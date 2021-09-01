 ArizonaVarsity - The Devil Train Podcast: 2021 ASU Season Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 20:42:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Devil Train Podcast: 2021 ASU Season Preview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.

On this week's episode, Ralph talks about his history with Arizona State football, previews Arizona State's 2021 season, talks about the NCAA Investigation and all the things that led to it, gets into his views on local recruiting, and breaks down why he thinks the Sun Devils are Rose Bowl bound. (86 minutes)

You can listen to each week's podcast by subscribing on Anchor, or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Podcast Network)

Twitter (The Devil Train)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}