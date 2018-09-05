The GCS Gridiron Club has released its 2018 Week 3 Ed Doherty Award Watch List in recognition of some of the football players from around the state that are on the selection committees radar for their stellar play thus far. For more, see below:

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to release the 2018 Ed Doherty Award week 3 watch list for the current Arizona high school football season. Forty-seven (47) players from 33 high schools across the state were awarded nominee medallions based on their performances during the first three weeks of the 2018 season.

To be eligible to appear on the watch list, a player must have participated during games, recorded an exceptional performance and be in good academic standing. Each week, a selection committee made up of members of Arizona high school sports media, coaches and stakeholders awards nomination medallions to players across the state, thus earning them a spot on the final list from which the 2018 Ed Doherty Award winner will be selected on Dec. 8, 2018.

“The Ed Doherty Award represents all that is great about high school football in Arizona,” said selection committee co-chair, Rob Yowell. “The increased profile of football talent in our state warrants highlighting the accomplishments of athletes vying for this award throughout the season.”

According to selection committee co-chair, Ward Hickey, the goal of the watch list is to focus on how players perform in the first few weeks of the season, and to not compete with preseason lists. “The committee fully expects players who are not currently on the list to rise up during the season to earn a spot on the final list,” he said.

The week 3 watch list medallion nominees include: