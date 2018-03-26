Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Name: Connor Soelle School: Saguaro High School Position: MLB, OLB Height: 6’1 Weight: 195 Graduation Year: 2019 Stats: 132 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

First ever defensive player highlighted in the new @AZHSFB feature series “The Cameron Corner” is: @saguarofootball LB @cmsoelle. Soelle talked about what makes this Sabercats’ team so special as well as his personal and his team’s goals set for the 2018 season. @Saguaro_HS pic.twitter.com/wdJgr9DeDq — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) March 22, 2018

The Saguaro Sabercats have won the last 5 state championships in a row in the 4A division. Along with having some of the most talented offensive weapons year after year, a big reason for Saguaro’s success is having tremendous athletes on the defensive side of the ball as well. Connor Soelle is one of those athletes. Soelle’s 132 tackles ranked him 5th in all of the AIA’s 4A division last season, and his 5 interceptions was tied for 1st for linebackers in the 4A. Soelle is a flat-out playmaker who has a nose for the football. He has great instinct, vision, and uses his speed and athleticism to cover ground sideline to sideline. Soelle is a defensive coordinator’s dream player. He’s able to run force, blitz the A and B gap with power, he can cover anyone on the field, and he’s a fantastic tackler. Highlights:

(:23 mark) This is a great example of a smart and fast football player. 3rd and 1, Soelle knows the down and distance, he knows he has to make a big play in the backfield. He does just that. “(Pre-snap) I see their alignment, I see Draycen Hall who’s on of their biggest threats. I’m thinking because of down and distance this is most likely going to be a run,” Soelle said. “Earlier in the game they did get me on a read option, I bought in on Hall and (Spencer) Brasch pulled it for a long run. Once they play starts I’m looking at my guard read. He blocks straight down which means I have to scrape over the top. I run right into Spencer and i make the TFL.”

(:43 mark) 3rd and 10. The ball is snapped. Soelle drops into his zone, the QB takes off running for the sticks. Soelle T-Steps and drives, taking the perfect pursuit angle. He breaks down and stones the QB well before the 1st down marker. Great defensive play.

“(Pre-snap) I read that their trips right and one (receiver) to the left. It’s 3rd and long so I’m expecting a pass, possibly looking for something coming back to the middle,” Soelle said. “As the play starts I’m reading my guard and I see he pass steps so i drop into my zone. I see the quarterback scramble out so I sprint to the outside, knowing that I have my teammates on my inside. I get to the quarterback and I smacked him.”