ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 10): A Conversation with Katherine Fitzgerald

On this edition of the Espo Show with Greg Esposito, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic and AZCentral Sports stops by to talk about her career in media, the Arizona Cardinals, and much more. Plus, Espo shares why Larry Fitzgerald is the greatest receiver in NFL history, yes even ahead of Jerry Rice. (39 Minutes)

To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below: