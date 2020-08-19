 ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 6): featuring former lead NBA brand designer Tom O'Grady
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 14:09:38 -0500') }}

The Espo Show (Ep. 6): featuring former lead NBA brand designer Tom O'Grady

Greg Esposito • ArizonaVarsity
@Espo
A lifelong student of snark and Arizona sports teams, Espo brings his decade and a half experience in local media to Arizona Varsity. Host of the Solar Panel podcast.

In the episode 6 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, Espo welcomes former lead NBA brand designer Tom O'Grady to talk about the process of designing the Phoenix Suns sunburst logo, the 1995 Phoenix NBA All-Star uniforms, the legend of the New Jersey Swamp Dragons, and more. (63 minutes)

To listen to the Espo Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


