 ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 10): A Conversation with Katherine Fitzgerald
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 18:22:47 -0600') }}

Greg Esposito • ArizonaVarsity
Host of “The Espo Show”, Columnist The Dry Heat Index
@Espo
A lifelong student of snark and Arizona sports teams, Espo brings his decade and a half experience in local media to Arizona Varsity. Host of the Solar Panel podcast.

On this edition of the Espo Show with Greg Esposito, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic and AZCentral Sports stops by to talk about her career in media, the Arizona Cardinals, and much more. Plus, Espo shares why Larry Fitzgerald is the greatest receiver in NFL history, yes even ahead of Jerry Rice. (39 Minutes)

The Espo Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker

Google Podcasts

OverCast

Pocket Cast

Radio Public

Spotify

iTunes

To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


