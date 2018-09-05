The GCS Gridiron Club Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Watch List
The GCS Gridiron Club has released its 2018 Week 3 Ed Doherty Award Watch List in recognition of some of the football players from around the state that are on the selection committees radar for their stellar play thus far. For more, see below:
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to release the 2018 Ed Doherty Award week 3 watch list for the current Arizona high school football season. Forty-seven (47) players from 33 high schools across the state were awarded nominee medallions based on their performances during the first three weeks of the 2018 season.
To be eligible to appear on the watch list, a player must have participated during games, recorded an exceptional performance and be in good academic standing. Each week, a selection committee made up of members of Arizona high school sports media, coaches and stakeholders awards nomination medallions to players across the state, thus earning them a spot on the final list from which the 2018 Ed Doherty Award winner will be selected on Dec. 8, 2018.
“The Ed Doherty Award represents all that is great about high school football in Arizona,” said selection committee co-chair, Rob Yowell. “The increased profile of football talent in our state warrants highlighting the accomplishments of athletes vying for this award throughout the season.”
According to selection committee co-chair, Ward Hickey, the goal of the watch list is to focus on how players perform in the first few weeks of the season, and to not compete with preseason lists. “The committee fully expects players who are not currently on the list to rise up during the season to earn a spot on the final list,” he said.
The week 3 watch list medallion nominees include:
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|
Trenton Bourguet
|
Marana
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Spencer Brasch
|
Higley
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Jacob Conover
|
Chandler
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Gunner Cruz
|
Casteel
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Keegan Freid
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
QB
|
Senior
|
JD Johnson
|
Pinnacle
|
QB
|
Junior
|
Devin Larsen
|
Queen Creek
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Jack Miller
|
Chaparral
|
QB
|
Junior
|
Spencer Rattler
|
Pinnacle
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Gage Reese
|
Yuma Catholic
|
QB
|
Junior
|
Kedon Slovis
|
Desert Mountain
|
QB
|
Senior
|
Antoine Zabala
|
Mingus
|
QB
|
Senior
|
DeCarlos Brooks
|
Chandler
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Tyreck Cosay
|
Alchesay
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Kohner Cullimore
|
Highland
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Paxton Earl
|
Arcadia
|
RB
|
Junior
|
Jakim McKinney
|
Mountain Pointe
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Dez Melton
|
Deer Valley
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Ali Mohamed
|
Apollo
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Juwaun Price
|
Peoria
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Bijan Robinson
|
Salpointe
|
RB
|
Junior
|
Tawee Walker
|
Centennial
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Aaron Wood
|
Skyline
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Lucas Wright
|
Desert Ridge
|
RB
|
Senior
|
Jake Smith
|
Notre Dame
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Tommy Christakos
|
Chaparral
|
WR
|
Junior
|
Terrell Hayward
|
Cienega
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Andre Johnson
|
Tolleson
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Zach Nelson
|
Casteel
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Coleman Owen
|
Higley
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Ricky Pearsall Jr
|
Corona del Sol
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Brenden Rice
|
Hamilton
|
WR
|
Junior
|
Hendrix Johnson
|
Boulder Creek
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Brandon Schenks
|
Hamilton
|
TE
|
Senior
|
Brayden Liebrock
|
Chandler
|
TE
|
Senior
|
Mario Padilla
|
Salpointe
|
ATH
|
Senior
|
Cosmas Kwete
|
Central
|
DL
|
Senior
|
Ty Robinson
|
Higley
|
DL
|
Senior
|
Braxten Croteau
|
Liberty
|
DL
|
Senior
|
Nassir Sims
|
Desert Edge
|
DL
|
Senior
|
Ryan Puskas
|
Liberty
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Connor Soelle
|
Saguaro
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Lathan Ransom
|
Salpointe
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Noa Pola-Gates
|
Williams Field
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Quinton Powell
|
Pinnacle
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Jaydin Young
|
Centennial
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Kelee Ringo
|
Saguaro
|
DB
|
Junior
To learn more about the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and previous Ed Doherty Award winners, visit http://www.gcsgridiron.com/.
About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.
About the Ed Doherty Award
For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.