ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 3) Interview with Craig Morgan

In the third episode of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito , featuring a mix of Arizona-centric sports, pop culture, guests and humor, Espo welcomes veteran sportswriter Craig Morgan to talk about his decision to pursue independent coverage of the Arizona Coyotes, and more. (30 Minutes)

