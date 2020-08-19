ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 6): featuring former lead NBA brand designer Tom O'Grady

In the episode 6 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito , Espo welcomes former lead NBA brand designer Tom O'Grady to talk about the process of designing the Phoenix Suns sunburst logo, the 1995 Phoenix NBA All-Star uniforms, the legend of the New Jersey Swamp Dragons, and more. (63 minutes)

