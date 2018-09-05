Ticker
The GCS Gridiron Club has released its 2018 Week 3 Ed Doherty Award Watch List in recognition of some of the football players from around the state that are on the selection committees radar for their stellar play thus far. For more, see below:

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to release the 2018 Ed Doherty Award week 3 watch list for the current Arizona high school football season. Forty-seven (47) players from 33 high schools across the state were awarded nominee medallions based on their performances during the first three weeks of the 2018 season.

To be eligible to appear on the watch list, a player must have participated during games, recorded an exceptional performance and be in good academic standing. Each week, a selection committee made up of members of Arizona high school sports media, coaches and stakeholders awards nomination medallions to players across the state, thus earning them a spot on the final list from which the 2018 Ed Doherty Award winner will be selected on Dec. 8, 2018.

“The Ed Doherty Award represents all that is great about high school football in Arizona,” said selection committee co-chair, Rob Yowell. “The increased profile of football talent in our state warrants highlighting the accomplishments of athletes vying for this award throughout the season.”

According to selection committee co-chair, Ward Hickey, the goal of the watch list is to focus on how players perform in the first few weeks of the season, and to not compete with preseason lists. “The committee fully expects players who are not currently on the list to rise up during the season to earn a spot on the final list,” he said.

The week 3 watch list medallion nominees include:

GCS Gridiron Club Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Watch List
Name School Position Year

Trenton Bourguet

Marana

QB

Senior

Spencer Brasch

Higley

QB

Senior

Jacob Conover

Chandler

QB

Senior

Gunner Cruz

Casteel

QB

Senior

Keegan Freid

Sunrise Mountain

QB

Senior

JD Johnson

Pinnacle

QB

Junior

Devin Larsen

Queen Creek

QB

Senior

Jack Miller

Chaparral

QB

Junior

Spencer Rattler

Pinnacle

QB

Senior

Gage Reese

Yuma Catholic

QB

Junior

Kedon Slovis

Desert Mountain

QB

Senior

Antoine Zabala

Mingus

QB

Senior

DeCarlos Brooks

Chandler

RB

Senior

Tyreck Cosay

Alchesay

RB

Senior

Kohner Cullimore

Highland

RB

Senior

Paxton Earl

Arcadia

RB

Junior

Jakim McKinney

Mountain Pointe

RB

Senior

Dez Melton

Deer Valley

RB

Senior

Ali Mohamed

Apollo

RB

Senior

Juwaun Price

Peoria

RB

Senior

Bijan Robinson

Salpointe

RB

Junior

Tawee Walker

Centennial

RB

Senior

Aaron Wood

Skyline

RB

Senior

Lucas Wright

Desert Ridge

RB

Senior

Jake Smith

Notre Dame

WR

Senior

Tommy Christakos

Chaparral

WR

Junior

Terrell Hayward

Cienega

WR

Senior

Andre Johnson

Tolleson

WR

Senior

Zach Nelson

Casteel

WR

Senior

Coleman Owen

Higley

WR

Senior

Ricky Pearsall Jr

Corona del Sol

WR

Senior

Brenden Rice

Hamilton

WR

Junior

Hendrix Johnson

Boulder Creek

WR

Senior

Brandon Schenks

Hamilton

TE

Senior

Brayden Liebrock

Chandler

TE

Senior

Mario Padilla

Salpointe

ATH

Senior

Cosmas Kwete

Central

DL

Senior

Ty Robinson

Higley

DL

Senior

Braxten Croteau

Liberty

DL

Senior

Nassir Sims

Desert Edge

DL

Senior

Ryan Puskas

Liberty

LB

Senior

Connor Soelle

Saguaro

LB

Senior

Lathan Ransom

Salpointe

DB

Junior

Noa Pola-Gates

Williams Field

DB

Senior

Quinton Powell

Pinnacle

DB

Senior

Jaydin Young

Centennial

DB

Junior

Kelee Ringo

Saguaro

DB

Junior

To learn more about the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and previous Ed Doherty Award winners, visit http://www.gcsgridiron.com/.

About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.

About the Ed Doherty Award

For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.

