The Devil Train Podcast: 1-0, Next Stop, UNLV
All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.
On this week's episode, Ralph remembers where he was and what he was doing when UNLV upset Arizona State back in 2008, then reviews the 41-14 Sun Devil win over Southern Utah, before finally looking ahead to this week's "revenge" game vs the Rebels. (32 Minutes)
You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:
Support our sponsors: