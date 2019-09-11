The Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Watch List has been released, and 56 players found themselves nominated for the prestigious end of season award. I have the privilege of being one of the members of the media that is able to make nominations for the list, and there are definitely a lot of talented players who have turned in impressive performances thus far who found themselves on the list. Let's take a look at who made the cut, which players I strongly endorse being included, and which players I have my eye on that didn't make the list this time around... But first, from the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club press release:

"The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to release the 2019 Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Watch List™ for the current Arizona high school football season. Fifty-six (56) players from 35 high schools across the state were added to the Week 3 Watch List™ to potentially be awarded with nominee medallions based exclusively on their performances during the first three weeks of the 2019 season. To be eligible to appear on the Week 3 Watch List™, a player must have participated during the first three weeks of the current season, recorded an exceptional performance and be in good academic standing. Each week, a Selection Committee made up of members of Arizona high school sports media will officially award nomination medallions to players across the state. The 2019 Ed Doherty Award winner will be selected at the Ed Doherty Award Luncheon on Dec. 14, 2019 at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. “The Ed Doherty Award represents all that is great about high school football in Arizona,” said Selection Committee chairman, Rob Yowell. “The increased profile of football talent in our state warrants highlighting the accomplishments of athletes vying for this award throughout the season. The goal of the Week Three Watch List™ is to focus on how players perform exclusively in the first three weeks of the current season. The Selection Committee fully expects players who are not currently on the list to rise up during the season to earn nomination medallions,” said Yowell.

Who made the list? Let's give a position by position breakdown.

Quarterbacks

Nick Arvay (Hamilton) Kadin Beler (Arcadia) JD Johnson (Pinnacle) Mikey Keene (Chandler) Gabe Friend (Basha) Jalan Early (Millennium) Nico Haen (Sunnyslope) Jake Martinelli (Horizon) PJ London (Blue Ridge) Jack Miller (Chaparral) Chubba Purdy (Perry) Will Plummer (Gilbert) Gage Reese (Yuma Catholic) Ben Finley (Paradise Valley) Will Haskell (Ironwood)

Basha QB Gabe Friend

My thoughts: This is a strong list of some of the state's most talented players. I absolutely love the inclusion of Basha's Gabe Friend, because his individual performances have been a large part of the reason that Basha has started the season 3-0. I also agree very strongly with the Jake Martinelli and Nico Haen picks, considering both led their teams to victories that many, including myself, were surprised by. As far as players that didn't make the list this time around, you have to figure that the current leaders in passing yards (Desert Edge's Adryan Lara) and passing TDs (ALA- Queen Creek's Rand Jensen) will find their way onto the list eventually, but I've also been very impressed with 2021 Mesquite QB Ty Thompson.

Running backs

Isaiah Benjamin (Saguaro) Kevin Daniels (Glendale) Paxton Earl (Arcadia) Devon Grubbs (Desert Vista) Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista) Logan Gingg (Verrado) Darvon Hubbard (Willow Canyon) Dae Dae Hunter (Chandler) Dominick Mastro (Notre Dame) Bijan Robinson (Salpointe) Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro) Jared Williams (Chaparral)

Paxton Earl (Ralph Amsden)

My Thoughts: This is a tough position to evaluate, because a 100-yard performance at the 6A level could be equivalent to a 200 yard performance at the 3A level. It all depends on what the RB does with the ball in his hands, which requires a lot of watching film. I'm a big fan of the inclusion of Verrado's Logan Gingg, someone who I failed to nominate, so I'm glad someone picked up my slack. Obviously what defending Doherty award winner Bijan Robinson (Salpointe) is doing this season is on another level, but Chandler's Dae Dae Hunter is going to give Bijan a literal run for his money. As far as who I'm keeping my eye on, Campo Verde's Caden Calloway had one of the strongest performances of the season so far. If he can duplicate it, he'll be someone I push for. Odyssey Institute's Chris Weaver is another one who is worth watching, as he has already registered his 9th and 10th career 200+ yard rushing game this season. One player I'm genuinely surprised wasn't included is Canyon del Oro's Gavin Davis, for his 5 TD season-opening performance against Flowing Wells. Stevie Rocker, who is on the list, and whom Davis usually backs up, has not played yet this season due to injury. Another player I really like at RB, even though he's playing out of position, is Higley's Isaiah Eastman.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Brenden Rice (Hamilton) Deavon Crawford (Cesar Chavez) David Haen (Sunnyslope) Marcus Libman (Pinnacle) Alex Lines (Higley) Jay Rudolph (Horizon)

Marcus Libman (Ralph Amsden)

My Thoughts: Receiver is one of the deepest positions in Arizona, both with known and unknown players. My expectations for Hamilton's Brenden Rice are through the roof, and so far he's meeting them. You have to be truly special to win a postseason award as a receiver, but Rice, along with Pinnacle's Marcus Libman and Horizon's Jay Rudolph may have the talent within themselves, and around them, to get it done. Desert Edge Jihad Marks has already been a dominant player in 4A this season, and I expect to see him on here eventually. I've also got my eye on a few other players, including Mountain View's Cash Clark for what he did to Mountain Pointe, and La Joya's Carlos Fernandez for what he did to Maryvale, and Lake Havasu's Jace Taylor for his consistent strong performances. While I know Sunnyslope's David Haen will get back to dominating the competition when he gets back from injury, he's only amassed three catches on the season so far.

Offensive Line

Cade Bennett (Notre Dame) Cooper Darling (Williams Field) Bruno Fina (Salpointe) Andrew Milek (Brophy)

Cooper Darling (Ralph Amsden)

My Thoughts: I love that offensive lineman are included on this watch list, though many of us, myself included, are novices when it comes to judging individual offensive lie performance. I didn't nominate any offensive linemen thi time around, but to date, the two best performances I've seen so far in the 2019 season are Liberty's Frank Thompson against Sunrise Mountain, and almost all of Casteel's Brock Dieu's film has been top-notch. I'll make sure to keep an eye out for more in upcoming weeks.

Defensive Line

Joquarri Price (Desert Ridge) Quintin Somerville (Saguaro) Regan Terry (Florence)

My Thoughts: Over the course of the season, we'll see more players added to the defensive line portion of the list. Joquarri Price had a great game against Red Mountain, and could have a second straight double-digit sack season, and the young Quintin Somerville already has seven tackles for a loss. I'll be heading out to see Regan Terry in person at Florence for the first time this week. I personally like the production from Casteel's Dalton Card so far this season, as he's already passed 15 tackles for a loss for the 4th season in a row. I also have my eye on TJ Gray from Arizona Lutheran, his game against Valley Christian this week will go a long way in whether or not I continue to push for him to get a nomination.

Linebackers

Tommy Ellis (Mountain Ridge) Brock Locnikar (Notre Dame) Malik Reed (Chandler) Jeremiah Trojan (Hamilton)

Malik Reed

My Thoughts: This is the list of undefeateds! I really like the selections at linebacker thus far for the Ed Doherty Award Watch List- especially Tommy Ellis, who anchors a Mountain Ridge defense that is 3-0 after finishing last year 0-10. The only player I've seen in person so far that I thought also deserved to be here is also a member of an undefeated defense- Pinnacle's Alonzo Maya, and I've also got my eye on Arcadia's Will Constantinou.

Defensive Backs

Jacobe Covington (Saguaro) Lathan Ransom (Salpointe) Micah Harper (Basha) Conner Lewis (Boulder Creek) Steven Ortiz (Desert Edge) Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)

Kelee Ringo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

My Thoughts: The six players on this list might represent the most talented position unit of all the positions. I've seen Micah Harper in person this year, and he's on a serious hot streak. Kelee Ringo and Jacobe Covington continue to completely dissuade the opposition from even trying to throw, and Conner Lewis has probably earned recognition for what he's done on both sides of the ball. I think that Valley Christian's Justin Stinson could eventually find himself nominated if he keeps leading a defense that deals shutouts, and I'm also hearing whispers about a North Canyon defensive back by the name of Brandon Jackson who could be the latest Rattler to make some noise.

Specialists

Parker Lewis (Saguaro)

My Thoughts: Parker Lewis is primarily on this list for his ability to completely eliminate the opposition's ability to even return a kickoff (16 touchbacks through three games). One additional kicker to keep an eye on is Verrado's Robert Liss, who has four field goals already this season.

Athletes

Jaydin Young (Ralph Amsden)

Cameron Adams (Northwest Christian) Man Man Freeman (Phoenix Christian) Gunner Maldonado (Chandler) Will Shaffer (Saguaro) Jaydin Young (Centennial)