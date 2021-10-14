The Devil Train Podcast: 5-1, Next Stop, Salt Lake City

You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:

On this week's episode, Ralph Amsden talks about Arizona State's 28-10 win over Stanford to move to 5-1 on the season, and analyzes the performance of the defense. Utah has become a rival in the minds of some, and while Ralph lists the reasons why the noise around the game has increased year over year, he explains why the game has not yet reached rivalry status. (22 Minutes)