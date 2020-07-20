 ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 3) Interview with Craig Morgan
The Espo Show (Ep. 3) Interview with Craig Morgan

Greg Esposito • ArizonaVarsity
A lifelong student of snark and Arizona sports teams, Espo brings his decade and a half experience in local media to Arizona Varsity. Host of the Solar Panel podcast.

In the third episode of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, featuring a mix of Arizona-centric sports, pop culture, guests and humor, Espo welcomes veteran sportswriter Craig Morgan to talk about his decision to pursue independent coverage of the Arizona Coyotes, and more. (30 Minutes)

