mountain (6-1) 70 4 Brophy (7-1) 61 5 Hamilton (7-1) 51 6 Highland (5-2) 47 7 Queen Creek (6-1) 44 8 Desert Vista (5-2) 36 9 Perry (4-3) 18 10 Chaparral (5-2) 18

Ralph Amsden's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Queen Creek 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Desert Edge Campo Verde Red Mountain 5 Trivium Prep Yuma Catholic Cactus Higley Brophy 6 Benson Blue Ridge Sahuaro Williams Field Hamilton 7 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Peoria Millennium Highland 8 St. Johns ACP Coconino Casteel Perry 9 Parker Coolidge Greenway Sunnyslope Chaparral 10 Bisbee Payson Marcos de Niza Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Trivium Prep ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Thatcher NWC Coconino Williams Field Brophy 4 Bisbee ACP Desert Edge Higley Queen Creek 5 Santa Cruz Sabino Peoria Campo Verde Red Mountain 6 Red Mesa Valley Christian Greenway Notre Dame Highland 7 Parker Coolidge Canyon Del Oro Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 8 Veritas Prep Yuma Catholic Gila Ridge Agua Fria Cesar Chavez 9 Benson Blue Ridge Cactus Ironwood Hamilton 10 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Apache Junction Millennium Chaparral

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Richard Smith's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA-QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Highland 5 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Cactus Higley Brophy 6 Benson Snowflake Peoria Sunrise Mountain Perry 7 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Sahuaro Williams Field Hamilton 8 Parker Coolidge Mesquite Millennium Desert Vista 9 Arizona Lutheran Safford Gila Ridge Casteel Queen Creek 10 Bisbee Blue Ridge Coconino Ironwood Ridge Liberty

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



Chris Eaton's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Thatcher NWC Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 St. Johns Sabino Desert Edge Campo Verde Brophy 5 Santa Cruz Coolidge Mesquite Higley Hamilton 6 Trivium Prep Safford Cactus Williams Field Highland 7 Bisbee Payson Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek 8 Parker Blue Ridge Peoria Casteel Perry 9 Arizona Lutheran ACP Marcos de Niza Millennium Desert Vista 10 Veritas Prep Valley Christian Coconino Ironwood Ridge Cesar Chavez

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Peoria Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Thatcher ACP Desert Edge Campo Verde Desert Vista 5 St. Johns Valley Christian Cactus Williams Field Queen Creek 6 Santa Cruz Sabino Coconino Sunrise Mountain Brophy 7 Arizona Lutheran Coolidge Greenway Higley Hamilton 8 Benson Safford Gila Ridge Casteel Chaparral 9 Bisbee Payson Sahuaro Sunnyslope Cesar Chavez 10 Parker Odyssey Institute Seton Catholic Millennium Highland

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley Sabino Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Brophy 4 Benson NWC Sahuaro Higley Hamilton 5 Santa Cruz Coolidge Desert Edge Williams Field Chaparral 6 Thatcher ACP Cactus Ironwood Red Mountain 7 Arizona Lutheran Blue Ridge Peoria Cienega Queen Creek

8 St. Johns Valley Christian Marcos de Niza Sunrise Mountain Cesar Chavez 9 Parker Payson Seton Catholic Campo Verde Desert Vista 10 Bisbee Snowflake Coconino Buena Highland

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Canyon del Oro Higley Highland 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Peoria Notre Dame Red Mountain 5 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Cactus Campo Verde Hamilton 6 St. Johns Snowflake Desert Edge Millennium Desert Vista 7 Benson Safford Sahuaro Williams Field Brophy 8 Parker Valley Christian Mesquite Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek 9 Bisbee Coolidge Gila Ridge Ironwood Ridge Liberty 10 Arizona Lutheran Yuma Catholic Coconino Sunnyslope Chaparral

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Kevin Derryberry's 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley NWC Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Benson Sabino Peoria Williams Field Desert Vista 5 Santa Cruz Coolidge Desert Edge Higley Brophy 6 Thatcher Snowflake Cactus Campo Verde Hamilton 7 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Gila Ridge Sunrise Mountain Highland 8 Parker Blue Ridge Greenway Millennium Liberty 9 St. Johns ACP Walden Grove Agua Fria Queen Creek 10 Red Mesa Payson Sahuaro Buena Perry

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Jason Skoda 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A N/A N/A Centennial Chandler 2 N/A N/A N/A Horizon Pinnacle 3 N/A N/A N/A Campo Verde Highland 4 N/A N/A N/A Williams Field Red Mountain 5 N/A N/A N/A Higley Queen Creek 6 N/A N/A N/A Notre Dame Perry 7 N/A N/A N/A Millennium Brophy 8 N/A N/A N/A Cienega Hamilton 9 N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Desert Vista 10 N/A N/A N/A Buena Cesar Chavez

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Thatcher Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Hamilton 3 Round Valley NWC Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Pinnacle 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Desert Edge Campo Verde Brophy 5 Benson Snowflake Gila Ridge Higley Red Mountain 6 Trivium Prep Coolidge Sahuaro Williams Field Chaparral 7 Parker Yuma Catholic Cactus Millennium Highland 8 St. Johns ALA-GN Peoria Sunrise Mountain Liberty 9 Bisbee Safford Marcos De Niza Sunnyslope Queen Creek 10 Veritas Prep Valley Christian Walden Grove Casteel Perry

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 10/17 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial N/A 2 N/A ALA- QC Salpointe Horizon N/A 3 N/A Coolidge Canyon del Oro Campo Verde N/A 4 N/A NWC Marcos De Niza Notre Dame N/A 5 N/A Sabino Greenway Williams Field N/A 6 N/A Payson Walden Grove Higley N/A 7 N/A Snowflake Coconino Millennium N/A 8 N/A ACP Gila Ridge Sunrise Mountain N/A 9 N/A Safford Desert Edge Cienega N/A 10 N/A Blue Ridge Sahuaro Casteel N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun. .

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.