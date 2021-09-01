The Devil Train Podcast: 2021 ASU Season Preview
All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.
On this week's episode, Ralph talks about his history with Arizona State football, previews Arizona State's 2021 season, talks about the NCAA Investigation and all the things that led to it, gets into his views on local recruiting, and breaks down why he thinks the Sun Devils are Rose Bowl bound. (86 minutes)
You can listen to each week's podcast by subscribing on Anchor, or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:
