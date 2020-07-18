ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep.2) Interview with Brad Cesmat

In the second episode of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito , featuring a mix of Arizona-centric sports, pop culture, guests and humor, Espo welcomes Brad Cesmat to talk about his start in sports in San Diego, and his path to running his own sports media operation in the valley of the sun. (75 Minutes)

