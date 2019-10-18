The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (10/17/19)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian (7-1)
|
89
|
2
|
Round Valley (5-2)
|
73
|
3
|
Thatcher (5-2)
|
69
|
4
|
Trivium Prep (7-0)
|
65
|
5
|
Santa Cruz (6-2)
|
57
|
6
|
Benson (5-2)
|
39
|
7
|
St. Johns (5-2)
|
33
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran (6-2)
|
25
|
9
|
Parker (7-1)
|
22
|
10
|
Bisbee (6-1)
|
20
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
ALA- Queen Creek (7-0)
|
99
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin (7-0)
|
91
|
3
|
Northwest Christian (6-1)
|
88
|
4
|
Sabino (5-2)
|
67
|
5
|
Coolidge (7-1)
|
46
|
6
|
Valley Christian (5-2)
|
33
|
7
|
Snowflake (5-2)
|
32
|
8
|
Blue Ridge (6-2)
|
25
|
9
|
Arizona College Prep (6-1)
|
23
|
T10
|
Safford (5-2)
|
18
|
T10
|
Yuma Catholic (4-3)
|
18
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (6-1)
|
109
|
2
|
Salpointe (6-0)
|
100
|
3
|
Canyon del Oro (7-0)
|
67
|
4
|
Desert Edge (4-3)
|
62
|
5
|
Cactus (5-2)
|
45
|
6
|
Peoria (6-1)
|
43
|
7
|
Sahuaro (6-2)
|
33
|
8
|
Coconino (7-0)
|
24
|
9
|
Gila Ridge (7-0)
|
23
|
10
|
Greenway (6-1)
|
21
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (6-1)
|
110
|
2
|
Horizon (6-1)
|
99
|
3
|
Notre Dame Prep (7-1)
|
80
|
4
|
Campo Verde (7 -0)
|
70
|
5
|
Higley (5-2)
|
67
|
6
|
Williams Field (5-2)
|
63
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain (5-2)
|
35
|
8
|
Millennium (5-2)
|
31
|
9
|
Casteel (4-3)
|
13
|
T10
|
Ironwood (5-2)
|
9
|
T10
|
Cienega (5-2)
|
9
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (7-0)
|
100
|
2
|
Pinnacle (6-1)
|
89
|
3
|
Red Mountain (6-1)
|
70
|
4
|
Brophy (7-1)
|
61
|
5
|
Hamilton (7-1)
|
51
|
6
|
Highland (5-2)
|
47
|
7
|
Queen Creek (6-1)
|
44
|
8
|
Desert Vista (5-2)
|
36
|
9
|
Perry (4-3)
|
18
|
10
|
Chaparral (5-2)
|
18
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
Casteel
|
Perry
|
9
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Sunnyslope
|
Chaparral
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Payson
|
Marcos de Niza
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Coconino
|
Williams Field
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Bisbee
|
ACP
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Campo Verde
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Red Mesa
|
Valley Christian
|
Greenway
|
Notre Dame
|
Highland
|
7
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Canyon Del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Veritas Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Gila Ridge
|
Agua Fria
|
Cesar Chavez
|
9
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood
|
Hamilton
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Apache Junction
|
Millennium
|
Chaparral
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA-QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Casteel
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Blue Ridge
|
Coconino
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Safford
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Perry
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Marcos de Niza
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Coconino
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Cesar Chavez
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Thatcher
|
ACP
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Coconino
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Brophy
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Benson
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Casteel
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunnyslope
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Parker
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Seton Catholic
|
Millennium
|
Highland
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Brophy
|
4
|
Benson
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Chaparral
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
ACP
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Cienega
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Marcos de Niza
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cesar Chavez
|
9
|
Parker
|
Payson
|
Seton Catholic
|
Campo Verde
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Snowflake
|
Coconino
|
Buena
|
Highland
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Desert Edge
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Benson
|
Safford
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Parker
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Coconino
|
Sunnyslope
|
Chaparral
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
8
|
Parker
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Millennium
|
Liberty
|
9
|
St. Johns
|
ACP
|
Walden Grove
|
Agua Fria
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Buena
|
Perry
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Higley
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Notre Dame
|
Perry
|
7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
8
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cienega
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Ironwood
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Buena
|
Cesar Chavez
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Thatcher
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
5
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Gila Ridge
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Coolidge
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Chaparral
|
7
|
Parker
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
ALA-GN
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Marcos De Niza
|
Sunnyslope
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Walden Grove
|
Casteel
|
Perry
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
Coolidge
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
NWC
|
Marcos De Niza
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Williams Field
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
Payson
|
Walden Grove
|
Higley
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
ACP
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
Safford
|
Desert Edge
|
Cienega
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
Blue Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
N/A
Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.
No ballot this week
Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.
.
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.