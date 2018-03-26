Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season.
Name: Connor Soelle
School: Saguaro High School
Position: MLB, OLB
Height: 6’1
Weight: 195
Graduation Year: 2019
Stats: 132 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles
First ever defensive player highlighted in the new @AZHSFB feature series “The Cameron Corner” is: @saguarofootball LB @cmsoelle. Soelle talked about what makes this Sabercats’ team so special as well as his personal and his team’s goals set for the 2018 season. @Saguaro_HS pic.twitter.com/wdJgr9DeDq— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) March 22, 2018
The Saguaro Sabercats have won the last 5 state championships in a row in the 4A division. Along with having some of the most talented offensive weapons year after year, a big reason for Saguaro’s success is having tremendous athletes on the defensive side of the ball as well. Connor Soelle is one of those athletes. Soelle’s 132 tackles ranked him 5th in all of the AIA’s 4A division last season, and his 5 interceptions was tied for 1st for linebackers in the 4A. Soelle is a flat-out playmaker who has a nose for the football. He has great instinct, vision, and uses his speed and athleticism to cover ground sideline to sideline. Soelle is a defensive coordinator’s dream player. He’s able to run force, blitz the A and B gap with power, he can cover anyone on the field, and he’s a fantastic tackler.
Highlights:
(:23 mark) This is a great example of a smart and fast football player. 3rd and 1, Soelle knows the down and distance, he knows he has to make a big play in the backfield. He does just that.
“(Pre-snap) I see their alignment, I see Draycen Hall who’s on of their biggest threats. I’m thinking because of down and distance this is most likely going to be a run,” Soelle said. “Earlier in the game they did get me on a read option, I bought in on Hall and (Spencer) Brasch pulled it for a long run. Once they play starts I’m looking at my guard read. He blocks straight down which means I have to scrape over the top. I run right into Spencer and i make the TFL.”
(:43 mark) 3rd and 10. The ball is snapped. Soelle drops into his zone, the QB takes off running for the sticks. Soelle T-Steps and drives, taking the perfect pursuit angle. He breaks down and stones the QB well before the 1st down marker. Great defensive play.
“(Pre-snap) I read that their trips right and one (receiver) to the left. It’s 3rd and long so I’m expecting a pass, possibly looking for something coming back to the middle,” Soelle said. “As the play starts I’m reading my guard and I see he pass steps so i drop into my zone. I see the quarterback scramble out so I sprint to the outside, knowing that I have my teammates on my inside. I get to the quarterback and I smacked him.”
(:08 mark) This is a play college coaches love to see. Soelle reads the play, explodes downhill, and attacks the ball carrier. He secures the tackle with his right hand, and with his left, he reaches over and punches viciously down on the ball forcing a fumble. This is a defensive drill that’s been around football for years. Saguaro’s defense probably practices this every single day. Soelle does it to perfection in a real life game situation. This is textbook.
“(Pre-snap read) They have two receivers both out really wide and a lot of players bunched in together,” said Soelle. “As the play starts I think they had a little bit of a miscommunication but it looked like it was going to be an option play. I go to scrape over the top, I find a lane, and pursuit the runner. I get behind him and I see he’s holding the ball really loose. I go for the club, I hit it out, and I get the strip.”
Last season, Saguaro forced 30 turnovers on defense as well as holding opponents to under 15 point per game. What makes this defensive unit so special? “We all work really well together,” said Soelle. “In practice we’re always doing team drills. We practice a lot on pursuit drills, everyone rallying and getting to the football. I think that’s what makes our defense great because if you have all eleven guys running to the football, somebody is going to make a big play.”
With early offers coming in from Army West Point, University of Nevada, Reno, and ASU, I expect Connor Soelle to be on the radar of many college programs as we head closer to the 2018 season.