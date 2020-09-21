ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 8): A Conversation with Bill Goodykoontz

The Espo Show (Ep. 8): A Conversation with Bill Goodykoontz
In episode 8 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, Espo is joined by the Arizona Republic's Bill Goodykoontz.
Goodykoontz is a longtime media critic, but what you might not know is that he has a very interesting background in covering sports. Espo and Goodykoontz touch on aspects of his path to where he is today, and Goodykoontz gives his perspective on movies and sports in the era of covid and social justice. (38 Minutes)
To listen to the Espo Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below: